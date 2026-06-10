Criminal Record Season 3 Cast and Plot Theories

Apple TV+’s ‘Criminal Record’ follows the story of two detectives who set aside their differences to work for a common cause. June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty butted heads in Season 1, when she caught on to the fact that an innocent man had been sent to prison by Hegarty and his crew. The second season forces her to work with him to locate the detonators, which are going to be used to create havoc in the city. The finale resolves the storyline, but it also leaves enough breadcrumbs for a follow-up season. So far, the show has not been renewed for another season. The second season was greenlit a few months after the first concluded. If the same timeline is followed this time around as well, the third season will air sometime in 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Criminal Record Season 3 Will Present a New Case

So far, each season of ‘Criminal Record’ has presented a new case, which sheds new light on the workings of the police department. The third season will likely follow suit and introduce a new threat that will lead Daniel Hegarty and June Lenker on yet another tumultuous journey together. While in the first season, they seemed to have been working against each other, they reluctantly joined forces in Season 2. Still, June remains wary of Hegarty’s true intentions, especially as she discovers the many lies he has told to get what he wants. By the end of the season, however, she is more sympathetic to him, even if she calls him out for his deceptive behaviour.

Surprisingly, Hegarty seems to start changing in the way that he makes June more involved in major decisions, and also tries to become more honest with her. In a sad turn of events, he is the only one she is left with in the end, and vice versa. This dynamic will be carried forward in the next season, while June continues to grieve Leo, whose shocking death shook her life. His passing also means that the dynamic she has with her son will also shift a bit. Meanwhile, Cosmo Thompson is now working as an informant for Hegarty to keep him updated about the workings of other dangerous far-right groups. It remains to be seen whether the next outing of the show will continue with this thread or pull something entirely new.

Criminal Record Season 3 Will Introduce New Cast Members

‘Criminal Record’ wouldn’t be as good as it is without Peter Capaldi as Daniel Hegarty and Cush Jumbo as June Lenker. Now that they have started to work together, the third season will explore their new dynamics. Hegarty’s deeply loyal friend and colleague, Kim, played by Shaun Dooley, is also expected to return. Meanwhile, there are some doubts about the return of Luke Pasqualino as JP. His character goes through quite a bumpy ride, as he almost dies while protecting the asset. At the same time, he discovers that he has been used as a pawn by Hegarty and is distrusted by June, with whom he has an affair while his fianceé is away.

His confrontation with June suggests that he might not be so keen to work on another project with her. Meanwhile, Dustin Demri-Burns is expected to return as Cosmo Thompson, especially if the next case is connected to his work as a snitch. The same, however, cannot be said about Luther Ford’s Billy. He finally receives his freedom and is sent to a safe house, following which he will be given a new life. It wouldn’t make sense for him to return for another case, especially when he barely made it out of the first one. Another character who won’t be returning in Season 2 is Stephen Campbell Moore as Leo.

His sudden and shocking death causes quite a stir, and the decision to do that means that the writers have new things in store for her. Other returning actors might include Moe Bar-El as Finn and Ceara Coveney as Jen, who joined Hegarty and June’s team to solve Cosmo’s crime. The next season will introduce a new set of characters, including heroes and villains, who will keep Lenker and Hegarty on their toes.

Read More: Who is Cosmo Thompson? Who Plays Him in Criminal Record?