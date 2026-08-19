Are Yasmin and Jordan From Love is Blind UK Season 3 Still Together?

When Yasmin Toseafa first entered the pods of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: UK’ Season 3, she was honest about her dating journey. She said that she had not had a long-term relationship for various reasons, but she had a lot of love in her heart and wanted to share it with the right person. When she met Jordan and started speaking to him, she was sure that she had found the person she had been waiting for all along. With the trip to Ibiza and the two-week period where they would live with each other, she was excited to see what the relationship had in store for her and gave herself to it fully.

Yasmin and Jordan Faced Some Emotional Difficulties in Their Day-to-Day Life

Yasmin Toseafa and Jordan had sparks flying from the moment they first spoke. Yasmin told Jordan that she had not had a long-term relationship before for two reasons. She explained that she came from Ghanaian, Egyptian and Lebanese backgrounds, where dating was uncommon in her parents’ cultures. That was why she had never dated when she was younger. She also later told him that she had vitiligo from a young age and had a lot of insecurity growing up because of it. She said that it was only in recent years that she had fully accepted herself for who she was and stopped hiding behind makeup.

Jordan also felt the connection, though Yasmin’s lack of dating experience initially raised some red flags for him. However, as he got to know her better, all his concerns disappeared. They were totally taken with each other when they first met and throughout their time in Ibiza. However, one recurring problem was that they did not feel as close as some of the other couples. In the real world, Yasmin confided in her friends that she sometimes felt that Jordan did not like her, but when she pointed it out to him, he came home with a bouquet of flowers for her. They faced both ups and downs, but as the wedding date approached, they had doubts about what their decision would be. Yasmin wondered whether Jordan was the right man for her.

Yasmin and Jordan Have Most Likely Ended Their Relationship

Yasmin and Jordan were careful in their relationship, and one of their strengths was that they did not rush. They took the time to get to know one another, which helped them build their relationship slowly and naturally. However, Yasmin feeling like she was not appreciated or loved enough in the relationship could become a source of problems for them. While Jordan did try his best to reassure her, Yasmin was not completely convinced, and her feelings did not disappear. This could cause many problems for them in the future, as Yasmin may change her mind if what she has now does not feel like enough to her. While both of them have kept mum about the status of their relationship, it does not seem like they went all the way through and tied the knot.



Yasmin is a Popular Public Figure, While Jordan Prefers to Keep a Low Profile

Yasmin Toseafa is a London-based physician associate at St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. In 2025, she stepped outside her comfort zone and became a finalist in Miss Universe Great Britain, making history as the first finalist with vitiligo. Inspired by Miss Universe Egypt 2024 Logina Salah, she wanted to show that women with vitiligo could also see themselves represented in pageantry, and has since been working as a model as well.

During the competition, Yasmin raised money for women-focused charities, completed a 3,000-flight-stair-climbing challenge, and took part in training and pageant events. The University of Hull and University of York graduate is now represented by Zebede Talent and Atlantis Model and is living the best years of her life. Jordan served in the military for 12 years, during which he was a cadet. In 20922, he left his position and has since been working as a teacher. He is based out of Birmingham, England, but prefers to lead a quiet and private life.