Is Matt Morales Based on Megan Leavey’s Ex-Boyfriend?

In Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s biographical drama film ‘Megan Leavey,’ Corporal Matt Morales is the companion of Megan Leavey after the latter ends up in Iraq as a Military Police K9 handler during the Iraq War. When several of Megan’s colleagues try to give her a hard time since she is the only woman among them, Morales welcomes her warmly. As a dog handler, he understands the bond Megan shares with Rex as well. As months progresses, their relationship becomes romantic. In real life, while Megan became a superstar with international fandom, the admirers of the movie haven’t gotten a chance to unravel the mystery behind Morales!

The Inspiration Behind Matt Morales

Screenwriters Pamela Gray, Annie Mumolo, and Tim Lovestedt conceived the character Corporal Matt Morales based on a real person. However, they most likely changed the name of the person to Morales, as they did with Gunny Martin and Sergeant Andrew Dean, to respect the individual’s privacy. Morales’ real-life counterpart has chosen to remain away from the spotlight Megan received during and after her resilient battle to adopt Rex from the Marine Corps. Furthermore, the screenwriters dramatized the lives of Megan and the people who surrounded her during her tenure as a corporal for the sake of the movie.

In the film, Morales is Megan’s fellow officer who supports her the best. Right after she reaches a war-torn nation, Morales tries his best to make her feel welcomed and a part of the group. While his compatriots make fun of her, he takes into account her mental state, which eventually brings them closer. Even when Megan gets chosen ahead of him, he extends his support to her. When she returns to the United States for rehabilitation, after a severe injury she sustained due to an explosion, he not only sends her flowers but also visits her to check in on her.

In reality, Megan did have several “buddies” who looked after her while she was a part of the Marine Corps. “I love the Marine Corps. I have made life-long friends there. I found my niche there. Playing all day with dogs is not a bad job to have… and the camaraderie of my Marine buddies will be with me for the rest of my life. I am proud to call myself a Marine,” she told the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. In addition to his real-life counterpart, Morales represents Megan’s companions, whom she treasures even after her career as a corporal concluded.

Using Morales, the screenwriters also succeeded in integrating an element of tension into the narrative of the film. Megan and Morales bond over their commitment to the Marine Corps and their love for their canine companions. However, when Megan chooses to part ways with the Army, it causes a conflict between her and her partner. Morales decides to remain a corporal and get deployed again. Realizing that they both want different things in life, the couple breaks up. Morales’ decision displays the ambition of thousands of corporals who put their lives on the line for the sake of their country.

As the movie concludes, Morales lets Megan know that she has won her battle and an opportunity to adopt Rex, her beloved dog. They continue to share happiness over the news, which is an indication of the healthy bond they share after their relationship ends. After Jesse’s death, Megan immerses herself in loneliness but only until Morales becomes an integral part of her life.

Read More: How Did Megan Leavey’s Dog Rex Die?