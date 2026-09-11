Jessica Trant: Where is Daniel Trant’s Daughter Now?

The day of September 11, 2001, has been a source of grief and heartbreak for thousands of individuals across the country who lost their loved ones when two planes struck the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City. One of the people whose life changed forever after the attack was Jessica Trant, who was then just 19 years old. Her father, Daniel Patrick “Dan” Trant, was working as a bond salesman on the 104th floor of the North Tower when the attack killed him. CBS’ ‘Daughters of 9/11’ explores the impact of the tragedy on Jessica, her siblings, and their mother. In that documentary, she also shares her experiences with Elizabeth Miller, whose father also died at the World Trade Center on that fateful day.

Jessica Trant Holds the Memories of Her Father Close to Her Heart

Jessica Trant arrived as a blessing in the lives of Daniel Patrick “Dan” and Kathleen Schiaffino Trant, AKA Kathy, in 1982. As the eldest daughter, she was always protective of her brothers, Alex and Daniel Trant Jr. In an interview, Jessica shared that from childhood she had always observed the deep love between her parents, whom she described as “soulmates.” The pair always ensured to shower their kids with immense affection and support. Since Jessica loved playing soccer, Daniel even became her coach. By 2001, Daniel was working as a Bond Trader for Cantor Fitzgerald on the 104th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York.

On September 11, 2001, Daniel arrived at his office like any other day and called Kathy to say “goodbye.” However, his family’s life turned upside down when, shortly after, a plane hit the North Tower, leading to his death. The sudden loss left his loved ones completely devastated. While sharing about the aftermath, Jessica recalled, “I lost both my parents that day. My mom has never been the same. I’m so used to her crying.” Jessica often expresses her grief about losing Daniel. It came to the forefront on Father’s Day in 2026, during which she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, Dad. I still miss you. I still love you. And I still wish I had just one more conversation with you.”

Jessica is Thriving as a Nutritionist While Continuing Her Fight For Justice

Although Jessica initially struggled with grief after the sudden death of her father, she never let that stop her from carving a unique path of her own. She initially attended Ward Melville High School before she transferred to Northport High School. There, she completely focused on her studies before graduating in 2000. Following that, Jessica received a full soccer scholarship and pursued a degree in Marketing from Pace University in New York. Over the course of her degree, she diligently honed her skills and graduated in 2004. Eventually, Jessica’s growing interest in the nutrition sector led her to study Nutritional Sciences and Pre-Dietetics at Springfield College.

After earning a degree in Nutritional Sciences and Pre-Dietetics in 2012, Jessica further expanded her knowledge by studying at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Ultimately, she commenced her professional journey as a Nutritionist and continues to serve in that position. Additionally, Jessica is the Fundraising Board Member at Farm Credit East. In October 2025, she and another representative, on behalf of the organization, made a monetary contribution along with 609 lbs of beef. Besides that, Jessica is best known for her 9/11 advocacy and her pursuit of justice and accountability for the families of those who lost their loved ones.

Jessica is also significantly active in speaking out about the legal proceedings involving the 9/11 attacks by the alleged mastermind, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. In August 2026, Jessica invited everyone to a September 10 memorial in Northport for the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 Memorial. By September, she had been interviewed on the podcast ‘Reality Life with Kate Casey’ alongside Elizabeth Miller. During that interview, they spoke about ‘Daughters of 9/11,’ their fathers, and the grief that has still stayed with them after losing their loved ones. Shortly after, Jessica attended the first press stop during CBS’ morning show at the CBS Broadcast Center to delve deeper into the documentary.

Jessica Considers Her Loved Ones as Her Biggest Source of Strength

Beyond her professional endeavors, Jessica’s life revolves greatly around her family and close friends. From her childhood, she has maintained a very close relationship with her mother, Kathy, and her brothers, Daniel Jr. and Alex. According to a report, Jessica stated that Kathy had developed a spending habit after losing her husband. Jessica further admitted on the show that she had also developed the bad habit after she struggled to cope with her father’s death. She explained, “If you’re feeling upset, this stuff looks good – it makes you feel good inside because you’re battling so many demons.” However, it appears that things have improved, as evidenced by Jessica and Kathy often traveling together to multiple exotic destinations.

In June 2026, Jessica and Kathy visited Dublin, Ireland, where they experienced the region’s beautiful landscapes. Together, the mother and daughter often enjoy long walks in the forest or visits to the stadium to experience the electric atmosphere of basketball matches. On this Mother’s Day, Jessica expressed her love for her mother in a heartfelt message, in part, writing, “Thank you for giving me life, for the sacrifices you made, and for all the ways you have shaped the person I am today. I am grateful to call you my mom. I love you.” In her free time, Jessica loves attending live concerts, reflecting her love and passion for music.

Furthermore, Jessica enjoys activities such as paddleboarding and golfing whenever the opportunity arises. She faced a major health challenge after being diagnosed with cancer, but fortunately, she recovered after undergoing surgery in May 2023. Another big part of her life is her three beloved pups, Sadie, Hamilton, and Riley. However, Jessica faced a major heartbreak when Sadie unexpectedly passed away in August 2025. Although Sadie’s absence has left a gaping hole in her heart, she finds comfort while cuddling with Riley and Hamilton. Jessica always ensures to shower them with love and attention, often expressing her gratitude for their presence. In May 2026, Jessica celebrated three years of being cancer-free, reminding her of how even the darkest chapters can give way to brighter days.

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