Craig Cignarelli: Where is Erik Menendez’s Friend Now?

It was in August 1989 when the whole world turned upside down for the Menendez family and everyone close to them as José and Mary (aka Kitty) were found dead in their own home. However, as chronicled in the Netflix true-crime drama ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ what’s worse is that their perpetrators were none other than their two adult sons. Lyle apparently managed to keep their offense a secret, yet Erik couldn’t help but get the truth off his chest to not only psychologist Dr. Jerome Oziel but also his best friend, Craig Cignarelli.

Craig Cignarelli Was Erik’s Closest Confidant For a Few Years

Although it was back when Craig and Erik were both attending Calabasas High School that they first came across one another, only to then grow closer as they shared an interest in tennis too. In fact, while the former was their team captain, the latter was an integral member thanks to his father’s push, so they remained close even after the Menendez family relocated to Beverly Hills. He had actually started attending the University of California-Santa Barbara by 1988, being a year older than Erik, yet their relationship didn’t purportedly waver for even a minute.

Therefore, according to court documents, it was actually Craig and Erik who had first started stealing from their wealthy neighbors to make ends meet, just for Lyle to then get involved. It was only Erik who took the fall once they got caught, but Craig was reportedly involved too, just as the duo continued their connection, spent time away, and talked of all their dreams and aspirations. So, of course, Craig was the one with whom Erik had penned ‘Friends,’ a script wherein a spoilt boy from a wealthy background commits severs murders for money, including his own father’s.

Craig Cignarelli Testified Against the Brothers at Both Their Trials

As per records, Craig was utterly shocked when he came to learn of Jose and Kitty Menendez’s murders, driving him to try and be there for Erik in any way he could. However, things allegedly changed on September 1, 1989, as his best friend confessed to committing the double homicide alongside his elder brother, driving him to soon contact the authorities. He even agreed to wear a wire for them when he met Erik next in the hopes of catching his confession, but it didn’t pan out in any way imaginable. His claims of having penned the reported statement in his journal didn’t yield anything either, as the journal itself could never be found.

Nevertheless, Craig served as a key witness for the prosecution during both of the brothers’ trials for murder – in 1994 and 1995 – as they brought a fresh set of eyes to the table. Furthermore, he stated on the stands that Erik had a passion for acting too and that the scripts were always developed with him in mind for the lead, which gave ‘Friends’ much more importance. But alas, in the end, when Erik and Lyle were found guilty of murder, Craig felt “this sense of relief, followed by this really strange feeling of sadness. Like, wow, it’s finally closed, and I actually have just lost my best friend for life. He’s going to be sitting in a jail cell for the next 50 years.”

Craig Cignarelli is Now Leading a Happy Life in Florida

While it’s unclear precisely what path Craig chose to follow immediately after graduating from the University of California-Santa Barbara, he has since managed to build a great career for himself. In fact, this St. Petersburg, Florida resident and United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) affiliate has been serving as an entrepreneur, leadership speaker, and tennis enthusiast for almost the past two decades. Whether it be in universities, community groups, or corporations, he gives one-hour lectures everywhere when contacted, but he particularly specializes in helping law students, business students, coaches as well as professional athletes. As for his vision in life, all this ‘Coal for Christmas’ writer has ever wanted to do is reimagine various life principles, events, innovations, and arguments, which is what he continues to focus on to this day.

