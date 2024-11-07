Citadel Honey Bunny Ending, Explained: What Will Happen to Rahi and Honey?

As ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ reaches its latter parts, Rahi and Honey’s challenges mount as they try to leave their past behind without it coming back to haunt them. The various conspiracies engulfing them threaten to upend their lives further and bring new information about their agencies to light. For Rahi, this means confronting the truth behind his mentor and father figure who gave him a second chance at life. Meanwhile, for Honey, the safety and security of her daughter’s life take precedence as more secrets emerge from the depths of previous missions. The pair have to find a way to align their goals and hash out their differences from the past. Unfortunately, it proves to be difficult with dangerous enemies on their trail. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Citadel: Honey Bunny Season 1 Plot Recap

In 1992, a small-time actress, Honey, finds it difficult to land a role in a movie, which has left her bereft of any kind of financial security. Looking to help her out of her terrible situation, her friend and film industry colleague, Rahi Gambhir, AKA Bunny, offers her the opportunity to work on a side gig. Honey accepts the offer and becomes involved in a precarious espionage mission where she has to charm a high-profile target in disguise. Unfortunately, the mission takes a wrong turn, and Bunny has to step in to save her from torment. Bunny and his agency friends get their hands on the encrypted disk that Honey was tasked to find. However, during their escape attempt, the agency loses one of its operatives, Jagan.

Subsequently, Rahi introduces Honey to his mentor and the head of the agency, Guru. Honey is hell-bent on entering the folds of the operation, and Bunny agrees to train her. They make swift progress over the coming weeks and months, but Guru remains skeptical of her and keeps her confined to a “honey trap” role. Meanwhile, the narrative cuts to the year 2000, when Honey is shown to be living in a resort town with her daughter, Nadia. They are close with a local cafe owner, Vivek, who helps out with Honey’s domestic life. However, things go awry when a group of unknown assailants abducts Honey while her daughter makes an escape. Nadia seeks refuge with Vivek, but the latter is killed by one of the pursuers. The young girl later meets up with her mother after the latter somehow escapes her abductors.

As the story progresses, the two concurrent storylines set during 1992 and 2000 start converging as more and more connections are established. It turns out that Nadia is Honey and Rahi’s daughter. The two grew closer to one another while he was training Honey for life as an agent in Guru’s organization. However, at some point during a mission in Belgrade, Honey faked her death and made him believe that she and her unborn child were dead. The mission was pivotal, and it took place in Belgrade, Serbia, where Honey got close to a man named Dr. Raghu Rao, who had built a special surveillance device known as Armada. With both Guru’s agency and the enemy seeking Armada, Honey finds herself caught in the firing lines of deciding between what is right and wrong and which side she can trust.

Citadel: Honey Bunny Season 1 Ending: Who is the Mole Inside Citadel?

At the end of season 1, Honey and Bunny make the stunning discovery that Guru has been utilizing the help of a mole inside Citadel. In fact, the revelation proves to be even more shocking when the person’s identity is revealed to be none other than Zooni, the organization’s chief officer. She had been directing the missions led by Agent Shaan and his colleagues but had been collaborating with Guru. Thus, both the Citadel and Guru’s agencies were inadvertently working towards the same goal for the same person, Guru. In fact, Zooni’s role as a mole proves to be pivotal in the narrative because, without her help, Guru would never have escaped his containment cell after being captured during the Belgrade mission.

Through flashbacks, a lot more context is provided behind Zooni’s reasons for defecting from the Citadel. As it turns out, she was initially against everything that Guru stood for, as he was the person seemingly responsible for her husband Rinzy’s death. Rinzy and Guru were close colleagues back in the day when they used to work at Citadel. However, due to a misunderstanding and a mistake during a mission, Guru copped the blame for Rinzy’s death, even though the pair of them had a dream to one day leave the Citadel and start an organization of their own. With Rinzy gone, Guru had followed up on that plan. Once he managed to convince Zooni about his purpose, she decided to work with him. By the end, Honey helps the Citadel root out her presence from within the organization.

What is Armada? What Happens to It?

Undoubtedly, the center of attention in the story is the Armada device. Dr. Raghu Rao crafted the tech with the help of his scientific colleagues, who were working on it for the good of humanity. The mission was overseen by the Citadel, who had a vested interest in the Project. They constantly monitored Rao in case he ever fell into trouble or was compromised. Ultimately, they needed Rao to complete the Project and hand them the disk to keep control over everyone and usher in a new type of society. It was meant to give the Citadel the ability to monitor and track every individual on the planet. Their task became difficult when Guru and his agency operatives became involved in getting their hands on Armada before Citadel. However, years later, in 2000, the former would destroy the device.

As depicted in the narrative, the Armada device fell into Guru’s operatives’ hands at the Belgrade mission’s end. While everything seemed to go according to plan, a slight hitch arrived when the Citadel converged on their location as they mounted an escape from the Serbian capital. In reality, Honey had informed Citadel of Armada’s location and betrayed Guru’s plans to the enemy. She had felt increasingly disillusioned by Guru’s way of working and thought she was on the wrong side. Still, even if she defected, she took the Armada device with her and disappeared after faking her death. Years later, she had it in her possession, which made her and her daughter a target for Guru and the Citadel. To resolve the issue, Bunny takes the device to Guru and destroys it in front of him.

