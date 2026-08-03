Does Corlys Die in House of the Dragon?

Ormund Hightower makes some major moves in the penultimate episode of HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3. He came into the picture at the beginning of the season after the war seemed tipped in favor of the Blacks. Aegon had fled the city, and Aemond had been sent to Harrenhal and not heard from again. Otto was beheaded when Rhaenyra took King’s Landing, and Alicent and Helaena were put on house arrest in the Red Keep. Still, Ormund refused to give up and seated himself in Tumbleton. His efforts seemed futile to many people, including his nephew Daeron, whom he declared king. But his plan finally starts to take shape, and for once, it seems the Greens might win yet. Corlys Velaryon’s fall is a major factor in this twist of fate. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Corlys is Temporarily Taken Off the Board by Ormund

Even though Ormund Hightower resents Rhaenyra (or the whole Targaryen house, for that matter), he does give her credit for one thing: choosing Corlys Velaryon as her Hand. He doesn’t have much regard for people, but Corlys is one of the few that he actually seems to respect. He also acknowledges the fact that the Blacks would have lost the war ages ago if it weren’t for Corlys and the support of House Velaryon. With a seasoned lord, both in the court and the war, by her side, Rhaenyra would always have the upper hand. So, when Ormund gets the chance, he takes Corlys out of the equation. At the end of the sixth episode, he sends his men to attack Corlys and his men, capture the Lord of Driftmark, and bring him to Tumbleton.

This move is rather well-timed because Corlys was supposed to come back to King’s Landing with his army. With the Gold Cloaks gone, the Velaryon fleet was supposed to put the city back in order, which would have disrupted Ormund’s well-laid-out plan. So, while he still had the chance, he got to Corlys. Interestingly, he doesn’t have the Lord of Driftmark killed right away. While he knows it would be a major blow to Rhaenyra, he also knows that killing him would incentivize her to attack him, which he cannot have, at least not until he has major reinforcements. So far, he has been chipping away at her one hack at a time, so to chop off the hand at once would give her the license to reciprocate the violence.

At the same time, it would also turn House Velaryon against him. Even though there is barely anyone left in Corlys’ legitimate bloodline, he still has the army and the fleet to rival the most fearsome enemies. If Corlys is killed, his loyalists would permanently turn against Ormund, and that’s something he’d prefer not to face just yet. Moreover, it would be better for him if Corlys joined the Greens. That would be a more brutal blow to Rhaenyra than simply killing her father-in-law. Due to all these reasons, he doesn’t kill Corlys even when the man makes it clear that he’d rather spend his time in a cell than with him on the dinner table. Instead, Ormund takes his finger, so he can send a message to Rhaenyra, loud and clear.

Corlys is Yet to Play a Significant Part in the War

After getting Corlys to Tumbleton in chains, Ormund tries to sway him against the Targaryens, wondering why he is still loyal to the house that has never actually given him anything back. Had it been someone else of lesser integrity and character (looking at a particular dragonrider!), they might have been made to question things after all. The idea of being a captive to the enemy may have led them to shift loyalties and broker a deal, but Corlys does not stand for it, particularly when his wife’s name is mentioned. In ‘Fire and Blood’ by George R.R. Martin, which serves as the inspiration for the HBO series, none of this happens. The Greens never capture Corlys, and he doesn’t have any notable interaction with Ormund Hightower.

While the show may have made this change to raise the stakes for Rhaenyra’s side and ramp up the drama and intrigue, the character’s endgame will most likely remain as it is in the books. According to the source material, Corlys not only survives the war but also plays a crucial role in ending it for good. When the final winner of the war between Rhaenyra and Aegon emerges, Corlys makes sure that the future of the two lines is secured in a way that another Targaryen civil war never happens again. He also remains loyal to the Blacks, despite his differences with Rhaenyra, proving that the Greens never truly win him over. Considering all that is yet to happen with his arc, it is fair to assume that he will survive having his finger cut off, though his captivity means he may remain off the main action for a while.

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