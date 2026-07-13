House of the Dragon: Who Plays the Real Daeron? Why Does He Have Red Hair?

HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ follows the events of the Targaryen civil war, which was the first major blow to the dragonriding dynasty, paving the way for its downfall. The third season takes the war to another level as all characters are tested like never before, especially with the introduction of new players in the game. One of them is Daeron Targaryen, who has been mentioned several times before but is introduced as a major part of the plot in this season. After a red herring in Episode 3, the fourth episode of Season 3 finally brings forth the real Daeron. However, one could argue that he doesn’t really look like a Targaryen. At least, not in the conventional sense of the term. And there is a good reason for that. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Daeron’s Red Hair Represents His Hightower Roots

The Targaryens are known for many things, but their signature white hair is what truly sets them apart. This is why, when a character claiming to be a Targaryen shows up with a different hair color, several questions pop into mind. In ‘House of the Dragon,’ so far, the only Targaryen children not to have white hair are Rhaenyra’s illegitimate children born of her affair with Harwin Strong. So, when Daeron Targaryen shows up with red hair, one can’t help but wonder if he is illegitimate as well. No, he is not. For all her faults, Alicent was never disloyal to Viserys. She did eventually sleep with Criston Cole, but it was after her husband had died and she was free of her marital obligations.

While she may have fantasized about having an affair, she wouldn’t have acted on it because it would have turned her into the very thing she hated about Rhaenyra. Moreover, the legitimacy of Rhaenyra’s children was questioned because they bore absolutely no resemblance to their father. Had Laenor Velaryon had black hair and a fair complexion, no one would have dared raise a finger against Rhaenyra’s kids, and the civil war would likely not have erupted. In Daeron’s case, however, things are different. Just because he doesn’t resemble his father doesn’t mean he is illegitimate, because he does resemble his mother, who also has red hair. Had Daeron had black hair, one could have raised questions, but his red hair is just the Hightower genes winning over the Targaryen genes for once.

And if this seems unlikely, one can always assume that Ormund Hightower dyed his nephew’s hair red to keep him from being targeted as a Targaryen while they are at war. He has already displayed his skill with the fake Daeron. Interestingly, Daeron’s hair also explains a major decision made by Alicent. In the fourth episode, Rhaenyra and Alicent have a conversation about the Queen Dowager’s son, whom she hasn’t seen for several years now. Rhaenyra asks her how she dealt with her son being sent away, but Alicent reveals that it was she who decided that Daeron should be raised in Oldtown. She says her first three children had been Targaryens for Viserys, but she wanted her last child to be a Hightower. She felt that being raised by her family in her home would make him more of a Hightower, and in some ways, she was right.

While Alicent doesn’t reveal whether she suddenly had this urge or if she’d thought about it before, there is one thing that may have convinced her to pursue this course of action. Her first three children felt Targaryens to her because they looked like it. They had the signature white hair they inherited from their father. Seeing that, even if Alicent wanted to send one of them to Oldtown, she would have known that they would remain Targaryens at heart. However, when her fourth child was born with red hair, it would have felt like he was more hers than Viserys’. This would have been the confirmation for her that Daeron needed to be sent to Oldtown so he would not only look like a Hightower but also be raised like one.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth Portrays Rhaenyra’s Latest Challenge

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays the role of Daeron Targaryen in the third season of ‘House of the Dragon.’ The actor has previously appeared in TV shows like ‘The Sandman’ and ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor.’ Hailing from Lund in East Yorkshire, England, Ainsworth went to Northern Lights Drama Theatre School in East Riding. His first major break came in the form of the British soap opera ‘Emmerdale.’ Before this, he had been a part of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, which played over the course of six weeks on the Norwegian Epic Cruise Liner.

Following this, he bagged roles in ‘Everything’s Going to be Great’ and ‘Son of a Critch,’ and voiced the titular role in Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Pinocchio.’ He also starred in Disney+’s ‘Flora & Ulysses.’ He is set to play Link in the upcoming adaptation of the Nintendo video game series, ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ and will star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Eva Green in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s ‘Blood on Snow.’ With ‘House of the Dragon,’ Ainsworth has added another high-profile project to his already impressive filmography, establishing himself as a promising young actor.

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