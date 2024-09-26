Connie Moore: Where is Casey White’s Mom Now?

In late April 2022, the names of jailer Vicky White and inmate Casey White were all over the news as the pair had run off together from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. After 11 days on the run, they were confronted by the police after a miles-long car chase in Evansville, Indiana. It led to the demise of Vicky and the recapture of Casey White. Even though Netflix’s ‘Jailbreak: Love on the Run’ explores the details of the entire debacle, questions about the stance of the latter’s family, especially his mother, are likely to arise in the minds of the viewers.

Connie Moore Knew About Casey’s Love Affair With Vicky White

Casey White’s relationship with the Assistant Director of Corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center came off as a surprise to many people, except the former’s mother, Connie Moore, who knew about their love affair before it made headlines across the nation. She claimed that she was aware of the relationship but did not know her name or the fact that she worked in the county jail. Although she did not say it to either of them, Connie claimed that she had little hope of their forbidden love materializing into something real and long-lasting outside of prison.

According to reports, Connie also met Vicky White in person one time when the latter visited Casey’s children and grandchild. During a conversation with AL, she said, “Casey called and said she was coming by, and it just happened that fast and she was at the door. She seemed real nice and it was nothing out of the ordinary. She didn’t stay very long. I didn’t know who she was.” In her opinion, her son was not responsible for the deaths of his ex-girlfriends, Christy Lynn Shelton McKee and Connie Ridgeway. Since he had been stabbed multiple times in the Donaldson prison where he was incarcerated, she believed that he confessed to the crime in order to get transferred to another prison for the sake of his safety.

Connie Moore Believes Her Son is Innocent and Continues to Put Efforts to Get Him Out of Jail

Right after Vicky’s demise and Casey’s arrest after they attempted to flee away, Connie Moore believed that it was all devised by the former, as she claimed that his son was no planner. In the aforementioned interview, she expressed her disappointment in finding out about their escape from the news instead of her son. She was not a fan of the media not hesitating in telecasting the entire accident. She said, “They showed everything. If there’d been a shootout, they would have showed both of them getting killed. It’s ridiculous what all they showed.”

After her son’s recapture on May 9, 2022, Casey White was sent back to William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility. He reportedly got in touch with his mother as Connie revealed, “He was crying and hurt and can’t figure out why he can’t have a relationship with anybody. He loved her and said they had a good relationship.” During a conversation with DailyMail, the then-62-year-old Connie said, “They were just two people who really loved each other. It’s just so sad and I worry (for Casey).” Although she refused to attend the funeral of Vicky White, she did send wishes and condolences to her loved ones, saying, “My heart goes out to her family,’’ she said. “They just don’t know how bad it hurts me that it hurts them.”

A few weeks after his recapture, Connie Moore created a GoFundMe account to raise money for his legal fees, with a goal to reach $100,000. Claiming that Casey was a good man, she wrote, “…I believe everyone deserves to have the best legal team they can find.” She added, “My granddaughter and I have helped my son retain some of the best lawyers we know to assist in his legal defense. However, we need your help paying some of the legal fees. My son has been called some extremely hurtful and untruthful things. He’s waiting for his day in court to tell his side of the story.” Besides fighting for her son’s release from prison, the West Limestone High School graduate takes good care of her grandchildren and great-grandchild in the absence of Casey while residing in Athens, Alabama.

Read More: Did Casey White Love Vicky White? Did They Get Married?