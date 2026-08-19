Are Francesca and Joseph From Love is Blind UK Season 3 Still Together?

Francesca and Joseph Subuola started speaking for the first time in the pods of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: UK’ season 3. In a place where many other love stories had come to life, they were hopeful about what they would make of it as well. They were not only able to open up about their deepest vulnerabilities, but also playful and fun with each other. There was a sense of comfort that they found in their conversations, and that is what gave them the confidence to see it play out fully over the season.

Francesca and Joseph Didn’t Let the Doubts of Other People Get in Their Way

Francesca and Joseph Subuola, in their first few conversations, spoke not just about what they wanted from the experiment but also about their faith. They both reiterated that having a religious life and introducing their future kids to it was something they both wanted. Francesca also told him about how she had been betrayed in love before, but she was ready to start the next chapter of her life seriously. At the same time, Joseph was also having an ongoing connection with Chevanique and found a more playful side of himself with her. In one of their conversations, Francesca said that while she and Joseph had gotten to know each other well, she also wanted to see if they had the chemistry and spark that would make things exciting for them.

Joseph was also excited to see this new side of her and went and told Chevanique that he had made up his mind about Francesca. However, Chevanique told him that she felt differently and wanted him to reconsider. Joseph took his time but eventually made his final decision about Francesca. When they started their time in Ibiza with the other couples, Francesca and Joseph were able to get close and find comfort in each other. However, when Ciara told Francesca about how close Joseph and Chevanique had gotten, she questioned Joseph about it. Finally, at one of the parties, everything came to a head when Chevanique joined the couples and asked Joseph for a chat. Ciara and Francesca also joined them, and while they tried to settle things between them, it ended in an argument. Francesca told him that she did not want other people to get between what they had and assured him that she had not changed her mind about anything.

Francesca and Joseph Have Most Likely Tied the Knot

Joseph and Francesca agreed on the core, basic things in life. They both wanted a life filled with children and placed a strong importance on faith. They also found the fun and playful side of their relationship as they started living together. The doubts between them and the questions about Joseph taking longer to make up his mind about one person do not seem like they were a big deterrent for Francesca. As part of the experiment, people make many connections, and she did not give a lot of weightage to it, even when Chevanique spoke to Joseph at the party. It does seem like the two of them got married, but neither of them has shared any updates yet. They did create a vision of the life they wanted to share, and it seems like it did not get derailed during the time they spent getting to know one another.



Francesca is a Private Person and Joseph is Committed to his Corporate Career

Francesca has shared that she is an HR Associate. She appears to be a private person who has not decided to be very public about her personal life yet. Joseph, on the other hand, is a Senior Project Manager at American Express. He is leading a large-scale strategic transformation aimed at enhancing the e-Commerce application experience across international markets. Before American Express, he worked with Hogarth, the LEGO Group, Lucid Group and ID in various project management roles. He holds a BA in Sport Marketing from Coventry University. Outside work, Joseph is a big comic book and anime geek, but nothing beats his love for the outdoors, particularly snowboarding.