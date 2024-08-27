Tim Smith: Where is Michigan Donor Now?

When Connor Stalions, the former University of Michigan football staffer, was alleged to be linked to the sign-stealing scandal, a Michigan donor by the name of “Uncle T” was also reported to be associated with Connor and the scandal itself. While Connor claimed that he did not break any NCAA Rules, Tim Smith tried to clear the suspicions of him being the above-mentioned “Uncle T.” The entire saga is covered in detail in Netflix’s sports documentary titled ‘Untold: Sign Stealer.’

Tim Smith Denied Being Involved in the Sign-Stealing Scandal

In November 2023, a local Michigan-based businessman, Tim Smith, who was also a prominent Michigan donor, was told by his daughter and attorney that he was linked to the controversial sign-stealing scandal that was allegedly spearheaded by Connor Stalions. Associated with a mysterious donor called “Uncle T,” Tim denied his connection to the case. During an interview with Yahoo Sports, he explained, “I can give you good news. I don’t recognize being known as ‘Uncle T’ and I will refute that myself. I never funded Connor. To say I knew him is perhaps overstating it. I said hi to him. I’ve spoken to him more since he left Michigan to make sure the young man is OK.”

He claimed that he had never heard the term and hadn’t been called that by anyone in his life. According to Tim, he had become a target and was used as a scapegoat by the higher-ups in order to escape blame. As per his claims, all that he had done was provide for the school and the NIL. Moreover, he was not contacted by the Big Ten, the University of Michigan, or the NCAA regarding the controversial situation.

Tim Smith and His Wife Are Partners in Life and Work

With high ambitions and the determination to achieve great things in life, Tim Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Olivet before graduating with an MBA from the prestigious Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. The very next year after his post-graduation, he bagged his first job at General Motors as a Business Manager in January 1996. Just a few months later, he was promoted and served as the Director of Planning and Product Development until January 2000.

For less than two years, he was then employed as the Director of Product Development at e-GM (General Motors). In January 2002, he founded Osirius Group, “a leading global product development and process improvement company.” Since his parents were Michigan Graduates, Tim was also a fan and supporter of Michigan Athletics since his early days. Interstingly, “Go Blue” were his first words, as taught and claimed by his parents. Given his interest in the Wolverines, he was also a crucial board member of Champions Circle, which is an NIL collective for the Wolverines. Bringing his strategic mind and decades of experience to the table, he used to help them in any way he could.

Tim Smith is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a partner of Osirius Group, along with his wife, Jocelyn Smith, who is the chairman of the decades-old organization. Osirius Group is an organization that specializes in providing automotive engineering services, especially dealing with product expansion and process refinement. Sharing numerous similarities, including the fact that they have been longtime supporters of Michigan Athletics, Tim and Jocelyn share a happy married life. They have at least one daughter, on whom they bestow their unconditional love and support. Currently, the Smith family resides in Birmingham, Michigan, and is focused on leading a balanced personal and professional life.

