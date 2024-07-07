Lifetime’s Couples Retreat Murder: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Amy Barrett occupying the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘Couples Retreat Murder’ is a mystery thriller movie that centers upon a married couple, Jim and Becky, trying to come out of their rough patch and save their marriage. In order to do that, they decide to head to a remote couple’s retreat and spend some time together. However, things get complicated when Becky’s ex from college also shows up to the retreat.

On top of that, when a guest vanishes and the retreat’s host is discovered dead, a whole different can of worms is opened with deadly consequences. Now, Jim and Becky are left to wonder if coming on this trip was a good decision or would it cost them their lives. The secluded and arid setting of the retreat sets the tone for a suspenseful tale.

Couples Retreat Murder Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Couples Retreat Murder’ took place in its entirety in California, particularly in San Bernardino County. The principal photography for the Lifetime production lasted for a couple of weeks, commencing in the second week of March 2024 and wrapping up by the end of the same month. Upon the conclusion of the shooting process, Jessica Hillis, one of the cast members, took to social media to share her experience. She wrote, “That’s a wrap! Great working with @ribhillis @gingerfirefly & wonderful director @__the_expert_amy along with many other amazing people.”

San Bernardino County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Couples Retreat Murder’ were lensed in the County of San Bernardino, which lies in the southern portion of California. The production team set up camp in the Joshua Tree National Park and turned various areas of the national park into film sets. Despite the tough conditions and being surrounded by cacti and sand, the cast and crew ended up having a memorable experience and a noticeable tan. While in Joshua Tree National Park, one can indulge in various nature-based activities, including rock climbing, birdwatching, hiking, and camping. A few members of the cast were reportedly attacked by the cacti as well.

Just outside the national park is the eponymous census-designated place, which also makes several appearances in the backdrop. The filming unit of ‘Couples Retreat Murder’ also traveled to an unincorporated community in the High Desert region of San Bernardino County — Pioneertown, which was established in 1946 by Actor Dick Curtis. Mostly utilized for Western movies and TV shows, the 1880s-themed town works as an ideal backdrop for the Lifetime film that is set in a desert-like setting. However, during their time in Pioneertown, the cast and crew were also greeted by a wind storm, heavy rain, and hail, all in just a period of one hour.

Couples Retreat Murder Cast

‘One Life to Live’ fame Jessica Morris dons the garb of Becky in ‘Couples Retreat Murder.’ Her face might seem familiar to many of you as throughout her successful acting career, she has been featured in many popular independent movies and TV shows. You might recognize her from ‘Secret Lives of Housewives,’ ‘A Deadly Threat to My Family,’ ‘My Doctor’s Secret Life,’ ‘Twisted Little Lies,’ ‘Beacon Hill,’ ‘Ladies of the Lake,’ and ‘Sorority Forever.’ Starring as her onscreen husband is her real-life husband, Rib Hillis, who portrays Jim in the Lifetime movie.

A multi-talented personality and former model, Rib has had a successful acting career, much like his other half. Working on different kinds of projects, he has shown his versatility as an actor. He features in ‘Port Charles,’ ‘The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger,’ ‘My Sister’s Serial Killer Boyfriend,’ ‘Taos,’ ‘The Wrong Man,’ ‘Riley,’ and ‘Powder Pup.’ In supporting roles, the thriller film features Natalie Daniels as Paulina, Corin Nemec as Phil, Alex Trumble as Alan Brant, Adam Huss as Joel Rollins, April Hale as Erica Persky, Eddie Blackwell Williams as Steve Persky, and Kianna Vo as Jenny. Furthermore, Jaime Brightbill and Glenn Miller feature as waiters.

