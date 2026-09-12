Colin From Accounts Season 3 Ending Explained: Do Ashley and Gordon Get Back Together?

The third season of Paramount+’s ‘Colin From Accounts‘ picks up the complicated romance of Ashley and Gordon, once again brought together by their dog, Colin. The end of Season 2 saw them in an awkward situation when Gordon proposed to Ashley during Rumi and Megan’s wedding party. He thought this would be the beginning of a new chapter for them, but Ashley’s reaction reveals he may have misread the whole thing. In any case, the good thing that they had going comes to an end. The third season begins about three years after this awkward proposal, and Ashley and Gordon find themselves at very different points in their lives. However, they still have Colin, and eventually he brings them back together. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Colin From Accounts Season 3 Recap

It has been three years since Ashley rejected Gordon’s public proposal of marriage. She moved away from Sydney after graduating and getting her first job as a doctor. That marked the end of her and Gordon’s romance. Now she is back in the city, working at a clinic, where she crosses paths with Gordon again. He is surprised to discover that she came back six months ago but made no effort to reach out to him, at least to inquire about Colin’s well-being. It is also revealed that she is in a relationship with a guy named Adam, whom she has been seeing for about 2 years. Meanwhile, Gordon is also in a relationship with a woman named Chelsea, and they have been together for more than a year.

Whatever the nature of their individual relationships may have been, Ashley and Gordon find themselves recalibrating the whole thing all over again. They meet under the pretext of her seeing Colin, but things escalate at Gordon’s birthday party when they end up kissing each other. The next time, they meet up to discuss and resolve things between them, but the night ends with them having sex. This marks the beginning of the end of their romantic relationships. Before Ashley’s return, Gordon was ready to have Chelsea move in with him. But once the process begins, he questions it. He also feels pressured when Chelsea talks about having kids, and eventually, he ends things with her.

Meanwhile, Ashley discovers that David is planning to propose to her, which puts her in the same space she was when Gordon proposed to her three years ago. The more she thinks about it, the clearer it becomes to her that she does not want to marry David, and eventually, she, too, ends things with him. This leaves her and Gordon single again, but things are still a bit awkward between them, so they don’t immediately get back together. Things get more complicated as they have one awkward encounter after another, but it seems like the end when Ashley catches a drunk Gordon kissing Chiara after she told him she wanted to get back together with him.

Does Colin the Dog Die?

After a lot of back and forth and really thinking about the whole thing, Ashley realizes that she wants to be Gordon, for good, this time. However, when she shares this with him, he ends up having a panic attack, and later that night, he and Chiara share a brief kiss, which they both later accept meant nothing to them. However, Ashley witnesses the kiss and feels angry and betrayed. Gordon tries to clear things up with her, explaining how the day had already been going badly for him, and he was so drunk he didn’t know what he was doing. But Ashley’s heart is too broken for her to accept his apologies so easily. It looks like they might not get back together after all.

But they are still tied together by their love for Colin, which once again takes them to the vet, Yvette, as they wonder whether their beloved dog will make it this time. Since Gordon is taking care of Colin on his own, he often brings his dog to the brewery. For the most part, it is a safe environment for Colin. But then, Brett starts experimenting with raisin-flavored beer, which means there is a whole box of raisins around the place. Poor Colin ends up breaking into one of these boxes, and since raisins are extremely bad for dogs, the reaction is immediate. Gordon rushes to the vet with Colin, with a concerned Ashley joining them. Ironically, they return to Yvette, recreating the scenario under which they’d been united the first time.

Once again, Yvette tells them to prepare for the worst, since Colin seems to have ingested a good number of raisins, and it will take some time to figure out whether he makes it. Colin is placed under observation for 24 hours, which means Gordon and Ashley can go back home and must wait a bit. They leave, hoping their dog will make it out of this, but when Gordon gets a call from the vet asking him to come immediately, he and Ashley get worried. The call suggests that Colin’s situation has worsened, and when Yvette steps out, she says, “I’m sorry,” which confirms that Colin didn’t make it.

But that turns out to be a misunderstanding. Colin turns out to be doing well, and the concerned tone of the call was due to Yvette’s secretary messing with Gordon. The reason Yvette said “I’m sorry” is that she had asked them to come back and take their dog on such short notice. She explains that the hospital would be closed for Christmas and that Colin seemed to be doing fine, which is why it didn’t make sense to keep him overnight and keep the staff busy. She apologizes for the miscommunication and assures them that Colin is doing perfectly fine.

