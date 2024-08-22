13 Best Teacher Student Relationship Movies on Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu (August 2023)

Teachers’ responsibilities to their students come second only to those of their parents, as their influence can potentially change lives forever. With the two in vastly different positions of power within the classroom, filmmakers have often explored the taboo side of their relationships. These films delve into the moral, emotional, and psychological aspects of such bonds, offering a mix of intense drama, romance, and even humor. From forbidden love affairs that challenge societal norms to stories of personal growth and redemption, these are the best student-teacher relationship movies on HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

13. All-American Girl: The Mary Kay Letourneau Story (2000)

Also known as ‘Mary Kay Letourneau: All American Girl,’ the TV movie dramatizes the notorious real-life scandal involving Mary Kay Letourneau, a Seattle schoolteacher who made headlines for her illegal affair with a 12-year-old student, Vili Fualaau. Directed by Lloyd Kramer, the film portrays Letourneau’s seemingly perfect life—she was a married mother—before her shocking relationship with Fualaau was revealed. By the time her husband found her love letters to Fualaau, she was already six months pregnant with the minor’s child. The film offers a sympathetic look at Mary as a confused woman who genuinely believed that she was doing nothing wrong and delves into the psychological and emotional aspects of the affair. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime here.

12. My Teacher, My Obsession (2018)

Transferring to a new high school, Riley struggles to fit in and make friends until she meets another girl who seems as introverted as her: Kyla. The two grow closer until Riley notices her friend stalking her father, who is a teacher at their school. Despite Riley‘s warnings, Kyla continues her pursuit, and attraction turns into an obsession as she tries to seduce her teacher. Also known as ‘Dad Crush,’ the drama thriller delves into a disturbed girl’s mindscape of jealousy, manipulation, and obsession with her teacher. Under Damián Romay’s direction, the film ramps up psychological tension alongside Kyla’s descent as she resorts to extreme measures. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime here.

11. A Teacher (2013)

Directed by Hannah Fidell, ‘A Teacher’ transports us to a high school in Austin, Texas, where a young teacher, Diana Watts, gives in to her desire for a student, Eric Tull. Their affair starts off as steamy and exciting, allowing Diana to escape adult responsibility by immersing herself in an inappropriate relationship. However, she soon begins to realize the possible consequences of her action and tries in vain to keep her secret contained. Through its minimalist storytelling and tense atmosphere, ‘A Teacher’ lays bare the fragile nature of power in forbidden student-teacher relationships, delving into its emotional turmoil and consequences. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime here.

10. My Tutor (1983)

Directed by George Bowers, ‘My Tutor’ is an erotic teen comedy following a teenager’s romance with his tutor. When Bobby fails his French class, his strict father assigns him a 29-year-old attractive blonde tutor, Terry, to help him study over the summer. As the summer progresses, Bobby’s academic lessons take a backseat to a steamy romantic relationship with Terry. Terry not only tutors Bobby in French, but she also coaches him to be a nice man who is respectful and courteous toward women. ‘My Tutor’ tastefully recreates teenage fantasies with a blend of typical ’80s humor, sexual awakening, and youthful exploration. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime here.

9. The English Teacher (2013)

Directed by Craig Zisk, ‘The English Teacher’ centers on Linda Sinclair (Julianne Moore), a small-town English teacher struggling to find romance. When she runs into former star pupil Jason Sherwood, who is returning from the city with broken dreams of writing a play, she resolves to help him. As they work together on making his work a high school drama production, they have a brief moment of intimacy before vowing to keep things professional. Linda, initially offensive towards Jason’s domineering father, begins to grow fond of him after he treats her injuries from an accident. The romantic comedy offers a light-hearted yet thoughtful look at an evolved student-teacher relationship as well as the complexities of an introverted life, love, and creative fulfillment. Moore carries out a charming performance as Linda, essaying an excitable woman confused about seeking more from her life. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime here.

8. Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal (2022)

A Johnny Burke directorial, ‘Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal’ is a provocative TV special that revisits one of the most infamous and controversial cases of teacher-student relationships in modern history. It delves into the jarring affair between Mary Kay Letourneau, a 34-year-old teacher, and her 12-year-old student. This documentary captures the psychological and social ramifications on both parties, especially Letourneau. Taking place in the 1990s, the case shocked the country, sparking discourse on consent and the manipulative nature of Letourneau as a teacher who sought to paint her illicit relationship as a love story. You can watch the movie on HBO Max here.

7. Loving Annabelle (2006)

Helmed by director Katherine Brooks, ‘Loving Annabelle’ narrates the story of Annabelle, an openly lesbian girl who transfers to an esteemed Catholic girls’ boarding high school. Despite her precocious nature, she constantly clashes with the school’s strict authorities. Her only source of solace is her relationship with Simone, a teacher. Annabelle’s rebellious and free-spirited demeanor attracts Simone, who seems to live a subdued life herself. As their bond intensifies with mutually growing feelings, it threatens to cross professional and societal boundaries. The drama romance delves into themes of identity and societal norms, offering a sensitive yet daring portrayal of love that defies conventions. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime here.

