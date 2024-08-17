11 Best Taboo Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2024)

Like all mediums of art, cinema frequently finds itself pushing boundaries and narrating provocative stories that create unique explorations of societal norms and human relationships. It is often through sensitive works peering beyond the veil of social propriety that we understand the reason for the existence of taboos in the first place. Whether one seeks to witness the unraveling of forbidden relationships or venture into dark psychological landscapes many dare not speak of, here is a list of the best movies that explore taboo subjects on Amazon Prime.

11. Dad Crush (2018)

Earlier titled ‘My Teacher, My Obsession,’ the Damián Romay directorial centers on a high school student whose best friend becomes obsessed with her father. Riley, a shy high school student, transfers to a new school and finds solace in her friendship with Kyla. However, Kyla harbors ulterior motives and uses Riley to get closer to her father, Chris, an attractive teacher. Their friendship begins to unravel when Kyla’s crush on Chris spirals into an obsession, leading her on a path of stalking and seduction. While the film goes over the top with Kyla’s pursuit of her teacher, it explores the dangers involved in entering taboo relationships through its thriller narrative. You can watch the movie here.

10. A Strange Affair (1996)

Also known as ‘A Husband, a Wife and a Lover,’ the Ted Kotcheff directorial narrates the story of a nurturing woman who is compelled to care for her lying husband after he has a stroke. Lisa McKeever is determined to leave her gambling and dishonest husband for years but returns to take care of him after he falls desperately ill. Her devotion is challenged when he grows more domineering and abusive while she is attracted to a local mechanic. Through an intense, gripping storyline of commitment, lust, and deceit, ‘A Strange Affair’ challenges the conventional notions of love and duty in a relationship tested by illness and manipulation. The movie can be streamed here.

9. American Taboo (1983)

With Steve Lustgarten at the helm, ‘American Taboo’ centers on a socially inept photographer in his 30s who prefers his isolation and camera to relationships. When a teen girl moves in next door, she slowly eases herself into his life. As he begins to obsess over her, he notices – to his vast astonishment – that she reciprocates his feelings. The film explores the tender mindscape of both characters and their developing relationship. It is notable for its sensitive approach to the controversial subject matter and won the 1983 Academy Award for Best Student Film. Lustgarten further elevates the taboo subject matter with a style that makes the characters feel very real despite their decision-making being far from neurotypical. You can watch the movie here.

8. Wicked Minds (2003)

Helmed by Jason Hreno, the romance thriller delves into a son’s relationship with his young stepmother, followed by the untimely death of his wealthy father. Holden Pryce is a recent Harvard graduate who returns home to reconnect with his estranged father, who has remarried a beautiful young woman named Lana. Sparks fly between Holden and his seductive stepmother, leading to a seemingly spontaneous affair. When Holden’s father mysteriously dies, suspicion falls on both Holden and Lana, and the young man finds himself embroiled in a deadly game of manipulation. The film explores taboo themes of infidelity and forbidden desires, creating a dark atmosphere filled with twists and uncertainty. The movie can be streamed here.

7. Fling (2008)

With John Stewart Muller in the director’s chair, ‘Fling,’ or ‘Lie to Me,’ explores the complications that come with having an open relationship. In their 20s, Mason and Samantha are a seemingly perfect couple and madly in love. However, they enjoy having flings and sharing everything about their sultry encounters with each other. While attending a wedding, Samantha falls into the arms of her ex-boyfriend, James.

On the other hand, Mason finds himself in the hot tub with his best friend’s sister. Yet, this time, tensions begin to emerge between the two when Samantha continues her romance with James beyond a one-night stand, causing Mason to react in a way she has never seen before. Although sizzling and lighthearted at first, the film offers a thought-provoking look at the complexities of commitment and freedom in a relationship. You can watch the movie here.

