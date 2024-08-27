Zachary Couzens: Where is Connor Stalions’ Friend Now?

When Connor Stalions was accused of using unethical techniques for sign-stealing on behalf of the University of Michigan football team in late October 2023, several people close to him came under scrutiny. One of these individuals was his friend, Zachary “Zack” Couzens. The two had met during their deployment with the U.S. Marines and bonded over their shared love of football, leading to a long-lasting friendship. In Netflix’s ‘Untold: Sign Stealer,’ Zack appears to discuss how a seemingly minor issue escalated into a major scandal and how it impacted his life.

Zachary Couzens Was Accused of Filming Games For Connor

Zachary “Zack” Couzens joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2015 alongside Connor Stalions. He recalled that their first conversation was about football, and once they discovered their shared passion for the sport, it became their main topic of discussion. Zack went on to serve as an Inventory Management Specialist and played for the 1st Marine Logistics Group Football Team at Marine Base Camp Pendleton. After completing his service, he left the Marine Corps in 2019 at just 22 years old. His friendship with Connor remained strong, and when Connor became a staffer for the University of Michigan football team, it was a moment of celebration for both.

Zack recalled how he often attended games with Connor, amazed at how close to the field he could stand. He mentioned that in the beginning, Connor warned him not to record or film anything, as it could be incriminating—a rule he adhered to. Over the years, whenever Connor couldn’t attend a game, he would offer Zack the ticket rather than let it go to waste, and the latter eagerly accepted the opportunity. However, he was shocked when a reporter contacted him, asking if he was attending these games to film the opposing teams and their coaches. As the allegations of unethical sign-stealing against Connor escalated, Zack found himself caught up in the controversy, particularly facing online trolling and defamation. Since then, he has tried to forge a different path in life.

Zachary is a Missouri and Kansas Real Estate Agent Today

After leaving the Marine Corps, Zack enrolled at Ottawa University, utilizing his GI Bill and scholarships to cover tuition. He remained deeply engaged in collegiate football and graduated in May 2023 with a Business Administration and Management degree. Concurrently, he worked as a Warehouse Logistics Manager for Mode 3 Logistics LLC. Despite his busy schedule, Zack’s true passion lay in real estate. Over the years, he diligently built his profile in the industry while also pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration and Management at Missouri Western State University, which he completed in May 2023.

Alongside his studies, Zack became a Licensed Real Estate Agent in Missouri, further solidifying his career in the field. In December 2023, he achieved another milestone by passing the Kansas Real Estate exam. Since March 2024, Zack has successfully operated as a real estate agent in Missouri and Kansas with ROGEsteem, balancing his academic achievements and professional growth with his long-standing passion for the industry.

Zachary Couzens and His Wife are Expecting a Son Soon

Zack’s family is his anchor and the driving force behind his success. In June 2018, he married his longtime girlfriend, Bailey Couzens, who had been by his side since they were teenagers. Bailey supported Zack throughout his time in the US Marine Corps, and in 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Scarlett, into their lives. Zack admitted that his initial motivation to stay in college was his love for football, but after Scarlett was born, his priorities shifted. His wife and daughter were his inspirations, motivating him to complete his degree with unwavering dedication. Zack credits his family for keeping him grounded and focused on his goals.

Zack proudly dropped off his daughter for her first day of school in August 2024, eagerly anticipating the joyful years ahead with his growing family. Bailey, his wife, is expecting a son soon, and Zack is excited about the new chapter that awaits them. Having moved past the scandal, Zack holds no grudges and believes that neither he nor Connor did anything wrong, feeling they were unfairly targeted for actions common among other teams. His love for football remains strong, and he cherishes playing the sport with his daughter, a tradition he plans to continue with his son as well. He is focused on the future and the happiness of his family.