Do Ashley and Gordon Get Back Together? What do the Photo and Gordon’s Dream Mean?

When Ashley sees Gordon kissing Chiara, she feels like a fool. Her heart is broken, and she is disappointed because she really thought she and Gordon were meant to be together. As she recounts their meeting, she looks at the various details of the day that set off the domino effect that brought them together. If she hadn’t impulsively flashed Gordon, he wouldn’t have been distracted and run over Colin. If Colin weren’t so seriously injured, they wouldn’t have needed to take him in, and they’d never have gotten into a relationship. It made her feel as if they were fated to be together, which is why, when she sees him kissing Chiara, her fantasy is shattered. But then, her mother gives her an old photo album from her childhood, and she finds a photo that forces her to rethink the fate part.

One of the photos shows young Ashley meeting Santa, with young Gordon in the background as an elf. This is highly uncanny because it means they met all those years ago and may have been connected ever since. She shows the picture to her mom and then to Chiara, both of whom confirm that it looks like Gordon. Later, when they are at the vet, waiting for Colin, who is being treated, she tells him about her thoughts on their fated meeting and the surprising photo. However, when she shares it with Gordon, he reveals that it’s not him. While the boy does resemble him, he never worked as an elf, so it couldn’t be him. Once again, Ashley’s fantasy that they’re fated to be together shatters, and her doubts about them ending up together deepen.

Meanwhile, Gordon also tells her that he doesn’t believe in fate. However, he notes that she wanted to believe it was him when she saw the picture. This means that in her heart, she was desperately looking for a sign to clear her doubts. So, he decides to clear everything up for her. He takes her to the brewery, where he has a whole thing planned for her with the Christmas decorations, the fake ice, and serenading from his choir. He tells her that while he doesn’t believe in fate, he does believe in the power of choosing who you want to be with, and she is the one he wants to be with. It doesn’t matter how they were brought together or what happened between them over the years. In the end, love is an act of choosing, and that’s what he wants them to do.

Ashley is moved by Gordon’s words and his proposal and agrees wholeheartedly. Once they get Colin back, they decide to get back together and go all in this time, no matter what comes their way. Later that night, Gordon dreams about the day they met. In the dream, Ashley never flashes him and drives away without having hit Colin. The three of them go their separate paths, which leaves him with a weird feeling. The dream feels so real that when he wakes up, he worries for a second that it was real, until Ashley and Colin walk into the room. This shows that while he may not have believed in fate, Ashley’s words have broken through to him. He has wondered what his life would be like without Ashley and Colin, and he is glad he doesn’t have to find out.

Does Lee Go to Prison? Do He and Lynelle Break Up?

Ashley and Gordon experience a tumultuous romance over the course of three seasons, but they are not the only ones. Ashley’s mother, Lynelle, also has a chaotic relationship with Lee. Since Season 1, we know that he is a pervert, and Ashley has warned her mother against him time and again. This continues in the second season, at the end of which Lynelle gets a chance to be in a more loving relationship with Megan’s father, Bernie. However, after eight months of courting, Lynelle breaks up with him and gets back together with Lee, whom she marries. It is a particularly poor choice because by now Lee has shown his true colors several times, and Lynelle has forgiven him every single time.

In Season 2, they start a charity organization, Women Against Women Against Men. In Season 3, the charity is in full swing, with Lynelle even considered an important figure in the men’s rights movement, and at one point, believing she is receiving threats on her life because of it. Later, however, Bernie appears to warn Lynelle about the possible fraud that her organization is being investigated for. He knows that she is simply the face of WAWAM, and the finances are actually handled by Lee, who has been using them for her own ends. She doesn’t heed his concerns, and eventually, the cops come knocking at her door. The fact that Lee knows they are there for him and tries to run away confirms that the allegations are true.

This turns out to be the last straw that Lynelle refuses to ignore. Fortunately, her name was cleared of the scandal because Lee kept all the receipts, which confirmed that he was the sole culprit of this fraud. He still tries to manipulate Lynelle to support him, but she is done with him. She breaks his finger and tells him that she has reached the end of her patience with him. This is something she cannot forgive him for, and he must rot in prison for what he has done. She is finally free of him, bringing her arc to a proper conclusion. However, this doesn’t mean she will go back to Bernie. It just shows that she is ready to step back into the world on her own terms and pursue new romances and relationships, which hopefully don’t resemble what she had with Lee.

Read More: Colin From Accounts: Filming Locations and Origin Story