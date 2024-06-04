Clipped (2024): The True Story Behind the Hulu Show, Explained

The Hulu miniseries ‘Clipped’ dramatizes the 2013-14 season of the famous basketball team Los Angeles Clippers, on and off the court. Revolving around one of the biggest scandals in the history of the NBA that has aroused anger among the public, the series concerns Donald Sterling’s scandalous tenure as the owner after a tape containing his preposterous ideas was leaked to the media. Creator Gina Welch based her show on the ’30 for 30′ podcast episode ‘The Sterling Affairs,’ originally recorded by ESPN sportswriter Ramona Shelburne, ensuring a grasp on accuracy. With a compelling narrative that authentically mixes accuracy with drama, viewers are expected to wonder which parts are works of fiction and which ones are based on the true story. Spoilers ahead.

Clipped: Donald Sterling’s Outrageous Remarks

‘Clipped’ offers a dramatized yet insightful look into the Sterling scandal, blending true events with a little creativity to simultaneously engage and guide viewers into the issues of racism and power dynamics to the forefront. The series stars Ed O’Neill as Donald Sterling, a real estate tycoon who purchased the Clippers in 1981 and later relocated it to Los Angeles from its previous San Diego metropolitan. Over the decades, Sterling had already developed a notorious reputation for being a complex and controversial owner for numerous reasons, not that they affected his role in either the franchise or the NBA. As seen in the series, his tenure experienced its biggest challenge when recordings of Sterling making racist comments were leaked to TMZ by his mistress, V. Stiviano.

The comments arrived in a serious argument between the couple in which Sterling flat out asked her not to post pictures with Black and Hispanic people on Instagram or bring them to Clippers games, including NBA legend Magic Johnson. The fallout from the leak was immediate and severe. The subsequent events mark the very basis of the Hulu series, which extensively takes place in April 2014 when Sterling was accused of racism and discrimination, both in his real estate business and in his treatment of players and staff. Amidst all the Public outrage, the NBA, under Commissioner Adam Silver, acted swiftly, and Sterling was banned for life from the NBA, fined $2.5 million, and forced to sell the Clippers.

Who is V. Stiviano? Why Did She Tape Sterling?

Cleopatra Coleman stars in ‘Clipped’ as the female lead, appearing as V. Stiviano, a central figure in the scandal. Stiviano’s background remains shrouded in mystery, except for her real name — Maria Vanessa Perez — which she changed as part of a broader effort to create a new identity in the glamorous but cutthroat world of Los Angeles. Her connection to Sterling began in the early 2010s when she entered his life as an assistant. The series features her many interactions with Clippers staff members, including coach Doc Rivers, raising the possibility of her having gone through heavy research to understand the business. The nature of her and Sterling’s relationship quickly became a subject of intense speculation, with multiple pieces of evidence suggesting they were even closer.

Sterling lavished Stiviano with expensive gifts, luxury cars, designer clothes, and a duplex, indirectly confirming that she was his mistress. Angered by her disregard, Sterling’s wife, Shelly (Jacki Weaver), had her followed on suspicions of embezzling community property by accepting extravagant gifts from Donald Sterling. Legal battles ensued, and in 2016, a judge ordered Stiviano to return several million dollars worth of gifts to the Sterling family trust. In the television adaptation, it is maintained that Stiviano had prior knowledge of Shelley’s plans to extract her properties, and that, in turn, lays the foundation for her plot of revenge. Stiviano is also shown to have slightly psychopathic tendencies — evident by her self-proclamation of being Sterling’s “right-hand arm” — which fuels her thirst for revenge further.

The series showcases Stiviano meticulously setting Sterling up, planning her moves ahead of the 9-minute conversation. Among the many women who had reasons to blackmail the billionaire, Stiviano was equipped with the technology — a recording feature in her cell phone. In reality, she has maintained her stance on not being responsible for leaking the recordings, though she accepted those were legitimate, adding that she recorded Sterling with his knowledge and consent, purportedly to protect herself from potential legal troubles. Stiviano’s actions were both criticized and praised, with many referring to her as a whistleblower and a manipulative opportunist. Either way, her involvement in exposing Sterling’s racism positioned her at the center of one of the biggest sports scandals in recent history. Stiviano covered her face with a large visor for an extended period to avoid confronting the paparazzi and disabled her social media accounts.

The exact motives behind Stiviano’s efforts remain murky, and many speculate that her motivations were more than she was letting on, possibly including a desire for leverage or protection. Since blackmailing Sterling for a recording when the damage was done seemed futile, Stiviano supposedly didn’t have further materialistic gains from Sterling. Her means to get even still creates questions on her objectives we might never find answers to, that is unless, like in the series, his termination was sufficient reward for her. On the contrary, Sterling allegedly told DuJour Magazine that he should’ve just paid her off, suggesting the series might not have been thoroughly accurate in this particular matter.

Doc Rivers Led Clippers to Their Best-Ever Season Amidst the Controversy

The miniseries stars Lawrence Fishburne as former player and NBA All-Star Doc Rivers, who was brought in to coach the team for the 2013-14 season, a turning point in the franchise’s history. The series rightfully shows Rivers’ point-of-view on the events as the coach not only handled the responsibilities to change the Clippers’ fortune but also witnessed Sterling’s mistreatment of his race from the closest seat. Rivers declared that he would not move ahead with his contract if Sterling were to retain any involvement with the team. He was also consulted by Adam Silver before the latter reached his verdict to remove Sterling from the sport altogether.

In addition to being the coach, Rivers was also appointed senior vice president of basketball operations and later promoted to president until parting ways in 2020. He led the team to continue playing the season amidst dark clouds and speculations of a possible boycott and protest. The team had large support from fellow NBA players, including LeBron James, but only once showed protest by turning their warm-up jerseys inside out. The series also covers Rivers’ real-life heroics, like standing up with employees subjected to the public’s fury for mere association with Sterling.

The series sheds significant light on the Clippers’ roster, featuring star players like Chris Paul (J. Alphonse Nicholson), Blake Griffin (Austin Scott), and DeAndre Jordan (Sheldon Bailey), all of whom discuss the matter extensively. The controversy significantly affected the team’s morale and focus during the playoffs, as they felt intense media scrutiny and uproar while trying to stay focused on their championship aspirations. This difficult period is vividly captured in ‘Clipped,’ mirroring the real-life challenges the team had to overcome. Despite the scandal, the Clippers managed to maintain a strong performance during the regular season, finishing with a record 57 wins, though the glory players and coach received was fatally overshadowed by Donald Sterling’s disgraceful comments.

Read More: Best Sports Documentaries On Netflix