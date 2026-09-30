Colleen Beyer: What Happened to Sharon Randolph’s Daughter?

In May 2008, Colleen Beyer was seven months pregnant when she found out that her mother, Sharon Causse Randolph, had been shot and killed. Sharon’s remains were found at her Las Vegas, Nevada, home along with those of a man named Mike Miller, who was initially believed to be an intruder. It was only after a detailed investigation that her husband, Thomas “Tom” Randolph, was found guilty of hiring Mike to kill his wife and then killing them both. Colleen had voiced her suspicions to the police right from the beginning. Netflix’s ‘The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ features archival footage of Colleen over the years of the investigation and shows what she went through to get justice for her mother.

Colleen Beyer Voiced Her Doubts About Tom Randolph’s Involvement in Her Mother’s Death

Colleen Beyer was Sharon Causse Randolph’s only daughter. The two of them shared a close relationship, leaning on each other through different phases of their lives. Colleen knew that her mother had been meeting people online around 2005 and was happy for her when Sharon told her that she had met Thomas “Tom” Randolph. However, Colleen said she felt that things progressed very quickly between them. By 2006, they were married. On May 8, 2008, when Colleen learned that her mother had been shot inside the house she shared with Tom, she immediately voiced her suspicions to the detectives.

Colleen told detectives that a few months into the marriage, Tom had taken out several life insurance policies on her mother, which she found strange. As the investigation progressed, she also told them that he had been acting as though he were in charge of the house. Sharon had initially made a new will naming Tom as the beneficiary of the house, but she later changed her mind. Just a few days before her death, she changed her will again, making Colleen the sole beneficiary of her estate. Colleen only received the documents after her mother’s death. She told detectives she was scared to enter the house and asked them to accompany her while she changed the locks. According to footage featured in the episode, Tom showed up as Colleen was changing the locks and confronted her.

Colleen Beyer Remained Vocal in Public About Her Mother’s Case

Colleen Beyer had to wait a long time to get justice for her mother. She was a young mother herself and said she was scared for herself and her family while Tom Randolph remained free. She also said that she received several allegedly threatening calls from him during this period. In December 2008, Colleen testified before a grand jury, describing her mother’s tumultuous relationship with Tom and saying that he would often break up with Sharon. She also recalled that on the day of the killing, Sharon was angry with him over his spending on medication and his tax problems.

Colleen was relieved when Tom was eventually behind bars, but she was also disappointed as the trial kept getting delayed. She said it felt as though Tom was doing it on purpose to evade justice. In 2017, Colleen took the stand at his trial, where her testimony became part of the case that ended with his conviction. When that conviction was overturned in 2021, however, it was not something Colleen had expected. She continued to speak publicly about her belief in Tom’s guilt. She appeared on the ‘Killer Genes’ podcast, where she remained adamant that she believed he was responsible for her mother’s death. Colleen returned to court for Randolph’s retrial in 2023 and took the stand once again. She said she could not believe that she had to go through everything all over again. By the time of Tom’s second trial, her daughter, who had not yet been born when Sharon was killed, had turned 15.

Colleen also appeared in ‘Dateline’ and in the 2024 docuseries’ The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph.’ She spoke about her mother and the long fight for justice. Outside of her involvement in the case and occasional documentary and television appearances, Colleen has largely kept a low profile. She has kept details of her personal life private, which is understandable given that she has a family and young children. She has only chosen instead to speak publicly when it concerns her mother’s story and the case.

Read More: Jessica Trant: Where is Daniel Trant’s Daughter Now?