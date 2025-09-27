Where is Courtney Stodden Now? Lifetime’s I Was a Child Bride Update

Directed by D’Angela Proctor, Lifetime’s ‘I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story’ is a biographical drama movie about Courtney Stodden, whose life turned upside down after she tied the knot with a 51-year-old actor named Doug Hutchison at the tender age of 16. What makes the story all the more impactful is that it is narrated by the real-life Courtney Stodden, who talks about their struggles with child marriage and the hurdles that life threw their way while growing up around the glitz and glamor of the industry.

Courtney Stodden Initially Pursued a Career as a Singer and Actor

Born on August 29, 1994, in Tacoma, Washington, to Krista Kay Keller and Alex John Stodden, Courtney Alexis Stodden was raised in Ocean Shores, Washington, alongside two older sisters, Ashley and Brittany. Growing up in a loving household, they discovered a love for songwriting at a very young age. In their teens, Courtney began releasing original music and competing in beauty pageants in order to get into the industry. After their controversial wedding to Doug Hutchison in 2011, their life was scrutinized by the media as Courtney was constantly covered by tabloids and paparazzi, making their life more complicated than ever. While they admitted to trying to get out of the marriage, they said they experienced the harrowing consequences of it all.

By the time Courtney Stodden got married to Doug Hutchison in 2011, they had already released several original songs, such as “Crazy,” “Hurting People,” and “Car Candy.” In the initial years of their career, their mother, Krista, served as their manager. Given the controversy surrounding their marriage, Courtney got the opportunity to feature in several reality TV shows, including ‘Couple Therapy,’ ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ ‘Reality Ex-Wives,’ ‘Celebs Go Dating,’ and ‘The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition.’ They even made a cameo appearance on the music video of 50 Cent’s “Don’t Worry Bout It.”

After some creative differences, Courtney’s mother quit as their manager in May 2015. They were then managed by their then-husband, Doug. In August of the same year, the singer signed an exclusive deal with an LA-based entertainment company called Rich Kid Mafia (RKM). The following year, Courtney made their feature film debut in ‘Love Addict.’ They also feature in ‘Verotika’ and ‘Fatal Detour.’ In 2019, Courtney served as the co-executive producer of their namesake reality show, which was created by Rocco Leo Gaglioti for FNL Network. In the following years, they focused on their music career and released a few singles, including “Side Effects,” “Butterfly,” and “Pleasure.” During the COVID-19 pandemic, they reportedly ran an OnlyFans account. As of today, Courtney continues to model for magazines frequently.

Courtney Stodden Was Once Engaged to Chris Sheng For 2 Years

Courtney Stodden has faced several ups and downs in their pursuit of true love. Their divorce from Doug Hutchinson was finalized in March 2020. At the time, they had been dating producer and director Chris Sheng for about three years. Over a year later, on May 28, 2021, Courtney announced that Chris went down on one knee and popped the question to them on a romantic evening in a wholesome fashion. The two seemed over the moon over their engagement, especially since Courtney felt quite at ease considering they had earlier admitted to never seeing themself tying the knot again. Sadly, their fear came true over two years later as the two realized they were better off on their separate ways. The pair ended their two-year engagement in July 2023.

Courtney Stodden is Blissfully Married to Jared Safier Today

In just over a month after their split from Chris, in August 2023, Courtney got into a romantic relationship with media executive Jared Safier. Aside from being a celebrated producer and director, he is also a member of the Producers Guild of America and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. In the first week of June 2024, Courtney reportedly flushed down the engagement ring from her ex-beau, Chris Sheng, down the toilet. A few days later, on June 11, Jared proposed to them at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, followed by putting a giant shiny rock on their finger when they got home a few hours later. Over the moon over the celebration of their love, the 4 Time Emmy Award Winning personality wrote, “This has been a whirlwind of a year together and I can’t wait to continue on this path of building a family with you!! I love you with all my heart!!”

Courtney doubled back on the appreciation for their partner in a post they shared in September, writing, “…I love you ❤️ Thank you for giving me your truth and grace. I yearn to be loved, heard… understood. Everyone craves these things; to be safe. You are safe with me, my sweet sweet pookie bear 🐻 May you be my happy-ever-after.” The two ultimately tied the knot on December 3, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, surrounded by their loved ones. Since then, the two have built a beautiful life together in the home they share with their furry companions. Over the years, they have been on multiple trips, sang their hearts out at music concerts, and created lasting memories at Disneyland. From what we can tell, Courtney has indeed found their one true love, and we can’t be happier for the darling couple.

On the personal front, Courtney came out as non-binary in April 2021, embracing the pronouns they/them. However, as per reports, they announced in June 2022: “Now I am, she, they. I feel very confident in that and in myself, my growth and in my self improvement.” The model is an animal lover and a staunch advocate for PETA. They have been fighting for animal welfare since they were a teen and also have a tattoo dedicated to the organization on their arm. They adopt a vegan lifestyle and use their platform to talk about women empowerment as well as raise awareness for racism and other prevalent issues in society. Though they are still on a journey to heal from past traumas, we believe Courtney has come a long way, especially considering they are surrounded by a loving partner as well as supportive family and friends who love and accept them with all their heart.

