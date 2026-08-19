Are Cuba and Ryan From Love is Blind UK Season 3 Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: UK’ has been the place for many unconventional love stories. People from different kinds of ideologies, backgrounds and expectations come to the pods looking for a partner who they hope will match them in all the ways they can. In Season 3, Cuba Riggs and Ryan Roberts found a lot of common ground in their spirituality and the kind of life they wanted to live. While love blossomed between them in the pods, in the real world, when everyday life came at them head-on, they had to find a way to make things work.

Cuba and Ryan’s Time in the Real World Got Interrupted Many Times

When Ryan Roberts started dating people in the pods, he said that he had always been someone who was scared of commitment in real life. He said that he had decided that it was time for him to find someone, and the way he was going to do so was by hopefully finding a connection with someone who wanted the same kind of life that he had imagined. For him, things like not being solely based out of the UK, having the desire to travel and schooling kids at home were important conversations. When he first spoke to Cuba Riggs and she shared her journey with spirituality and what it had meant for her, Ryan felt that he had finally met his match. During their dates, they discussed their future and what they needed from a partner, and found themselves more or less on the same page on all fronts.

During their vacation in Ibiza, they were also glad to find a physical connection. When they returned to their regular lives in London, Ryan had to leave for days of international travel for work. Cuba was accommodating of his responsibilities, but she also admitted that it would mean they would get less time together than their peers. Still, when he came back, she welcomed him with a hug, and they assured each other that their connection was still as strong. Another hurdle came their way when Ryan found out that his grandmother was sick and that he wanted to spend some time with her. It was not the happiest news, but Cuba said that all she wanted was to be there for him. It was not how she had imagined their time would go, and with the wedding date so close, she did not know what her answer would be.

Cuba and Ryan Might Not be Seeing Each Other Anymore

Ryan and Cuba had a great connection and enjoyed their time whenever they were together, but a lot of things got in their way. They did not get to spend as much time together in the real world, and it seems like that time was further cut short. Ryan has also admitted that he has had issues with commitment, and it is possible that he has not fully given in to the experiment like others have. Cuba also noted how he would often go into his own world and want to be left alone when they were together. While there is nothing outrightly wrong with their situation, it also does not seem like their relationship has flourished in the way it should before a marriage. There is a greater chance that they decided not to get married on the final day as well. Still, for now, they have kept their cards close to their chest and have not shared anything about where they stand.



Cuba is a Skilled Personal Trainer and Ryan Has Long Been Working as a Public Speaker

Cuba Riggs is a London-based yoga and fitness instructor and personal trainer at The Hogarth Club. Alongside her work, she has also launched her own platform, through which she offers coaching and aims to help people work towards their fitness and wellbeing goals. Her interests extend well beyond fitness, with travel being another important part of her life. Cuba has explored destinations including the French Alps, Kilimanjaro and Albania, which shows that she enjoys discovering places that offer something beyond the usual tourist experience.

Ryan Roberts studied Outdoor Education BA at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. He has built a career around public speaking, travel and personal development. As a public speaker, he has spoken at venues such as the Hilton Manchester Deansgate and the MITEC Center in Malaysia, sharing motivational insights around men’s lives, growth, and experiences. His work also takes him to different parts of the world, allowing him to combine international travel with his interest in motivation and self-development. More recently, Ryan has been slowly growing his presence on social media and has released his first YouTube video. It is another step in building his personal platform and sharing his experiences with a wider audience.