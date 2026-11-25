In Prime Video’s ‘Blade Runner 2099,’ the world order has changed. Earlier, the humans created the Replicants to serve them. But a war changed everything. The Replicants emerged victorious and now rule the humans as their overlords. Things are pretty dire for the human race, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s easy for all Replicants. A major problem for them is death. While humans grow old and die, Replicants have a fixed lifespan, nearing which they start to feel tremors that spread all over their bodies and kill them in the end. Several Replicants are suffering from this issue, and a rogue Blade Runner named Clotilde is one of them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Clotilde Goes Through a Cycle of Death and Rebirth

Like many Replicants, Clotilde considered herself infallible until her time came. Soon, she experienced the tremors, confirming that she was nearing the end of her life. Despite having known about it since she came into existence, Clotilde didn’t want to die. She could never make her peace with the idea, and that’s when Julius found her. He promised that there was a cure out there. It would not only save her from imminent death, but it would also change the course of the entire Replicant population. It would finally give them the time they had been on the mission. And with this last hurdle fallen, they could take their rightful place as the gods who rule over humans.

Clotilde doesn’t have to think twice before saying yes to Julius. She is ready to do whatever it takes to find that cure. As promised, she would be among the first people saved by it. Eventually, the cure is found, and Clotilde is ready to have her life saved, but in that instance, she also realizes that Julius hasn’t told her exactly how the formula will work. When she goes to the reproduction center, an employee there tells her that her DNA is fixed. It cannot change, which means the formula can only birth new Replicants; it cannot change the old ones. When Clotilde confronts Julius about it, he confirms that she is right. He can only make a new version of her, but even then he will retain all her memories, which will be transferred to the new version.

With that, she will basically remain the very person she is now. Clotilde, however, is not thrilled with this idea because it means she will have to die. The idea scares her, and by now she has many reasons to doubt Julius. He doesn’t care what she thinks, so he kills her, after which the new model is created thanks to Tyrell’s formula. The new version is uploaded with all the memories of the original Clotilde, and for all intents and purposes, she is still the same person. The same process must be followed for every Replicant who believes they deserve more time. Much like Clotilde, many don’t know what they are signing up for. In particular, they have no idea that they need to die for this thing to work. And in their final moments, many of them wish to continue their lives as is.

In any case, no one can step back now. Like Clotilde, they are all killed, but there is a plan to bring each of them back. In the finale, we see a bunch of Replicants, including Clotilde, whose previous form has been reduced to ashes, because only then could they have had the lives they wanted. Thus, even if they have to die for it, the idea of extending their years is enough to lure them all in. But immortality doesn’t mean invincibility. Following her upgrade, when Cora faces Olwen, she comes very close to falling off a window and dying. Clotilde comes close to dying, but is saved by Olwen. She sits out the rest of the fight, during which Julius is killed, and survives the battle against all odds.

Read More: Blade Runner 2099: What and Where is Tyrell’s Memory? Why is Everyone Looking for It?