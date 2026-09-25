Where is Claire Gravel’s Family Now?

In June 1986, police knocked on the door of Mary and Robert “Bob” Gravel Sr. in North Andover, Massachusetts. Before they had even said anything, Mary already knew that something had happened to her daughter, Claire Gravel. Her five siblings tried their best to advocate for her, but they did not know it would be years before they would get any answers. For all of them, John Carey’s conviction in 2026 brought closure to the years of turmoil they had endured. ABC’s ’20/20,’ especially the episode ‘The Salem Strangler,’ features interviews with some of her family members, who speak about their love for Claire and the life that was taken too soon.

Claire Gravel’s Family Waited For Years Before Her Case Was Resolved

Claire Gravel grew up in North Andover, Massachusetts, as one of six siblings. Denise was the oldest, followed by Bob Jr., then Claire, with her three younger siblings, Donna, Jim and Mark. Their parents, Mary and Robert “Bob” Gravel Sr., created a happy household for their children, and they were proud to see Claire grow up and make her own path in life. On June 30, 1986, Claire did not return to the apartment where she was living. When a couple of her friends contacted the family to ask if they knew anything about her, two of her brothers immediately went to Salem State College to look for her.

By then, police had already arrived at the Gravel family home in Massachusetts. Mary later recalled that as soon as she saw the officers, she knew something had happened. Their worst fears were confirmed when they learned that Claire’s remains had been found along Route 128 in Beverly. She had been strangled. The years that followed were filled with uncertainty as the family waited for answers. Mary died in 2015 without knowing who was responsible for her daughter’s death. In 2022, when detectives named John Carey as a suspect, Bob Sr. publicly said the family was very relieved by the progress made in the case.

At Carey’s sentencing in April 2026, all five of Claire’s siblings gave victim impact statements in court. Denise said, “I continued to have nightmares for months of my sister Claire screaming for one of us to come help her and none of us were there.” Donna, Bob, James and Mark also spoke of their sister as the “ray of sunshine” whose loss they still felt decades later. It was a defining day for the family, who said they were certain Claire was in heaven with their mother.

Mary Passed Away Before the Killer’s Arrest, While Bob Gravel Sr. Still Resides in Their Old House

Mary Gravel spent almost all her life in Massachusetts. She was born in Lawrence before she eventually built her family in North Andover. After she and Bob Sr. married in 1961, she devoted herself to both her family and her work. She worked for New England Telephone as a telephone operator and later in the Communications Department at Bon Secours Hospital in Methuen before retiring. She also worked part-time at the Andover and North Andover YMCA.

Together, Mary and Bob created a home where their children and, eventually, grandchildren could gather, filling it with love and laughter. The loss of Claire was something neither could ever forget, and sadly, Mary did not see her daughter’s killer arrested. She passed away on March 8, 2015. Bob has seemingly remained in North Andover, where his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren continue to visit him. They shower him with care and surround him with love and affection.



Claire Gravel’s Siblings Continue to Carry Her Memory Deep in Their Hearts

Claire’s siblings have each built families and lives of their own. Denise Foley has been married to John Foley for decades. By 2025, they had been together for 41 years. Their three daughters, Kim, Lauren and Colleen, are now mothers themselves, giving Denise and John five grandchildren whom they adore. Denise has also made a point of ensuring that the younger generation knows their great-grandfather, keeping those family connections alive. Donna has largely maintained a low profile and appears to still be based in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Bob Gravel also seems to remain in North Andover, as it keeps him close to his father. His son, Nick Gravel, is a particularly important part of his life, and the father-son pair often spend time together on different adventures. Jim Gravel and his wife, Marie, are based in Manchester, New Hampshire. Jim has long had a connection to ice hockey and remains an enthusiastic fan of the sport. Mark Gravel and his wife, Christine, have two children, Catherine and Joshua, who are now adults themselves. Despite the years that have passed, the Gravel siblings remain connected through the family they have built and the memories they share. Claire remains a part of those memories, as does their mother, Mary, whose absence is felt alongside the sister they lost so many years ago.