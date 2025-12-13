Verónica Echegui Tribute on City of Shadows: How Did She Die?

‘City of Shadows‘ is a Spanish crime show where a dark shadow is cast over the city of Barcelona in light of a series of violent killings. A mysterious group, dubbed Gaudí’s Shadow, seems to be targeting influential public figures. They deliver their first victim to his ghastly demises by setting him on fire on the balcony of La Pedrera – Casa Milà, a building designed by the renowned architect Antoni Gaudí. In the aftermath of the attack, Judge Susana decides to pull police officer, Milo Malart, out of his suspension to lead the mystifying case alongside his new partner, Rebeca Garrido. With each episode, the narrative delves deeper into the protagonist’s past as well as the future of his and Rebeca’s investigation into what was quickly turning out to be a murder case unlike any other. Fans will notice that the end of each episode also carries a heartwarming tribute to Verónica Echegui, the actress who portrays the character Rebeca Garrido.

City of Shadows is Verónica Echegui’s Last Posthumous Project

Verónica Echegui stepped into the Spanish film industry in the early 2000s, debuting as a recurring cast member on the 2004 show ‘Paco y Veva.’ However, her breakout role came in the 2006 Bigas Luna directorial film ‘My Name Is Juani,’ which went on to receive public popularity as well as critical acclaim. From there, multiple memorable projects followed until the actress expanded her horizons and made her Hollywood debut in 2009. She stars alongside Edward Hogg, Richard Ayoade, and more in Paul King’s comedy drama film ‘Bunny and the Bull.’ The international audience will also recognize her from her work on the 2012 film ‘The Cold Light of Day,’ which stars other recognizable names like Henry Cavill, Bruce Willis, and Sigourney Weaver.

As her career progressed, Echegui secured various other beloved titles under her belt between Spanish and English projects. Some of these include ‘Trust,’ ‘Intimacy,’ ‘Justicia artificial,’ ‘Love You to Death,’ and more. In 2020, she also ventured into other corners of filmmaking, dabbling in directing and screenwriting with the short film ‘Tótem Loba,’ which went on to win the actress her first Goya award. Unfortunately, following her death on August 24, 2025, ‘City of Shadows’ became the last, posthumous addition to her impressive filmography. In the show, Echegui plays the role of Rebeca Garrido, a deputy inspector and a behavioral analyst. The character struggles with the grief over the death of her mother, who died as a result of cancer. One can only imagine how heartbreaking but meaningful this point of connection must have been for the actress.

Verónica Echegui Passed Away After a Private Battle With Cancer

Verónica Echegui passed away on August 24, 2025. The actress died at the age of 42, at Madrid’s 12 de Octubre Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for her cancer. Reports suggest she had been hospitalized for her treatment since the end of July 2025. For the most part, her diagnosis was kept a secret from the public, with only her close loved ones and a choice few people in the film industry knowing about her condition. This likely allowed the actress and her family to deal with the tragic situation on their own terms without any overwhelming attention from the public and the media. Furthermore, while she and her team kept her illness under wraps, the actress continued to work in her professional life.

Since news of Echegui’s tragic passing has been made public, many fans and colleagues have expressed their grief over the event. Reportedly, fellow actors like Sam Claflin, her co-star from the film ‘Book of Love,’ Antonio Banderas, and more took to social media to pay tribute to the actress. Additionally, Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, also tweeted on X about the unfortunate passing. His post, originally in Spanish, said, “I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui’s passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young. My sincere embrace in these such difficult moments for the entire family and friends.” In her death, Echegui leaves behind a remarkable legacy, as she’s survived in the memory of her friends, family, and loved ones.

