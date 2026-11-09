Collin Turner Murder: Where is Bree Kuhn Now?

In September 2021, Collin Turner called 911 to report an incident. While he was still on the line, a loud noise was heard on his end, followed by complete silence. Emergency services reached him within minutes, but it was too late, and he had succumbed to a gunshot wound. Detectives quickly began tracing his last movements before the attack and worked to identify the person responsible for his killing. ID’s ‘Deadly Women 2.0,’ particularly the episode ‘Malicious Moms,’ details the complete timeline and the events leading up to the crime.

Collin Turner Was on Call With 911 When He Was Shot Multiple Times

On December 28, 1987, Don and Tere’ Turner welcomed their son, Collin James Turner, into their lives. He grew up in Senoia, Georgia, alongside his sisters, Nichole and Rebecca, in a loving and nurturing home. Collin had always dreamed of having a fulfilling career, and that dream became a reality when he joined the US Marine Corps. He served for 14 years, during which he achieved several milestones in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and rose to the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. After suffering a traumatic brain injury, he was placed on medical leave and granted 100% disability. However, he still had much more he wanted to accomplish in life.

Collin had been accepted into the electrical engineering master’s program at Johns Hopkins University and was eager to further broaden his education. He also had a son, Brody Turner, and went on to build a bigger family. Collin eventually met and married Bree Kuhn, a Navy chief petty officer, who had a daughter named Kylie from a previous relationship. He loved Kylie as his own, and the couple went on to have two children together, John Patrick and Laney, born in 2017 and 2018, respectively. They eventually settled in Gulf Breeze, Florida, with their two children and Kylie, who lived with them.

On September 8, 2021, Collin made a 911 call from his garage during which he was shot for the first time, according to reports. The dispatcher then heard three more gunshots before the line went completely silent. Emergency services rushed to the scene, where they found that Collin had succumbed to his injuries. The official cause of death was determined to be four gunshot wounds, which had entered through his back and exited through his chest.

Collin Turner’s Killer Had Called the Police on the Morning of the Crime

For the police officers who arrived at the scene, it was not difficult to piece together what had transpired. On September 8, 2021, at around 12:53 pm, Bree Kuhn had called 911, accusing her husband of assaulting her. She also told the police that he was allegedly trying to take their three children out of state, which she did not want him to do. However, the responding officers found no evidence of a physical altercation and left. At around 5 pm, Collin was the one who called the police, reporting another argument between him and his wife. Officers responded once again but left without taking any action, as they found no apparent evidence of wrongdoing.

At 6:22 pm, Collin called 911 for a second time. According to police reports, he said that Kuhn had allegedly tried to break his arm when he attempted to enter the house and that he was hiding in the garage. It was during this call that the shots were heard. Kuhn had run to a neighbor’s house and told them that she had shot her husband. She later told the responding officers the same thing but claimed that she had acted in self-defense. During the trial, her legal team argued that Collin allegedly kept firearms in the house and that she had been afraid he might harm her and the children. The defense maintained that she had been in an allegedly abusive relationship and was a victim of battered woman syndrome.

Bree Kuhn is Behind Bars in Florida Today

Bree Kuhn was charged with first-degree murder. The prosecution later argued that the circumstances of the shooting and the physical evidence pointed to a conscious decision to kill. Her trial began in September 2024, after which she was found guilty. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Kuhn is currently being held at the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, Florida, where she is expected to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

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