Kelly and Brock Stalions: Where Are Connor Stalions’ Parents Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Untold: Sign Stealer,’ almost all of the focus is on Connor Stalions, who is a figure of national interest given his alleged involvement in the sign-stealing scandal. The influential figure on the Wolverines sideline denies the allegations against him, but the NCAA suspects foul play. In the midst of all this, his parents, Kelly and Brock, extended their full support to their child. In the sports documentary, they give a detailed account of Connor’s childhood and his determination to make his name on the football field.

Kelly and Brock Stalions Ensured Their Kids Had a Great Childhood

Being graduates of the University of Michigan, Kelly and Brock most likely crossed each other’s paths in their college days and developed feelings of love over time. After making their relationship official in the eyes of the law, they decided to take the next step. Thus, the couple entered parenthood for the first time around the mid-1990s when they welcomed Connor Stalions into the world. A few years later, Kelly and Brock gave birth to their daughter and named her Meredith. Under the care of their devoted parents, the childhoods of the kids were not devoid of love and support.

The passion that Brock had for football was also transferred to his son, Connor, who helped him coach an 8th-grade football team. Even Kelly was a dedicated fan of the university’s sports teams. So, when their son became an offensive analyst for the Wolverines, they were proud and excited for his bright future. In November 2014, Meredith turned 15, and Kelly took to social media to wish her a happy birthday. She wrote, “HBD to the coolest 15-year-old I know. LOVE LOVE LOVE!!” However, when the news of Connor’s alleged involvement in the sign-stealing scandal broke out, Kelly reposted a tweet and described the claims as “absolute madness.”

Kelly and Brock Stalions Are Teachers at the Same School

Just like they studied at the same university, Kelly and Brock share the workplace. In 2019, Brock Salions became a member of Lake Orion Community Schools after landing a job at Scripps Middle School as a teacher, the school where Kelly is also employed as a teacher. For his performance in the 2019-2020 session, Brock received the LOCS School Teachers of the Year. A few years down the line, Kelly received the same recognition in early 2023. On X, Scripps MS wrote, “Congratulations Kelly Stalions @StalionsKelly 2022-2023 Scripps Teacher of the Year! We appreciate everything you do for our Ss in and out of the classroom! @LkOrionSchools”

Kelly also paid a visit to Connor in California, where she enjoyed the sun and the company of her family. She and Brock hardly missed an opportunity to attend the University of Michigan’s football games when their son was an integral part of the team. Being an outdoorsy person, she found herself resting near Elkhorn Lake in March 2020 and took to social media to express her gratitude for the bridges. She wrote, “I took a brief respite on the bridge near Elkhorn Lake on Clarkston Rd today. I’m so glad we got both of those beautiful bridges a few years back. It really opens up our community for runners, walkers, and bikers. Lake Orion #wherelivingisavacation.”

A gym rat, Kelly also occasionally prefers to stay indoors with her husband to listen to music and read books. After so many years of marriage, the couple still appears to maintain a healthy and loving relationship, as they do not miss a single chance to spend quality time together. While their son is in the middle of a controversy at the moment, they stay in support of him, asserting that he has not committed any punishable crime.

