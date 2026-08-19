Are Ciara and Ajay From Love is Blind UK Season 3 Still Together?

Ajay Cheema and Ciara Murphy seemed like an unlikely pair when they began talking to each other in the pods. While the former was calmer and quieter in his demeanor, the latter was more outgoing and playful. Perhaps that is what drew them to each other in Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: UK’ season 3. They balanced their opposing energies, and even when things got tough for them, they reminded themselves of the great love they had found and worked to fix things rather than walk away.

Ciara and Ajay Came Out Stronger After Resolving a Fight Between Them

When Ajay Cheema first spoke to Ciara Murphy in the pods, he quickly decided she would be his top choice. He held back from telling her because she was pursuing other connections. Ciara was also in conversation with Jack Bradshaw, and things had grown between them. In fact, after one of their dates, when Jack came back and said that he and Ciara were each other’s top choices, Ajay was disappointed. However, Ciara soon realized that Ajay was the perfect partner for her, and she told him so. He was over the moon, and just a few dates later, he proposed. Things at the retreat were not the easiest for them, especially with the lingering tension between Ciara and Jack. She had warned Jack’s chosen partner, Faye Domaille, about him. Ajay was a grounding presence for her, and she was ever so grateful for it.

In the real world, Ciara playfully suggested she would lie back and enjoy being served by him, and he gave in to it fully. However, he was clear with her about changing his job and not being as frivolous with money as he had been. He said that it would take time for him to find his proper footing. Ciara was very understanding of this, but soon an argument broke out. Ajay had told her that his parents were not comfortable being filmed, and he felt that instead of being sympathetic, she had pushed him further and further. It left him unsure about what that meant for them.

Ajay also felt that their date had been expensive and wondered what the expectations for future dates would be. Ciara quickly turned to her friends and accepted that she had been unreasonable. She admitted that she wanted to be with Ajay but had unintentionally been testing him by pushing his limits. She accepted this in front of him as well, and they were able to move forward with a better understanding of who they were as people. When Ajay’s parents came to visit, they were happy to see him with Ciara. Shortly after, Ciara organized a small Diwali celebration at home for herself and Ajay to show him that she fully appreciated him and wanted to be part of his home.

Ciara and Ajay are Most Likely Moving in the Same Direction

Ajay and Ciara have had the perfect example of a relationship filled with ups and downs. The fact that they matched each other so closely from the start said a lot, but over time, they handled their issues very delicately. Ajay never doubted standing beside his fiancée in any capacity, and she, in turn, admitted when it was her mistake. This really helped them grow that trust and fondness for each other.

In fact, when Ciara’s friends met Ajay, they also saw how much she liked him and said they had never seen her this happy. This points to a stable relationship where both make time and space for each other. There have been ups and downs in their timeline, but it is likely that the positive note they found themselves on continued until their wedding, and they tied the knot. They have not disclosed much about where they stand, but it is highly possible that they are enjoying their days as newlyweds.



Ciara and Ajay are Dedicated to Their Respective Careers in the Fitness Industry

Ciara Murphy is a Pilates instructor who is now based in London. She works across several studios, including The Studio at 1a, Level Out London, PYC Studios and Maison Pilates Studio. As an instructor, her work involves guiding clients through Pilates sessions, which gives her flexibility in her routine. Originally from Ireland, Ciara appears to have built a life for herself in London. Her work across multiple studios lends her the opportunity to collaborate with diverse clients and in different settings. She also appears to enjoy an active lifestyle outside her work, which complements her career as a fitness instructor.

Ajay Cheema previously worked in banking and finance, building his career through roles at Rabobank and HSBC. He also gained early commercial finance experience through an internship at The Walt Disney Company. Ajay studied Economics and Finance at Brunel University of London and later completed a Professional Diploma in Banking and Finance at LIBF. He also attended Oakland Community College in the US after earning an opportunity to play basketball at a nationally ranked junior college. Having since changed career paths, Ajay now works as a personal trainer, offering one-on-one coaching and online and digital fitness programs. He appears to have found a path that allows him to pursue his interests in fitness and helping others.