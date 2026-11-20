In the episode titled ‘Tick Tick Boom’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the primary focus is on the stabbing death of 27-year-old Christian “Toby” Obumseli in his apartment at a high-rise condo complex in Miami, Florida, on April 3, 2022. From the get-go, his then-live-in girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, who was also an OnlyFans model, was considered the primary suspect in the crime. Months later, she was finally taken into custody for the crime, but she maintained that she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Christian.

Courtney Clenney Claimed She Killed Christian “Toby” Obumseli in Self-Defense

Born on April 21, 1996, to Deborah and Kim Clenney, Courtney T. Clenney is a former social media content creator who went by the name Courtney Tailor, amassing millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and OnlyFans. She began dating Christian “Toby” Obumseli, a Texas Tech University graduate, in November 2020. The two eventually moved in together and shared an apartment at One Paraiso condo complex in Miami, Florida. According to reports, the two shared a toxic and unstable relationship, with their neighbors and building management complaining about frequent loud arguments between them. It is alleged that in the last week of March 2022, Courtney kicked Christian out of the apartment, claiming that he had been abusive towards her.

After seemingly reconciling, on the evening of April 1, 2022, police were called by a building employee when Christian allegedly tried to attack Courtney. The employee told the officers, “We get down to the lobby area, her boyfriend comes charging toward her, and we actually try getting in the middle of it.” Meanwhile, Courtney demanded, “I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli. No, I’m serious.” While Courtney claimed that she was a victim of domestic abuse, Christian also alleged that he was being physically harmed by his girlfriend, as per his photos and messages on iCloud storage.

On April 3, 2022, Courtney was reportedly on a call with her mother when Christian returned to the apartment after going out for a couple of hours. The two got into a heated dispute, resulting in Courtney stabbing him to death. In her defense, she claimed that she threw the knife at him in self-defense after he allegedly pushed her to the floor. During the 911 call, Courtney asked for help and was heard saying, “I’m so sorry, baby,” while Christian was bleeding. The possibility of Courtney throwing the knife at Christian 10 feet away was dismissed by the medical examiner after reviewing his wound. Soon after the incident, she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

Moreover, in January 2024, her parents were charged with unauthorized access to a computer in connection with Christian’s laptop, but a judge later dropped the charges after finding they had overstepped and violated attorney-client privilege. Months later, on August 10, 2022, Courtney was arrested at an undisclosed location in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii, where she was getting rehabilitated for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. The following day, she was officially charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.



Courtney Clenney is Currently Incarcerated at a Florida Prison Facility

While Courtney Clenney and her defense claimed that Christian “Toby” Obumseli was physically abusive towards her, his family claimed that the accused was the abusive partner in the relationship. His family filed a civil lawsuit against Courtney, which was settled outside of court. Years after the tragedy, on August 10, 2026, Courtney pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter with a deadly weapon in exchange for a lesser sentence. At the sentencing hearing, Christian’s mother, Chio Obumseli, took the stand and gave a victim impact statement. She addressed the killer, stating, “No sentence, no plea can bring back my son to me. Your actions have left the Obumseli family with a void that can never be filled. A chair where a family gathers for holidays will always remain empty.”

Ultimately, the former OnlyFans model was sentenced to six years in prison and an additional five years of probation. However, she was given credit for the time she had already spent behind bars while awaiting trial. Initially, she was housed at the Florida Women’s Reception Center before she was transferred to Gadsden Correctional Facility in Gadsden County, Florida, in November 2026. Listed as a minimum-custody inmate, the 30-year-old is scheduled to be released in July 2028, after which she is ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations while serving five years of probation.