Where Are Amanda Riley’s Husband and Kids Now? Are They Still Together?

ABC’s ‘Scamanda’ is a true-crime docuseries that delves deep into the life of Amanda Riley, a wife, a mother, and a blogger who earned the trust and sympathy of thousands of people across the globe by claiming that she was in a life-threatening battle with cancer. Apart from that, through her tragic fake cancer story, she also managed to collect thousands of dollars from her supporters and well-wishers. While she received justice for her criminal scheme, her family also faced some consequences of her actions, including her husband Cory Riley and their two children, Carter and Connor.

Cory Riley Was Also Suspected of Being Involved in Amanda Riley’s Fake Cancer Story

Before being convicted, Amanda Christine Riley resided with her husband, Cory Patrick Riley, and their two children, Carter and Connor. Cory was first married to a woman named Aletta, with whom he shared a daughter named Jessa. After they got divorced, he fell in love with Amanda and tied the knot with her. Employed as a teacher and principal, she established a personal blog called “Lymphoma Can Suck It” in 2012. In the following seven years, she would claim that she was battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer. During that time period, she fooled people about her fake cancer and even claimed that she had defeated the cancer, only for it to return a while later. Having raised more than $100,000 in the name of her cancer funds, the investigators decided to dig deeper into Amanda after an anonymous tip came in 2019.

Upon investigation, it was found that all the donations were deposited into her personal bank accounts. About a year later, in July 2020, Amanda was charged with wire fraud, sending her supporters in shock as her “cancer journey” was nothing more than a sham. During her entire “journey,” she not only forged medical documents and records, she took multiple photographs of herself and posted them on social media. She also shaved her head when she claimed that she had been undergoing chemotherapy. In October 2021, she pleaded guilty to the charges against her, and in May 2022, she received a five-year imprisonment sentence in addition to paying the restitution of the entire sum of money she had collected through her fraud.

Cory Riley is Reportedly Based in Texas Along With Their Two Sons

While Amanda was busy faking her cancer, Cory Riley was in the middle of a custody battle with his ex-wife, Aletta Riley, over their daughter, Jessa. Ever since his wife’s truth came to light, there have been questions about Cory’s involvement in her fake cancer story. Although he has not been charged for the same, a majority of the public is in doubt and believes that he must be knowledgeable of some part of the scheme, if not the entirety of it.

However, it seems that the couple’s two sons, Carter and Connor, had no idea that Amanda was faking the disease and supposedly believed that their mother was battling for her life. Given the heat and criticism he receives online regarding the case, Cory Riley prefers to stay as far away from social media as possible. In the summer of 2024, he had filed for divorce from Amanda, scheduled for late September 2024, but it there has been no update on the same. Since Amanda is serving her sentence in Texas, Cory also possibly resides there as of today while taking care of his sons and Jessa.

