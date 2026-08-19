Are Sophie and Taylor From Love is Blind UK Season 3 Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: UK’ gives contestants a chance to listen to their hearts and find a partner who sounds right for them. The interactions in the pods are filled with big emotional moments, and it is where people walk away with a potential future life partner. In season 3, Sophie Tregaskiss and Taylor Burgen met each other in the same way, and just after a few conversations, they knew that things felt right between them. Both of them were the first ones to make up their minds about each other in the season, and shortly after the proposal, they were ready to meet each other face-to-face.

Sophie and Taylor Felt That Each Piece of Their Life Fit Perfectly Together

Sophie Tregaskiss was excited to meet new people in the pods. She said she had only been in one relationship before this, which started when she was very young and lasted seven years. When it ended, it was quite a tough time for her, but she was able to pull herself out of it. The first time she spoke to Taylor Burgen, she quickly felt at ease. They guessed each other’s accents and even poked fun at the regional quirks of their hometowns. They were also flirting throughout their time in the pods, and at one point, Sophie was left totally blushing. She said that she liked having the feeling of butterflies in her stomach. Not long after, they were always looking forward to their next meetup. Taylor told her about how he had lost his mother when he was young, while Sophie opened up about growing up with three older brothers.

They told their friends that they were both at the top of each other’s lists. The day Taylor gave Sophie the necklace with his mother’s fingerprint was quite a monumental one. She reciprocated by returning his necklace, and soon they professed their love for each other. At their first meeting, they could not stop gushing over one another. In fact, even during their holiday in Ibiza and later in real life, they rarely got into any fights. Sophie showed Taylor her house, and he admired how organized and simple it was, just like her. He took her to meet his family, and Sophie got along well with everyone, including his nephews. As the wedding date got closer, they both admitted that they had made up their minds about what their decision was.

Sophie and Taylor Could be Building a Future Together

Sophie and Taylor were one of the only couples who remained far removed from the drama of the season. They were amicable, respectful and always supportive of one another. All the moments captured on camera were very cordial, and it was evident that, with time, they were falling more and more in love. As the date of their wedding drew closer, both Sophie and Taylor seemed to have made up their minds. While they have kept the details of their decision and what followed private, all signs point to a positive outcome for them, and it does not seem likely that anything got in their way.



Sophie and Taylor Share a Penchant for Travel

Sophie Tregaskiss is an Operations Team Lead. Her role would typically involve overseeing day-to-day operations, coordinating teams, managing workflows, and ensuring that tasks are completed efficiently. Based in Greater Manchester, England, she also appears to have an adventurous side. She explored this love for traveling with a trip to Portugal in May 2026. As someone who enjoys staying active, she even ran a marathon in April 2026. Away from work and fitness, Sophie seems to enjoy the lighter side of life, with cocktails, Pilates and spending time with friends among the things she loves.

Taylor Burgen is a Sales Manager at Marquee Contracting, where he works with clients and businesses to develop relationships and support the company’s operations across London and the surrounding areas. Before this, he spent nearly seven years at QA Ltd, progressing through several roles from Client Relationship Manager to Sales Team Lead, Sales Manager, Senior Sales Manager and eventually Head of Sales. He has also worked as a Business Development Manager at 3aaa Apprenticeships and as Head of IT Recruitment at Nineteen Recruitment Services. In 2016 and 2017, he also took a break from work, giving himself time to travel and explore. He is a doting uncle who cherishes every moment her gets with his family and friends.