Claudio Vieira de Oliveira: Where is the Man With the Upside Down Head Now?

With TLC’s ‘Most Extreme Humans’ being an unscripted docu-reality series, we get an unfiltered insight into the everyday lives of unique individuals with the rarest physical conditions. Among them is Claudio Vieira de Oliveira in the episode titled ‘Upside Down with a Twist,’ who was born with the complex muscular ailment called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC). We specify ailment because it is not a single disease; rather, it is a group of non-progressive disorders that cause one to have multiple joint curvatures, contractures, restrictions, and stiffness.

Claudio Vieira de Oliveira Defied All Odds With the Support of Loved Ones

Born in 1976 in Monte Santo, Brazil, to Maria Jose Oliveira and her unidentified husband, Claudio Vieira de Oliveira (also known as just Claudio Oliveira), is the second youngest of six children. According to his mother’s account, the circumstances under which he came into this world were really tough, as there were a myriad of complications that even almost took her life. They both thankfully made it out okay, only for her to then be told that her baby bot may not survive because his inverted spine and upside-down head were making it difficult for him to breathe.

While doctors gave Claudio 24 hours, others suggested Maria not even feed him – they noticed the spine, the head, the deformed limbs, and they allegedly believed his passing would be a mercy. However, not only did his family never give up on him at any point in time, but they also treated him as normally as they could over the years to ensure he could grow into an independent man. That’s not to say they ignored his limitations or didn’t try to protect him from a harsh society; they simply made adjustments without making it a big deal and tried not to project their fears onto him.

In fact, Claudio’s family replaced all the flooring in their home when he began walking on his knees at age 8, knowing he could not use a wheelchair owing to his unusual shape as well as his vision field. It turns out his brain had already adapted to his requirements, which is one of the reasons he proudly asserts that he doesn’t see the world upside down; it’s the world that is upside down. His loved ones even lowered his bed, lights, plugs, etc., so he could do things without asking for help, and later also allowed him to attend school when he demanded a normal educational experience.

Claudio Vieira de Oliveira Has Not Let His Condition Hold Him Back From His Dreams

Since Claudio can not use his arms, he taught himself to write with his mouth, access devices with his chin, and navigate the world of education with the skills he had carefully developed over the years. He was thus able to not only graduate from high school but also earn a Bachelor’s degree from the State University of Feira de Santana, after which he continued working hard to become an accountant. As per records, he kick-started his career by engaging in research and consulting clients, all the while keeping his condition on the back burner because he did not want to be defined by it.

Claudio’s confidence is what enabled him to thrive as an accountant, which then opened countless more doors for him in a way he never even imagined. That’s when he spread his wings and evolved into a motivational speaker in 2010, traveling all across the globe to underscore the significance of willpower. Since then, he has also written an autobiography titled ‘El Mundo Esta a Contramano’ (‘The World is the Wrong Way Around’), published in 2016. Most recently, though, the devout Catholic fulfilled his lifelong dream of making the pilgrimage to the Sanctuary of Santa Cruz with the help of his family. He wanted to visit the beautiful church at the very top of the steep mountain to celebrate reaching the milestone age of 50, despite all odds, and that’s precisely what he did.

Claudio has long credited his loved ones for his success, admitting that even though he has managed to be independent, his mother and his eldest brother are his official caretakers. “We never tried to fix him and always wanted him to do the normal things everyone else does,” his mother once said in an interview with The Daily Star. “That’s why he is so confident. He is not ashamed of walking around in the street – he sings, and he dances.” Then, when directly asked about his self-esteem, the Monte Santo, Brazil, resident himself stated, “Throughout my life, I was able to adapt my body to the world. Right now, I don’t see myself as being different. I am a normal person… Nowadays, it’s much easier to deal with the public.” As for the 50-year-old’s current standing, it appears he has recently also stepped into the role of President at a non-profit organization focused on working with vulnerable children.

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