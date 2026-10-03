Are Corinna and Michael Schumacher Still Together?

Corinna and Michael Schumacher have always maintained a secretive and deeply private relationship. From the time they were first spotted together and began dating, they became one of the glamorous couples surrounding Formula 1, yet the stylish pair rarely addressed their relationship or spoke openly about their life together. Corinna has, however, opened up about some of the toughest chapters they endured as a couple in Netflix’s ‘Schumacher ’94 – The Birth of a Legend.’ She offers a glimpse into the relationship and experiences that shaped their lives before Michael reached the pinnacle of Formula 1.

Corinna and Michael Schumacher Started Dating Before He Became a World Champion

Michael and Corinna Schumacher first met at a karting track, where Corinna immediately noticed that he had a way of making his presence felt. She later recalled that he would simply make his way through and override every other boy, but her mother was completely against the relationship from the beginning. By 1992, however, Michael and Corinna were officially dating, and she began appearing alongside him as he traveled through the championships. Over time, Corinna became almost like a family member to the people around Michael’s team. The 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola was one of the more difficult periods they experienced together. Following the accidents at the circuit, Corinna admitted that she was extremely nervous and paranoid and even made a public statement calling for the races to be stopped.

She could also see how deeply Michael was affected by the death of his so-called rival, Ayrton Senna. Corinna recalled that the couple had a swing where they would sit and talk, although Michael did not always open up to her because, she believed, he was constantly trying to protect her from his own worries. Michael’s 1994 season also brought another difficult chapter amid allegations that he had cheated. Corinna has spoken about how upsetting the news was for her, particularly because she had watched Michael work incredibly hard throughout the season. Yet she also saw something in him that kept her hopeful. As the championship reached its decisive moments, Corinna said she could see the victory in Michael’s eyes.

Corinna and Michael Schumacher Have Faced Many Ups and Downs in Life Together

On August 1, 1995, Michael and Corinna married in a civil ceremony in Kerpen, Michael’s hometown. Reports at the time suggested that the huge media presence surrounding the couple had become so overwhelming that the ceremony nearly had to be canceled, but the 26-year-old Corinna and Michael ultimately tied the knot that day. Their family grew soon after, with daughter Gina-Maria born in 1997 and son Mick arriving in 1999. In one of the rare occasions when Michael spoke publicly about his personal life, he said in 2005 that although it might sound like a cliché, he loved Corinna just as he had on the first day they met. When his Formula 1 career ended in 2012, Michael wanted to turn his attention toward spending more time with his family.

On December 29, 2013, Michael suffered a serious skiing accident in Méribel, France. Since then, Corinna has remained at the center of his care and has worked to protect the family’s privacy. Michael lives at the family’s home in Gland, in the canton of Vaud, Switzerland, where he is cared for by a team of nurses and therapists, with Corinna coordinating and supervising his care. The family has remained extremely guarded about his condition and has consistently kept details of his private life away from the public.

That commitment to privacy was tested again in 2024 when a former security employee and others became involved in an attempted extortion scheme. Prosecutors said the group sought €15 million by threatening to release sensitive photographs, videos and medical information concerning Michael. For Corinna, protecting Michael is her main job. In the documentary, she reflected on how Michael spent much of their life protecting her and their family, and explained that she now feels it is her turn to protect him. That sentiment also captures the way she has approached their life since the accident.

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