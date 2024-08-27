Connor Stalions: Where is the Alleged Sign-Stealer Now?

Netflix’s ‘Untold: Sign Stealer’ is a sports documentary that sheds light on Connor Stalions, a former Michigan offensive analyst, who is in the middle of a sign-stealing scandal. With the help of the exclusive interview with the man himself, the documentary gives the accused a voice and the opportunity to defend himself. Moreover, in order to avoid being biased, the viewers are provided with not only his perspective but also the views of others related to the case through their in-depth interviews.

Connor Stalions Was a Coaching Staff Member of the Wolverines

Born to Kelly and Brock Stalions around the mid-1990s, Connor Stalions was a big fan of the University of Michigan football team since his early childhood and had aspirations of becoming the team’s head coach someday. Growing up in Michigan, he went to Lake Orion High School, where he was not only a member of the National Honor Society but also played varsity basketball and participated in the school’s power-lifting team. Despite the numerous extracurricular activities, he managed to do great academically as well. Moreover, in his junior year, he helped his father coach an 8th-grade football team. His all-roundness earned him a place at the University of Michigan, from where both his parents graduated.

After becoming a student at Michigan, Connor also attended the Naval Academy, where he became a student volunteer for the Midshipmen and worked in the program’s video department and recruiting department. In 2015, he served as a volunteer assistant at the University of Michigan while also handling his Navy duties. In between, he used to travel to a few games from Camp Pendleton, California, where he was stationed. He met with the team and deciphered signals while on the sideline. After retiring as a Marine Corps captain in 2022, his dream of becoming a part of the Wolverines coaching staff became true as he joined the team as an offensive analyst.

Connor Stalions Was Alleged to be Sign-Stealing For His Michigan Football Team

In October 2023, when it was reported that Connor was involved in an alleged sign-stealing operation, Michigan suspended him. He was accused of making recordings to scout future Michigan opponents as he reportedly purchased tickets to at least 35 games at 17 different stadiums over the previous seasons. Moreover, he allegedly bought tickets to games at 12 other Big Ten schools under his own name. As per reports, he referenced around 2,000 and 3,000 signals to come up with game-day sign-stealing sheets on the team’s opponents. In his defense, he claimed that his manifesto might be based on his learnings about other teams’ signals, but he used the same means as others in the college footballing world.

However, evidence of Connor wearing Central Michigan coaching gear and roaming the sideline at Spartan Stadium during its 2023 opener at Michigan State emerged, which landed him into more trouble. He said, “I’ve never advanced scouted. I obtain signals the same way every other team does. What sets me apart is the way in which I organize information and process it on game day.” In light of all the allegations against him, he decided to step away from the University of Michigan team on November 3, 2023. Several months later, on April 24, 2024, when he was confronted by the NCAA and questioned about the sign-stealing allegations, he clearly denied the allegations and claimed his innocence.

Connor Stalions Works as a Defensive Coordinator at a High School Based in Detroit

In August 2024, it was reported that Connor Stalions had started working at Detroit Mumford High School as a volunteer defensive coordinator under new head coach William McMichael. On August 17, the High School football practice got delayed six hours after Connor requested the coach to deny media requests. So, in order to avoid facing the media, the defensive coordinator reportedly ran out of the building and to the football field.

On August 25, 2024, the NCAA filed a notice of allegations against Connor as they sought a three-year coaching ban for him. However, reports suggest that the accused has plans to challenge the notice through the full infractions process. From the looks of it, the Miami native currently resides in Detroit, Michigan, with his wife and a cat. Apart from football, he keeps his interest in music alive by playing the guitar every once in a while. Furthermore, he still maintains a healthy relationship with his parents and sister, Meredith, as they never miss an opportunity to reunite.

