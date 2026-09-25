Claire Gravel Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

The episode titled ‘The Salem Strangler’ of ABC’s ’20/20′ delves deep into the killing of a 20-year-old Salem State College student named Claire Gravel in the summer of 1986. When the news of her passing broke out, the entire community was left shell-shocked, with grief taking over her loved ones. As the authorities began the investigation, the lack of evidence made it complicated for them to get to the bottom of the case. Decades later, unexpected evidence cracked the case wide open.

Claire Gravel’s Remains Were Found in a Wooded Area in Beverly

On August 9, 1965, in Methuen, Massachusetts, Bob and Mary Gravel welcomed Claire Ann Gravel into the world as a little bundle of joy. Growing up in a close-knit family in North Andover, she was accompanied by four siblings — Bob, James, Mark, and Denise. While studying at North Andover High School, she was not only impressive academically but also participated in sports. After graduating from high school in 1983, Claire attended Salem State University, then called Salem State College, where she held a work-study position at the Office of External Affairs and also worked with the college’s public relations team.

By the summer of 1986, she had been placed at the National Braille Press in Boston through a temp agency called The Skill Bureau. On June 28, 1986, Claire reportedly went to a local bar with her teammates to celebrate a softball game win. Hours later, after midnight, she allegedly got a ride back home to her apartment at 4 Loring Avenue. On the morning of June 30, the 20-year-old college student didn’t show up at her workplace, after which her family was informed.

Worried about her well-being, two of her brothers began looking for her. A few hours later, before 3 pm, the police found Claire’s remains in the wooded area along Route 128 in Beverly, near the old Grapevine Road exit. Near her remains, they discovered her personal belongings, including her wallet, makeup, checkbook, and photographs in a bag. The authorities ruled out the possibility of it being a botched robbery, as her watch and jewelry were still with her. The autopsy revealed that she was strangled to death with her own clothing on June 29, 1986.

Claire Gravel’s Killer Was Apprehended With the Help of DNA Evidence

As part of the homicide investigation, the authorities got in touch with Claire Gravel’s family, friends, and acquaintances in order to get a clearer picture of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and killing. Unfortunately, all the hints and clues led the detectives to dead ends, leaving the case cold and unsolved for years. Decades later, in 2022, the advent of DNA technology cracked the case open. A man named John Carey was linked to the case as his DNA was found on Claire’s tank top. His DNA was added to the national CODIS database after he was found guilty of attempted murder in an unrelated case in 2008.

During his trial in 2026, the prosecution explained to the jury how his DNA was found on Claire’s black tank top, which was used to strangle her in June 1986. Finally, nearly four decades after the tragedy, on March 3, 2026, John was convicted of first-degree murder in connection with Claire Gravel’s killing. About a month later, on April 9, his sentencing hearing took place in Essex County Superior Court. During the sentencing, Claire’s family, including her father and five siblings, was present. Her sister, Denise Foley, took the stand and gave a victim impact statement.

She said, “I’ve been waiting 39 years, 9 months, and 9 days for today. I continued to have nightmares for months of my sister Claire screaming for one of us to come help her, and none of us were there.” The convict didn’t take the stand. Ultimately, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of Claire Gravel. Following the sentencing, Claire’s brother, Jim, said outside the court, “She’s Irish. She’s feisty. She’s tough. So, she is smiling right now along with my mother.” Denise also added, “Nothing’s changed for Claire, but it’s a new day for us, to finally have this over.”

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