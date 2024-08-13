15 Best Sibling Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2024)

Maverick brothers covering each other’s backs in a shootout, fiercely independent sisters coming together in times of need, or a squabbling sibling duo on a road trip, filmmakers have assigned special attention to the exploration of these rich relationships in cinema. Amazon Prime offers a diverse selection of films that delve into these intricate bonds, showcasing everything from light-hearted family comedies to intense dramas. Here is the list of best sibling movies on Amazon Prime Video.

15. Cheech & Chong’s: The Corsican Brothers (1984)

Directed and starring Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin, ‘Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers’ is a comedic reimagining of Alexandre Dumas’s 1844 novella and the fifth installment in the franchise. The movie follows the zany adventures of Louis and Lucian Corsican, who literally feel each other’s pain through a brotherly connection. Twins separated at birth, the brothers are raised in different cultures–one as a nobleman in Corsica and the other as a streetwise rogue. Reuniting at the age of 30, they are embroiled in a plot to overthrow the tyrannical government of France while enthusiastically pursuing a subplot involving the queen’s daughters (played by the actors’ actual wives). The film essays a lighthearted but elaborate period adventure with the squabbling brothers driving the story forward with contrasting personalities and over-the-top practical comedy.

14. Perfect Sisters (2014)

Based on true events, ‘Perfect Sisters’ centers on two close-knit sisters as they plot to kill their alcoholic mother and rid themselves of her abusive boyfriends. After Sandra (Abigail Breslin) and Beth’s (Georgie Henley) mother gets fired from her job, she enters a downward spiral marked by alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and a string of bad decisions. Her boyfriends are abusive towards the sisters and their young brother, and they concoct a plan to put an end to their mother’s miserable streak. Directed by Stanley M. Brooks and based on ‘The Class Project: How to Kill a Mother’ by Bob Mitchell, the film explores the increasingly strained relationship between the sisters as they start down a dark path. Given its roots in reality, the film is a reminder of the influence siblings can have over each other.

13. 12 Feet Deep (2017)

Helmed by Matt Eskandari, ‘12 Feet Deep’ narrates the harrowing story of two sisters surviving while stuck under the fiberglass cover of an Olympic-sized swimming pool. During a routine visit to a local swimming pool, sisters Bree (Nora-Jane Noone) and Jonna (Alexandra Park) are looking for the former’s engagement ring at the bottom when the pool’s cover is closed over them. As the water cools down, an escalating sense of panic sets in.

Jonna reveals that she had thrown Bree’s ring in on purpose out of jealousy of her prospering life as her own seemed to be going nowhere. With emotions running high, the two clash and recount their troubled family history; all the while, their odds of making it through the night seem increasingly dire. The film convincingly depicts the sentimental resurgence of past tragedies and present insecurities as the sibling bond goes through a roller-coaster ride over the course of a prolonged life-threatening experience.

12. Something You Said Last Night (2022)

‘Something You Said Last Night’ is an intimate portrayal of family and sibling relationships from the point of view of a transgender woman in her 20s torn between fostering a growing independence and embracing the warm comfort of others. Ren reluctantly joins her Italian family and younger sister on a summer vacation for a week. Parents Guido and Mona are supportive of both daughters, but Ren often imposes self-isolation, minimizing social exposure because she is conscious of her looks. Tensions emerge between the sisters as the trip carries on, with the two holding onto secrets that they keep from their parents. Under the direction of Luis De Filippis, the film is a refreshing exploration of sibling and family dynamics with a central trans character.

