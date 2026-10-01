Are Mika and Jurriaan From Love is Blind Netherlands Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Netherlands’ explores the different ways love can manifest, including falling for someone without ever seeing them. As contestants sit in pods and interact with one another, they get to know each other’s personalities before being influenced by the physical appearance of a potential partner. In season 1, Jurriaan Schipper and Mika met each other halfway as they built their connection. Both had their apprehensions about how they would be perceived, but when it came to falling in love, they ultimately could not help but follow their hearts.

Mika and Jurriaan Schipper Opened Up About Their Vulnerabilities to Each Other

When Jurriaan Schipper first started dating in the pods, he spoke about having two cats whom he considered like his babies. When he told Mika about them, she said that she loved all animals and adored cats as well. He was so serious about finding a partner who would fit in with his family that when his other connection, Margaretha, told him that she might not be comfortable with his cats, he did not pursue the connection any further. With Mika, things were different. They were both able to open up to each other in a way they had never done before. Jurriaan told her about being bullied at school. He also shared that a few years earlier, he had been diagnosed with a benign tumor and had to undergo surgery for it. Mika felt comfortable enough to tell him that she had been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and that she would need to count on them when it came to her health.

Everything seemed to be going well for them until Jurriaan asked Mika for her last name. She told him that it would reveal something about her identity, as she was not Dutch, and said she would not tell him. In that moment, Jurriaan said that he did not understand why it was such a big deal, especially since he had been open with her. He even said that he did not know if he could date a woman of color. Mika felt that their connection was over. However, when they returned to the pods, Jurriaan explained that he valued their connection above any physical appearance and acknowledged that he had said the wrong things. Mika was reassured by his explanation. When they finally saw each other for the first time, they were both immediately taken by each other. Their time at the retreat also went smoothly, as they realized that the physical connection and attraction they felt for one another only strengthened, leading them to fall in love rather quickly.

Mika and Jurriaan Are Most Likely Pursuing a Romantic Relationship

Jurriaan and Mika have not shared exactly where they stand at the moment. However, the way things have unfolded between them suggests that they were aligned on several important aspects of their future, including their hopes of having children. They had discussed these possibilities with each other and appeared excited about entering the next phase of the experiment together. Throughout their time in the pods and beyond, they seemed comfortable being themselves around one another, with their connection also bringing plenty of fun and lighthearted moments. For now, both have kept their cards close to their chest, leaving their current relationship status unclear. Still, given how naturally their bond developed, it is easy to imagine that they may have continued their journey together.

Mika Has Made a Career in Banking and Jurriaan is Pursuing His Passion for Cooking

Mika describes herself as a Functional Specialist Bank, a role generally focused on improving banking processes, systems, and how they work for users and teams. She has shared that her family is originally from Eritrea and sought asylum in the Netherlands when she was around two years old. Her family initially lived in temporary camps before settling into life in the country. Outside work, Mika is interested in fashion and art. She often visits galleries and explores creative spaces. She frequently describes herself as an “artsy girly,” which shows her love for creativity and personal style.

Jurriaan Schipper has been working in professional kitchens for more than a decade. He studied at Hotelschool Hasselt in Belgium, where he earned his qualification as a chef in gastronomy and kitchen arts between 2008 and 2014. He went on to work as a chef at Best Western Zaan Inn from 2016 to 2018 before joining LAB-44 in Zaandam, where he worked as a chef until 2021. Since September 2021, he has been working as sous chef at De Hoop Op d’Swarte Walvis in Zaandam. Alongside his restaurant career, Jurriaan also creates food content and takes on private dining opportunities. This has allowed him to explore his culinary skills beyond a traditional setup.

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