6. Daydream Nation (2010)

With Michael Goldbach at the helm, ‘Daydream Nation’ is a coming-of-age drama about Caroline Wexler (Kat Dennings), a high schooler who has a culture shock when she moves from a city to a small town school. Caroline begins a complicated relationship with her charismatic teacher, Mr. Anderson, while also drawing the affection of a fellow student, Thurston. A love triangle is formed with Caroline’s sense of adventure at the center, fueling her search for meaning in a seemingly meaningless world. The film is highlighted by Dennings’ stellar performance as a sharp-witted and disenchanted teenager, capturing the confusion and intensity of youth. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime here.

5. The Rewrite (2014)

With Marc Lawrence at the helm, ‘The Rewrite’ is a romantic comedy that follows Oscar-winning writer Keith Michaels (Hugh Grant) as he is forced to teach screenwriting in a small town owing to writer’s block. Keith is convinced that nothing worth learning can be taught, a belief which, along with his selection of primarily female students, gets him in hot water with the administration. However, he meets Holly Carpenter (Marisa Tomei), a single mom attending his class, and her cheerful optimism seems to have an effect on the jaded writer. The growing bond between Keith and Holly is accentuated by witty dialogue and endearing performances, making for delightfully lighthearted entertainment. As a rom-com, the film is rather refreshing because of its sharp script and relatable characters, with the leads’ marvelous performances bringing unexpected depth to the narrative. You can watch the movie on Hulu here.

4. A Minute’s Silence (2016)

Originally titled ‘Schweigeminute,’ the German film directed by Thorsten Schmidt revolves around an 18-year-old’s love affair with his teacher by the Baltic Sea. The story is told through Christian’s memories, reflecting on a love that was as intense as it was fleeting. Living in a port town, Christian looks forward to his new school year when he begins to fall for his English teacher, Stella Petersen. Traveling further away from the town, they now begin an unexpectedly passionate romance, its intensity only waning when societal expectations and moral dilemmas enter their minds. ‘A Minute’s Silence’ is a visually stunning work that delves into a student-teacher story that pushes the boundaries of romance. The film is undoubtedly a labor of love, with the actor’s microexpressions conveying uncertainty and the shifting emotions of their characters. The movie can be streamed on Amazon Prime here.

3. The Piano Teacher (2001)

Helmed by Michael Haneke, ‘The Piano Teacher’ essays the sexual repression of a Piano teacher as it finds expression through her tumultuous relationship with an attractive student. Originally titled ‘La pianiste,’ the French film introduces us to Erika Kohut, a middle-aged piano teacher living with her domineering mother, whose strict upbringing has left her emotionally detached and repressed. When one of her students, Walter Klemmer, expresses his interest in her, she invites him to become a part of her masochistic fantasies. Erika’s skewed understanding of relationships makes her view all of them as power plays. Her bond with Walter becomes one that shifts between domination and submission, leading to destructive consequences. The movie can be aptly described as darkly artistic, forcing one to mull over its themes long after the credits have rolled. You can stream the movie on HBO Max here.

2. Elegy (2008)

Helmed by Isabel Coixet, ‘Elegy’ is a multi-layered drama that explores love, aging, and the fear of vulnerability through an old professor’s relationship with his student. David Kepesh (Ben Kingsley) is a cultured and emotionally detached literature professor who finds himself in an uncertain relationship with Consuela Castillo (Penélope Cruz). Youthful and very beautiful, Consuela gives David pause, making him experience the extremes of being bad for her and scared of her. Yet she is far beyond her years, and David may fail to grasp what she truly desires before he loses her to his own fears. With brilliant performances from the leading cast and sensitive direction from Coixet, we are treated to grounded and well-written characters discussing mature themes with a sprinkling of comedic moments. You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime here.

1. Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Adapted from Zoë Heller’s 2003 novel of the same name and directed by Richard Eyre, ‘Notes on a Scandal’ creates a gripping psychological drama around the discovery of a woman’s relationship with her much younger student. Barbara Covett is an unpopular older teacher who befriends the bright and lively Sheba Hart, a new art teacher at her school. However, when she discovers Sheba’s intimate relationship with one of her students, Barbara sets in motion a chain of events that will lay bare their secret to the world. As Sheba’s life is thrown into disarray, the film explores society’s reaction to a taboo teacher-student relationship as well as the twisted pleasure taken by Barbara in the entire ordeal. The film is lauded for its dark brilliance, using an intelligent approach to unraveling a forbidden student-teacher relationship with very flawed but extremely believable characters. You can watch the movie on HBO Max here.

Read More: Best Taboo Movies on Amazon Prime