11. Are You Here (2013)

Directed by Matthew Weiner, ‘Are You Here’ is a drama-comedy following two close friends as one of them inherits a large family fortune but is challenged on the grounds of being of unsound mind. Steve (Owen Wilson), a weatherman, and Ben (Zach Galifianakis), his barely functioning childhood friend, head to their hometown after the death of Ben’s father. In his will, he leaves his young widow nothing, his successful daughter Terry, a significant sum, and gives Ben the family business and fortune. As the friends try to make sense of their situation with outlandish ideas, exhilarating expeditions, and heartfelt conversations, Ben’s claim to his inheritance is challenged by Terry. The movie not only explores the estranged sibling relationship between Terry and Ben but also the brotherhood between Ben and Steve, creating a heartfelt journey of reconciliation and self-discovery.

10. My Little Brother (2017)

‘My Little Brother’ is a South Korean family comedy that introduces us to three adult siblings whose lives are turned upside down when they discover they have a fourth sibling: a young brother. Oh Soo Kyung, a reporter, has enough on her plate caring for an unemployed older brother and a pretty but unskilled younger sister. When a young boy by the name of Nak seemingly appears out of thin air, the siblings are forced to look past their own struggles and co-parent their long-lost brother. Initially unwilling to play a part in his upbringing, the Oh siblings embark on a journey of familial discovery and emotional maturity when Nak is kidnapped. Under Ma Dae-yun’s direction, sibling dynamics form the core of the film, treating us to entertaining moments of comedy, resentment, misunderstanding, and love.

9. My Sister (2014)

With David Lascher in the director’s chair, originally titled ‘Sister,’ the family drama follows a married struggling actor as he is suddenly forced to take care of his preteen sister whom he barely knows. After their mother is hospitalized, Billy Presser (Reid Scott) becomes the acting parent of Niki (Grace Kaufman), his young sister with ADHD. Billy, his beautiful wife (Serinda Swan), and Niki begin to form something resembling a family and face difficulty when the young girl’s medical issues kick in. The film contrasts its serious theme of over-medication of children with some comedic scenes. Still, it delivers powerful and moving moments between the brother and sister as they forge a bond of increasing codependence and maturity.

8. Blood Ties (2013)

‘Blood Ties’ is a gritty crime drama set in 1970s Brooklyn centering on two brothers on diametric opposite paths. Chris (Clive Owen) is released from prison after serving twelve years for murder, and his once adoring younger brother Frank (Billy Crudup) is there to pick him up. Frank is a police detective who, after being urged by his father (James Caan) and sister, helps Chris get back on his feet with a place to stay and helps him land a job.

However, when Chris falls back into his old ways, the two are at loggerheads, testing Frank’s dedication as a cop against his loyalty to blood. Directed by Guillaume Canet, the family dynamics of the film are terrifically portrayed, with each character, their nature, and family influences lining up with their actions and emotions. A remake of ‘Les liens du sang,’ a 2008 French film, ‘Blood Ties’ presents a gripping and emotionally charged face off between two brothers on very different societal and moral footing.

7. Labyrinth (1986)

Directed by Jim Henson, ‘Labyrinth’ is a whimsical fantasy adventure that follows the story of Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), a teenage girl who enters a magical world to rescue her baby brother, Toby, from the clutches of the Goblin King, Jareth (David Bowie). When Sarah wishes Toby would go away in a moment of anger, he is whisked away to Jareth’s labyrinthine castle. Horrified at her inadvertent banishment of Toby, the sister enters a fantastical maze filled with peculiar creatures and daunting challenges. The Sibling bond between Sarah and Toby is of thematic significance to the film, emphasizing Sarah’s growth from a self-centered teenager to a determined and caring older sister. The classic fantasy film presents an imaginative world and an iconic performance by David Bowie while also highlighting Sarah’s growth from childlike selfishness to responsible womanhood.

6. The Secret of Roan Inish (1994)

With John Sayles at the helm, ‘The Secret of Roan Inish’ transports us to a picturesque Irish coastal village where a young girl discovers a brother lost long ago to the sea. The film follows Fiona (Jeni Courtney), a young girl who returns to her ancestral home and finds a magical connection between her family and the nearby island of Roan Inish. As she unravels the island’s secrets, Fiona learns about her family’s past being interwoven with the seal spirits of folklore, including the mysterious disappearance of her younger brother. Along with her cousin brother, Eamon, Fiona goes on adventures to the island, hoping to learn more about her brother and their former home. The film blends enchanting folklore with heartfelt storytelling, beautifully portraying a child’s wonder and the inherent power of familial bonds.