What Happens to Chacko’s Family?

One of the most ambiguous and chilling elements of the first season’s ending revolves around the fate of Chacko’s family. After his stint in Guru’s agency, Chacko got married and started a family with his new wife, who had no idea about his previous life. It bookmarked a new chapter in his life following his past experiences in the espionage business. Moreover, considering his upbringing as an orphan, family life allowed him to enter a phase where he could finally obtain what he lost as a kid. However, it also made him liable to danger because his enemies could use his wife and child against him. Unfortunately, that is what happens at the end. While looking to gain an advantage, Kedar shows up at Chacko’s home, where his wife and child are defenseless against the agent. Chillingly, when Chacko returns home, he finds it empty.

The fate of Chacko’s family seems mysterious and cryptic because no definite answers are provided. However, two possibilities exist – the first is that his wife and child were tortured and killed for information on his whereabouts, and the second is that Kedar has abducted them. Both actions are incredibly heinous, but out of the two possibilities, their death is the crueler blow. It seems unlikely to have happened because when Chacko walks into the house, he would definitely have an outburst if he saw his family’s dead bodies. Also, since their bodies are not displayed at all, the chances of death are slim, as it leaves very little evidence otherwise. Thus, the most probable outcome is that his family has been kidnapped, and Chacko might have to figure out a way to get them back in the future.

Why Does Guru Give Up Hunting Rahi and His Family?

Although Guru makes it a priority to hunt down Honey and her daughter throughout the narrative, the conclusion of the first season provides a unique resolution. The conflict is brought to a close not through Honey’s efforts but through Rahi’s. After years of serving under him, Rahi has an incredibly complex but deep bond with Guru, whom he views as a false father figure. The two shared a very intimate bond from the start, mainly because of how Guru helped Rahi find purpose in his life after he was orphaned at a very young age. Of course, following the incident, Guru used Rahi for his purpose and agenda, sometimes even employing psychological tricks to keep him in line. Still, Rahi has enough respect for the man to show up and confront him face-to-face about his vendetta and make him give up on it.

The strategy Rahi uses is one of honesty and appealing to Guru’s best nature. The truth of the matter is that Guru had become too caught up in his agenda for a better world and his fight against the Citadel. However, to Rahi, his mentor’s best attributes were how he cared for orphans and made them feel whole. Rahi believes that, at some level, Guru cares for all the kids he recruited as his own offspring, but, in particular, he felt that Guru had a soft spot for him. As Rahi was one of his best agents, Guru felt a sense of loss after Rahi abandoned him. Subsequently, matters escalated even further when he started pursuing Rahi’s daughter and his lover, Honey. By destroying the disk in front of him, Rahi somehow manages to force Guru to see the rationale behind his actions and give up, which he does.

What Happens in the Fight Between Rahi and Kedar?

Despite finally ending the differences with Guru, Rahi and Honey find that the threat to their lives and their daughter’s life still exists. The issue stems from Kedar, who decides to go against Guru’s wishes and pursues Rahi and Honey to bring an end to their life. He believes that Guru is showing weakness by sparing Rahi and his lover. Therefore, to properly close the chapter with no loose ends, Kedar takes matters into his own hands and sets out to kill his sworn enemies. Unfortunately, this causes Rahi and Honey a whole host of issues as they have to gear up and fight against Kedar’s forces in Honey’s ancestral palatial home. They initially manage to escape but run into more trouble on the roads. After convincing Honey to make a run with Nadia, Rahi fights Kedar one-on-one to finally bring matters to a close.

The ending sequence is just the two orphans going up against one another because of a misunderstanding of Guru’s orders. The fight proves to be a struggle as the pair of them are almost equally matched. It ends with both taking a shot and injuring each other in the process. The messy affair leaves them both propped against the crashed cars, where they can finally have a frank discussion about Guru’s methods and how he manipulated both of them to serve him at times. Kedar learns the truth about Guru’s ways from Rahi’s mouth, but it does not seem to affect him that much. However, for the majority of the story, he has always been jealous of Rahi because Guru has touted him as a better agent. Yet, in the end, Kedar has a change of mind as he decides to let Rahi go, telling him to make an escape while he still has time. He seemingly dies right after.

Will Rahi Survive? Will He Reunite With Honey and Nadia?

Season 1 ends on a cliffhanger with an injured Rahi getting ready to square up to a number of agents about to flood down the streets to Kedar’s position. Meanwhile, Honey and her daughter, Nadia, wait at the docks for Rahi to return so that the family can escape as one. It is a difficult scenario for Rahi to survive, given the size of the force about to descend on his location. However, it could be his final valiant act to secure the future of his lover and daughter. As honorable as that might seem, it is unlikely to be the case as Rahi still has time to make it to the harbor and his family. He may be badly injured, but he can still escape the tricky situation. Even if he might not be able to meet up with them in time, survival is still possible, and he will likely find a way to do just that.

