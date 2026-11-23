In 2006, Crystal Mangum falsely accused three Duke University lacrosse players, Reade Seligmann, Collin Finnerty, and David Evans, of raping her at an off-campus party. For months, the three accused had their lives turned upside down, with the police investigating the case and the media scrutinizing their lives. On April 11, 2007, North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper dismissed the remaining charges and declared all three men innocent. Mangum still maintained in her 2008 memoir that she had been assaulted. The case and its aftermath are explored in ABC’s ‘Truth and Lies: The Accused.’

Crystal Mangum Accused Three Duke Lacrosse Players in 2006

Born on July 18, 1978, to Travis and Mary Mangum, Crystal Gail Mangum graduated from Hillside High School in 1996. That year, she reported to police that she had been kidnapped and raped in 1993, when she was 14. The case was not pursued. Crystal then joined the US Navy, where she learned to operate radios and navigation technology. Around the same time, she married Kenneth Nathanial McNeill. The two later separated. Crystal’s time in the US Navy ended when she became pregnant by a fellow sailor, with whom she later had another child.

In 2002, Crystal was working as an exotic dancer in Durham, North Carolina. That year, police said she took a customer’s taxi, leading to a high-speed pursuit. Police reported that she nearly struck an officer, hit his patrol car, and continued until a flat tire stopped the taxi. She reportedly had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system. In 2003, she pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors: assault on a government official, speeding to elude arrest, driving while impaired, and larceny. She served three weekends in jail, was placed on two years’ probation, and paid $4,200 in restitution and court fees.

She attended North Carolina Central University after graduating from Durham Technical Community College with an associate degree. In March 2006, while pursuing a degree in police psychology, she was hired as an exotic dancer at an off-campus party organized by members of Duke University’s men’s lacrosse team. She first reported an alleged rape early on March 14, after the party. On April 4, she identified Seligmann, Finnerty, and Evans in a photo lineup that state prosecutors later found unreliable. Evans was the only team captain among the three men she accused. In her 2008 memoir, ‘The Last Dance for Grace: The Crystal Mangum Story,’ she maintained that she had been assaulted.

Crystal Mangum Has Been Released From Prison After More Than a Decade Behind Bars

In February 2010, Durham police said Mangum assaulted her then-boyfriend, Milton Walker, threatened to stab him, and set some of his clothes on fire. Mangum said Walker had hit her. The charges included attempted first-degree murder and arson. In July 2010, a judge lifted house arrest but kept her on electronic monitoring. She was allowed supervised visits with her children. In August 2010, she was ordered rearrested for violating the visitation order. The attempted murder charge was later dropped. On December 17, 2010, a jury convicted her on three child-abuse counts and on charges of injury to personal property and resisting a public officer. The jury deadlocked on arson, and prosecutors dropped that charge in January 2011.

Mangum was sentenced to 88 days in jail, which she had already served. On April 3, 2011, she was arrested after the stabbing of her then-boyfriend, Reginald Daye. He later died, and she was indicted on April 18 for first-degree murder. Mangum testified that she acted in self-defense. On November 22, 2013, the jury found her guilty of second-degree murder and acquitted her on two larceny counts. She was sentenced to 170 to 216 months in prison, and the North Carolina Court of Appeals upheld the conviction in 2015. While incarcerated at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women, she was interviewed for ‘Let’s Talk with Kat’ in November 2024. In the interview, published the following month, she admitted making up the rape allegations against the three players and asked them to forgive her.

Mangum was released from prison on February 27, 2026, after more than a decade behind bars for Daye’s murder.

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