5. The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (2020)

Helmed by Christine Swanson, ‘The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel’ is an inspiring biographical film that chronicles the rise of the renowned gospel group, The Clark Sisters. The film delves into the lives of the five Clark sisters and their trailblazing mother, whose musical talents and deep faith helped propel them to become the highest-selling gospel group ever. The film poignantly captures the sisters’ shared dreams, rivalries, and unwavering support for one another through their many tough times and tragedies. With the cast’s excellent acting and singing breathing life into the historical narrative, the Lifetime movie is a monument to the power of sisterhood and family resilience.

4. Sister My Sister (1994)

In the directorial hands of Nancy Meckler, ‘Sister My Sister’ explores the intense and complex relationship between two sisters working as maids in early 20th-century France. Christine (Julie Walters) and Lea (Jodhi May) reunite as servants of the widow Madame Danzard and her daughter, Isabelle. The wealthy and meticulous madame keeps a strict watch on the two as they keep the house in perfect condition.

However, deep-seated frustrations and unspoken desires surface when the pairs of women become alienated along the lines of class. Having only each other, the sisters begin a passionate and incestuous relationship while Madame Danzard and Isabelle grow suspicious of their activities. With incredible performances from Walters and May, the sisters’ evolving dynamics are subtle but painfully clear with the slightest hint and glance. The psychological thriller explores their emotional turmoil and binding dependence under societal pressure.

3. The Brothers Bloom (2008)

Directed by Rian Johnson, ‘The Brothers Bloom’ revolves around two con-artist siblings, the enterprising Stephen (Mark Ruffalo) and the skittish Bloom (Adrien Brody), as they plan one last elaborate con involving a wealthy heiress, Penelope (Rachel Weisz). The brothers, along with their team, plan to take the reclusive Penelope on an elaborate romantic adventure to ultimately scam her out of millions. As Bloom begins to admire the well-read and multi-talented Penelope, the conmen’s plan goes hilariously wrong, forcing the brothers and a blissful Penelope to work together as they are targeted by dangerous criminal elements. The brothers’ bond is quite comical, with the reluctant and disheveled Bloom contrasting well with the masterminding Stephen, whose own insecurities are brought forward. The stylish caper takes us through picturesque historical locations with the brothers juggling trickery and authenticity while dealing with Penelope, who is brilliantly played by Weisz.

2. Little Women (1994)

Directed by Gillian Armstrong, ‘Little Women’ is an Oscar nominated adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel of the same name. Set in post-Civil War Massachusetts, the film revolves around the lives and relationships of the four March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. Their shenanigans and the ways in which they support and sometimes clash with one another make up the emotional core of the film. With personalities ranging from fiercely independent and ambitious to gentle and family-oriented, the sisters have imaginative discourses while leaning on one another through difficult times. Featuring a star-studded cast, the wonderfully acted work brings the time period and heartwarming sibling relationships to life in a poignant chronicle of familial love.

1. Little Women (2019)

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, ‘Little Women’ is a modern adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s eponymous novel that vividly portrays the lives of the March sisters—Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Meg (Emma Watson), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Amy (Florence Pugh). The sisters set their individual career and family lives aside when Beth falls ill and reunite in their family home. The film is highly acclaimed, with Gerwig making an astonishing artistic statement with the film without becoming heavy-handed. The actresses are spectacular as the siblings, bringing to life the enduring bonds of the March sisters while clearly establishing their own identities. The film differs mainly from its predecessor owing to its adaptation of the stream-of-consciousness style, weaving parallels of past and present narratives into a masterfully balanced saga.

