8 Best Benedict Cumberbatch Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

English thespian Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch studied drama and holds a Master of Arts in classical acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He began his career on stage with Shakespearean theatre productions before making simultaneous appearances on both the big and small screens. While he gained recognition playing Stephen Hawking in the 2004 television biopic ‘Hawking,’ it is his performance as the famous detective Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series ‘Sherlock’ that launched him to global stardom in 2010. Benedict notably stars in many movies, such as ’12 Years a Slave,’ ‘The Current War,’ and ‘The Courier,’ in addition to being a part of franchises such as ‘The Hobbit,’ ‘Star Trek,’ and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he embodies the superhero Doctor Strange. If you are looking forward to streaming projects featuring Benedict Cumberbatch on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

8. 1917 (2019)

Helmed by Sam Mendes, ‘1917’ chronicles events taking place during World War I. Two British soldiers on the Western Front, Lance Cpl. Schofield (George MacKay) and Lance Cpl. Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), are ordered to deliver an urgent message to an isolated regiment. If they do not make it on time, the regiment will walk into a trap and be massacred. Risking the danger of going through enemy territory, the soldiers race against time as the lives of their fellow comrades, which includes Blake’s own brother, are on the line. Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the film as Colonel Mackenzie, the commanding officer of the regiment on the frontline of the war, who is unaware of the danger that lies ahead for his men. Watch the epic period-drama here.

7. The Book of Clarence (2023)

Jeymes Samuel’s directorial ‘The Book of Clarence’ is set during AD 33, during the final year of the life of Jesus Christ. However, the narrative focuses on another man in Jerusalem, the titular Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield). Streetsmart but down on his luck, he searches for ways to free himself of debt and provide for his family. Seeing Jesus perform miracles, he decides to copy them as cheap parlor tricks and announces himself as the new messiah. While it brings him money and fame, it also attracts the attention of Roman officials, who wish to punish him for claiming to be a messiah. Benedict Cumberbatch appears in the film as Benjamin, a beggar whose life is changed by Jesus. You can stream the biblical comedy drama here.

6. The Mauritian (2021)

Based on Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s memoir ‘Guantánamo Diary,’ ‘The Mauritian’ depicts his experience of being detained and imprisoned in the US after 9/11 without being charged by the government for years. Slahi (Tahar Rahim) refuses to stop fighting for his freedom, and gets represented by defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) in his battle for justice against the government. They go up against Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), a formidable military prosecutor, whose determination to ensure a fair trial unearths shocking truths of the tragedy and its aftermath. You can view the Kevin Macdonald-directed legal drama on Netflix.

5. Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

A spin-off of the ‘Madagascar’ film series, ‘Penguins of Madagascar’ takes place after the events of the third film and follows the four tactically skilled penguins on an adventure outside Central Park Zoo. With the villainous Dr. Octavius Brine trying to lay the world to waste, Skipper, Kowalski, Rico, and Private join forces with The North Wind, an undercover organization led by dapper Eurasian wolf Agent Classified, to save the day. The animated spy comedy film is directed by Eric Darnell and Simon J. Smith, and has Benedict Cumberbatch lending his voice to Classified. Stream ‘Penguins of Madagascar’ here.

4. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018)

Adapted from the works of Rudyard Kipling, ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ retells the story of the human child Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves in a forest in India. Under the guidance of Bagheera, a wise black panther, and Baloo, a fun-loving bear, he learns of the ways of the jungle. However, his life is always under the threat of the ruthless Bengal tiger, Shere Khan, who has a link to his tragic past. As Mowgli grows up, he confronts the human side of his existence and struggles to find his place between civilization and the wilderness. Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to Shere Khan in the Andy Serkis-directed film, which you can watch on Netflix.

3. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2024)

Based on the eponymous short story by Roald Dahl, ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ is directed by Wes Anderson and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character. While visiting a friend’s house, Henry rummages through his library and discovers a book that teaches him the method of seeing with his eyes shut. After he becomes a master of the craft, he decides to use his newfound skill to grow rich. However, he soon has a change of heart and decides to put it to better use. You can stream the short film here.

2. Eric (2024)

Created by Abi Morgan, ‘Eric’ follows Vincent (Benedict Cumberbatch), a puppeteer on a popular kids’ television show, whose son Edgar (Ivan Morris Howe) goes missing in 1980s New York City. Despite the case garnering public attention and being investigated by the NYPD for days, the child is nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Vincent becomes increasingly volatile with substance abuse and alienates himself from friends and family. He convinces himself that if he can get the blue monster puppet named Eric from his son’s drawing on television, his son will return to him. A psychological thriller that pulls on your heartstrings, you can binge-watch the series on Netflix.

1. The Power of the Dog (2021)

Helmed by Jane Campion, ‘The Power of the Dog’ is adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name. Set in 1925, the film centers around Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), a strapping cowboy who, along with his brother George (Jesse Plemons), is a wealthy rancher in Montana. When George brings home a wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her impressionable son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Phil goes out of his way to be mean to them. When they are pushed near their breaking point, Phil suddenly takes the young boy under his wing, making his mother worry whether it is a part of a sick plot being concocted. Watch the Western psychological drama here.

