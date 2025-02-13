Cobra Kai Season 6: Do Miguel and Sam End Up Together? Does She go to Okinawa?

The final season of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ concludes the story of the eponymous dojo, which goes through several upheavals over the years. While the main focus of the season is on the Sekai Taikai tournament, it also sets down the future paths of all the major characters, showing us exactly where they land when the story ends. One of the most important changes takes place in the story of Sam LaRusso, who decides something that could forever change the course of her relationship with Miguel. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sam’s Decision to go to Okinawa is Fuelled by Mr. Miyagi and Karate

While the Sekai Taikai tournament is at the center of all conflict in the final season of the show, it also marks the end of school for all the major young adults in the show. The conversation around colleges has been a major part of their stories, with characters like Demetri and Hawk dealing with the fact that they won’t be going to the same place as Miguel, for whom the only chance to go to Stanford rests on winning the tournament. Stakes are even higher for Robby and Tory, who believe that winning the tournament is the only way for them to do something with their lives, as the college is out of the equation for both of them without the win.

Sam, on the other hand, doesn’t have such stakes to deal with, which is why she can focus on the things that she actually wants rather than fretting about the things that she needs to happen. Following Kwon’s death in the Sekai Taikai, her parents decide to have her close to home in USC, but she doesn’t tell them that she plans to go much farther. After all that has happened in the Valley in the past few years, she wants a break from home, which is why she looks into the options of going to other places. Her parents support that, but even they are shocked when they discover that she is planning to go to Okinawa.

Karate had always been an important part of Sam’s upbringing, and it becomes even more prominent when Johnny Lawrence comes back to the Valley, bringing Cobra Kai back to life. For most of the kids around her, karate is a means to an end, something that will get them a good college or a good career. But it runs much deeper for her, which is why she decides to explore what it actually means. She knows that Mr. Miyagi hailed from Okinawa and her father, too, went there to learn karate the Miyagi way. The place is important to her family history, so she decides to go there for herself so she can understand Mr. Miyagi, karate, and her own father much better. So, when the opportunity presents itself, she decides to go to Okinawa.

Sam’s Move to Okinawa Doesn’t Necessarily Mean the End for Her and Miguel

Long-distance relationships are hard. When Sam reveals she is going to Okinawa, even her parents start to worry that she might drift away from them because they would be in completely different time zones. If they fear losing her, what does it mean for Miguel? Interestingly, he is not as worried as the LaRussos. Sam keeps her move to Okinawa a secret from her boyfriend because he already has enough on his plate with the Sekai Taikai. She decides to tell him when the tournament is over, but he accidentally reads the acceptance letter. In any other situation, he would have been angry with Sam, and this would have created more problems between them if not directly led to a breakup. However, Sam and Miguel’s relationship has matured over time, and he understands why she didn’t tell him.

With him going to Stanford, he also knows that the long distance would become a challenge for them, but that doesn’t entirely deter him. When Sam leaves for Okinawa, he joins her. Instead of going to Stanford for their summer program, he decides to be with Sam for the summer, helping her settle in, seeing things through her perspective, and understanding her better in the process. Eventually, Miguel is bound to come back and go to Stanford. However, his move to join his girlfriend shows that he is completely invested in the relationship and doesn’t believe that distance should be the reason for them to break up. So, while they may or may not break up down the line due to any number of reasons, they are not breaking up anytime soon.

Read More: What Does the Fly Scene Signify in Cobra Kai Season 6?