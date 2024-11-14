Creator Camp Shark Tank Update: Introducing Digital Education Through Camps

Digital influencing and content creation have become highly sought after, especially among young people, as they increasingly recognize the potential to build personal brands and monetize their online presence. With platforms like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and others offering vast audiences, the allure of becoming a digital creator is stronger than ever. CreatorCamp, which was showcased in the 5th episode of the season 16 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank,’ has emerged as a one-stop platform for kids eager to build their skills in digital content creation. Offering tailored programs that equip the next generation with the knowledge and tools to thrive in the digital space, Creator Camp is making a mark by providing timely, relevant training. Their innovative approach is meeting the demand for structured, practical learning in an industry that continues to grow.

Creator Camp: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

In 2019, Kai Forman moved to Brisbane, Australia, and enrolled at the Queensland University of Technology, where he studied animation, interactive technology, video graphics, and special effects. However, he soon realized that the courses weren’t engaging enough. He kept thinking that if children or young adults were introduced to such subjects, they wouldn’t connect with them. With this concern in mind, he reached out to Cazden Morrison, Jacky Chao, and a few other friends, all of whom he had met through a film program at Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas. After Kai had worked as a coding instructor in Brisbane, he recognized the untapped potential for digital media education in the US and saw that there was already an existing camp culture.

In 2019, when Kai and his friends organized their first Creator Camp, Cazden worked as an independent producer and director, while Jacky worked as a motion designer. In their first year, they offered animation and filmmaking classes to enthusiastic and talented children. The response they received was overwhelming, so much so that they had to add an additional two weeks of classes to accommodate the demand. Building on the success of their first year, the creators of Creator Camp decided to approach their second year with even more drive and ambition. They expanded their reach by doubling their locations, and in 2023, they hosted 1,300 campers across 11 locations in Texas. The camps are designed to immerse children in digital media education, offering hands-on experience with animation, filmmaking, coding, and other creative technologies.

A typical Creator Camp consists of a variety of classes where kids engage in projects that help them learn the fundamentals of digital content creation. The camp encourages creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration, aiming to inspire children to think critically while having fun. Safety is a top priority at Creator Camp, and they have implemented several key measures to protect their young participants. Devices used during the camp can be parent-controlled, ensuring that children have a safe and secure online experience. Additionally, campers are not allowed to use their real names when creating content, maintaining privacy and anonymity.

Creator Camp: Where Are They Now?

Currently, Creator Camp caters to children between the ages of 6 and 13, providing a tailored, safe, and enriching experience for young creators. In the coming years, Creator Camp plans to expand by offering specialized camps for older teens in middle school and high school, focusing on advanced digital media skills such as filmmaking, animation, and coding. They also aim to broaden their reach with locations in multiple cities across the US and are exploring the possibility of online or hybrid learning programs to make their unique curriculum accessible to students nationwide. Additionally, Creator Camp envisions advanced camps for highly talented creators, providing in-depth training and mentorship to help them refine their skills and pursue more complex projects.

Passes for the 2025 Creator Camp are available on their website and are priced at $2000. If one manages to book it early, it can be as affordable as $1399. These passes are transferable to any location, offering flexibility for families with multiple options across Texas. The camp offers a variety of specialized programs to cater to different interests, including Hollywood Filmmakers, Roblox Game Masters, and Music & Beats Producers, allowing children to explore their passions in digital media and content creation. The staff at Creator Camp consists of experienced professionals in the fields of film, animation, music, and game design who are dedicated to providing high-quality instruction and mentorship. With their expert guidance, children are not only inspired to create but are also equipped with the skills they need to succeed in the digital world.