6. My Fault (2023)

Also known as ‘Culpa mía,’ the Spanish teen romance introduces us to Noah, a teen who has to leave town and move into the mansion of her mother’s wealthy new husband. There, she meets Nick, her surfing champion and hard-partying step-brother, who she immediately despises but is strangely attracted to. Though clashing on the surface, they develop care and concern for each other, even feeling possessive.

The step-siblings’ back-and-forth ultimately leads them into a passionate relationship that will not be accepted by their parents if discovered. With subplots of other relationships and flames weaving in and out of the story alongside revelations from their past, the film maintains good pacing and character development. The primary allure of the Domingo González directorial lies in the hormone-fueled affair between the step-siblings and the impact of societal taboos on their relationship. The movie can be streamed here.

5. Permission (2018)

With Brian Crano at the helm, ‘Permission’ follows Anna (Rebecca Hall) and Will (Dan Stevens), college sweethearts on the verge of marriage who decide to try an open relationship before being exclusive forever. What begins as an exciting experiment quickly spirals into emotional turmoil as both partners grapple with jealousy and insecurity. Through their passion and pain, the two gain fresh perspectives on love and the nature of relationships. With elements of romance, comedy, and drama, ‘Permission’ engagingly discusses the controversial subject of open relationships. You can watch the movie here.

4. Indecent Proposal (1993)

‘Indecent Proposal’ explores the psychological tempest that rages within a financially desperate couple when a billionaire offers to pay a fortune to spend one night with the wife. David (Woody Harrelson) and Diana Murphy (Demi Moore) are living their dream lives with successful careers and a happy marriage. Just as they take a loan to finance the construction of their perfect home, the recession hits, and the couple is on the brink of losing everything.

In a desperate attempt to regain their financial stability and win back their lives, they gamble away the rest of their money at the casino. At their lowest point, a billionaire (Robert Redford) offers the couple a million dollars to spend one night with Diana. Directed by Adrian Lynefilm, the film is a romance at heart and draws us in with its kinky, polarizing premise, which can make for intriguing discourse. The cast is stellar, with Moore’s performance serving as a highlight, essaying a heartwarming wife and emotionally torn woman. The movie can be streamed here.

3. Frances Ferguson (2019)

Directed by Bob Byington, ‘Frances Ferguson’ is a darkly comedic exploration of a small Midwest town’s reaction to a housewife and teacher, Frances Ferguson, having an affair with a student. Following her expose, Frances faces public humiliation, a broken marriage, and legal consequences. Presented in a mockumentary style with deadpan dialogues, the film immerses us in its exploration of Frances’s internal journey at facing overwhelming societal backlash for her actions. Nick Offerman soothingly narrates the story at points while Frances falls into a deeper nihilism, flawed but unsupported by a callous system. You can watch the movie here.

2. I Am Love (2009)

Originally titled ‘Io sono l’amore,’ the Italian film follows Emma Recchi (Tilda Swinton), a Russian-born woman married into an affluent Italian family. A mother of three grown children, she feels oddly unfulfilled in her life. When introduced to her son’s friend, a handsome and talented young chef, she begins a sensual affair with him. The affair reignites her passion but also creates dangerous risks owing to her family’s wealth and expectations. In the directorial hands of Luca Guadagnino, the romantic drama delves into Emma’s forbidden love and its transformative power. Swinton is phenomenal as a mother and wife torn between tradition and her own desires as a woman. The movie can be streamed here.

1. Consent (2013)

Written and directed by Ron Farrar Brown, ‘Consent’ is an intense drama that follows a family as they cope with the grief of losing their eldest daughter to suicide. Josh and Samantha are siblings who struggle to handle the recent loss of their sister, turning to drugs, sex, and self-destructive behavior. As the narrative unfolds, Brown sensitively paints the portrait of a dysfunctional family unable to discuss the darkness in their lives.

It highlights the importance of communication and emotional unwinding, unafraid of wallowing in its taboo subject matter. The excellent writing and stellar performances elevate the unique film further, providing an unflinching look at the taboos surrounding relationships, grief, and mental health. You can watch the movie here.

Read More: Best Sibling Movies on Amazon Prime