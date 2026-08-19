Are Faye and Jack From Love is Blind UK Season 3 Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: UK’ has been the place where many couples have found love they never expected. While each journey is special in its own way, it is always heartwarming to see the contestants fight for their love and overcome personal hurdles in the hope of finding their happy ending. In season 3, Faye Domaille and Jack Bradshaw shared a rare and special connection. Both high-energy, passionate people, they had big hopes for what lay ahead. However, when the hurdles of the real world came down on them, they also got to see just how difficult this path could be for them.

Faye and Jack Faced a Situation That Confused Them Days Before Their Wedding

When Jack Bradshaw entered the pods, he was very excited about the different people he would meet. His first conversation with Faye Domaille left him with great hope, and he said he had not stopped smiling since then. At the same time, he was also enjoying his time in the pods with Ciara Murphy. In fact, Jack and Ciara even said that they were each other’s top choices, but it ultimately did not work out for them. When Ciara saw Faye beginning to fall for Jack, she told him she was wary of the situation, since he had told her she was his number one connection. Faye was hurt and decided to ask Jack directly, but he floored her with his response.

He spoke about how he had always thought she was the special one and that he had full faith in their future. She left with a large bouquet of flowers, and not long after that, Jack popped the question, and the two finally met for their engagement. At the retreat, Faye and Jack were totally smitten with each other, and their physical closeness brought them together emotionally as well. They eventually left the retreat to live their life in the regular world, and things went smoothly for them for a little while. On Faye’s birthday, Jack even invited her parents over, which made Faye very happy. However, after the party, when she woke up the next morning, she could not find Jack at the house.

Faye tried to locate him on Find My Friends but noticed that he was no longer added. When Jack returned, Faye was upset that she had not been able to reach him for two hours and felt he was the one who had removed his location so it could no longer be accessed. Jack said that he sometimes liked taking long walks and did not think much of it, adding that he did not know how his location had been turned off. As they went to meet her parents for lunch, tensions ran high between them, and Faye’s parents also voiced their concerns. Jack did not have an elaborate explanation and said that he also felt Faye was holding him too closely. As the wedding day approached, they both had apprehensions and wondered what their answers would ultimately be.

Faye and Jack Might Have Decided to Not Get Married

Faye and Jack had a great start to their relationship. The first few days they spent in the pods and later at the retreat were great for building their connection. However, the incident that derailed things for them seems to have been a big one. Faye expressed that she is unable to trust him, while Jack felt she had become distant. Faye’s parents also voiced their concerns, telling her that she should make a decision only if her heart tells her to, and not otherwise. From what it seems, this could become a point that gives both of them a lot to think about regarding their future. With something like this happening so close to the wedding day, it could easily get in the way of their relationship. While neither of them has confirmed or denied how things ultimately play out for them, it is likely that they decided to say no at the altar and go their separate ways.



Faye is Running a Clothing Business, While Jack is Known for His Community-Based Work

Faye Domaille is an Executive Assistant based in London with extensive experience in the field, which makes her seem secure and settled in her career. She has also started her own business, SkiKat Skiwear, which offers items such as the Sphynx Suit and other skiwear. Faye has modeled the gear for her own brand, as well as for other brands such as Toco Swim and Sydney Lane. From exploring Athens and Greece to visiting Guernsey and Fanoremi Beach, she has been to many places and appears to be an enthusiastic and zealous traveler.

Jack, on the other hand, is a chef based in Cornwall in the UK. In a 2019 news report about him, he was among the leaders who took the initiative to remove a huge net that had washed ashore at Perranporth Beach. At the time, he was working for The Watering Hole pub, and it seems that he has remained closely connected to the beach to this day. He even refers to himself as “The Prince of Perranporth” and appears to be involved in community and social work-type activities.