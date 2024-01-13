Are Cortney And Jason From MAFS Still Together?

In the enchanting realm of reality television, where love is both the prize and the peril, Cortney and Jason embarked on an extraordinary journey on the inaugural season of Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight.’ They have come a long way since their marriage in 2014. Their union, forged in the fires of experimental matrimony, unfolded with the promise of everlasting love, tested by the whims of fate and the watchful eyes of millions.

Cortney and Jason Connected on Shared Values

In the hallowed halls of matrimony, Cortney Hendrix, a fervent believer in God with a resolute desire for children, found herself paired with Jason Carrion on the show. March 2014 marked the month of their wedding, a ceremony that kicked off their joint venture into the unknown terrain of marital bliss. As the cameras rolled and the audience held their breaths, they navigated the delicate dance of discovering each other’s values. Cortney, guided by her unwavering faith and the dream of motherhood, hoped to find a partner who shared her convictions.

Jason, on the other hand, displayed a more ambivalent stance towards expanding their family. Despite the initial dissonance, the pair connected on shared values, creating a journey that teased the potential for a harmonious union. Their journey became a tapestry of love, faith, and the pursuit of a future intertwined, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Cortney and Jason’s unpredictable love story.

Cortney and Jason are Not Together Anymore

Jason Carrion and Cortney Hendrix embarked on a journey that took them through the highs of newfound love and the lows of heart-wrenching separation. Their five-year marriage, a union that seemed to defy the odds of reality TV relationships, faced its first major challenge as Jason, a firefighter and professional wrestler, admitted to E News that his initial focus on work left their marriage in the shadows. The realization struck him early, leading to a pivotal moment where he decided to prioritize his wife, Cortney. The shift in focus, as he attested, brought about significant growth in their relationship. However, the blissful facade eventually crumbled, marking one of the most devastating breakups, witnessed by the fans of the show.

The former couple, after six months of separation, filed for divorce in February 2019, leaving fans in shock. A quiet exit from each other’s lives ensued, with Cortney acknowledging that Jason had become someone that she “used to” know. In a poignant interview, Cortney bared the reasons behind the split, pointing to a misalignment of life goals as the primary cause. One critical point of contention emerged when discussing where to raise their future children. Cortney’s desire to return to her North Carolina roots clashed with Jason’s commitment to the bustling streets of New York, setting the stage for an inevitable clash.

The struggle to reconcile their vastly different schedules, with Jason enduring grueling long hours at the fire academy and Cortney hustling to establish her freelance makeup artistry business, further strained their bond. Their love, tested early on by the demands of Jason’s first responder career, faced additional challenges as their preferred love languages diverged. Cortney candidly revealed in an interview that her love language, rooted in quality time and physical touch, contrasted sharply with Jason’s preference for acts of service and gifts. Their journey together included Jason navigating the death of his mother and embarking on the demanding fire academy training. These challenges, coupled with the pressure of moving and navigating their careers, culminated in a whirlwind of obstacles.

Yet, amidst the hardships, they fought valiantly for their marriage, offering mutual support through the trials they faced. The brighter side of their separation was the personal growth they experienced, drawing lessons from their tumultuous journey together. Cortney, on her YouTube channel, openly admitted to her active role in the unraveling of their marriage, dispelling any notions of victimhood. Reports from the Daily Mail UK surfaced, alleging that Cortney had been unfaithful to Jason. However, it’s crucial to note that neither party officially confirmed this, leaving the veracity of the claims shrouded in uncertainty.

Despite the painful end to their union, both acknowledged the lessons learned and carried them into new chapters of their lives. Post-divorce, Jason found love once again with British girlfriend Roxanne Pallett, a fellow reality TV star from Celebrity Big Brother UK. Their whirlwind romance led to marriage just two months after getting engaged, with a January 2020 wedding sealing their commitment. Since then, both Jason and Roxanne have decided to step away from social media. Even Jason’s Instagram bio says that he is no longer on any social media. But according to The Mirror, the couple welcomed a boy in 2021 and named him Maverick.

On the other side of the spectrum, Cortney found solace in the arms of Sherm, a man who had weathered his storm of divorce before crossing paths with her. Their wedding in October 2020 marked the beginning of a new chapter, and their joy multiplied with the arrival of their firstborn, Dale, in October 2021. The family grew again in June 2023 with the birth of their second son, Turner Ray Sherman. Settling in New Jersey, Cortney openly shares the joys and challenges of her motherhood journey on her social media, giving fans a glimpse into her transformed life. As the curtains close on the tumultuous love story of Jason and Cortney, the tale becomes a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of relationships, even in the spotlight of reality television.

