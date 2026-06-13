Heather Edmonds: Where is the Former Pearadise Member Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Big Girls Wanted: Escaping Pearadise’ is a documentary series offering us a real insight into the complex, controversial, and conflicting world of the titular community. Founded by Stefan Wilhelmy, Pearadise has always been billed as a place where plus-size women can feel confident in themselves and their existence, making it a body-positive movement of sorts. However, over the years, there have also been claims against the group for perpetuating sexual assault and cult-like behavior, with one alleged survivor being Heather Edmonds.

Heather Edmonds Was a Devout Member of Pearadise Until She Was Allegedly Taken Advantage of

It was in 2020 when Heather Edmonds joined Pearadise after coming across Stefan Wilhelmy’s TikTok page, wherein he made it abundantly clear that he was looking for cute, confident big girls to hang out with. He has never shied away from the fact that they are his type, so during the COVID-19 pandemic, the entrepreneur decided to transform his Las Vegas, Nevada, home into a plus-size positive community. As a fellow Las Vegas resident who has almost always been on the heavier side, the entire concept intrigued Heather, driving her to join the community within weeks.

According to the aforementioned series, Heather gradually became a part of Stefan’s/Pearadise’s “inner circle,” meaning she was a constant fixture at the house and helped around. She was actually deemed the Kris Jenner of their group since she essentially encouraged, managed, and supported the founder as well as the fellow members in all their endeavors. Therefore, when she heard former guests/members claiming they had been exploited, sexually assaulted, or more, she essentially transformed into a mama bear and fiercely defended the community and Stefan. She could admittedly see Stefan’s side at the time, since it was no secret that they engaged in sexual activity, adding in the show that she believed every accuser had exaggerated in some sense.

However, Heather’s perspective changed in March 2022 as she experienced a similar ordeal at the hands of someone Stefan had given access to the house – he was a stranger who molested her. The next morning, when she told Stefan what had happened, she claims his response was simply, “Oh, wow. I’m sorry.” For her, it felt like there was no sense of responsibility or remorse from his side. “He didn’t know the guys that were there,” she said in the original production. “That would be like going to the strip and just grabbing 4 random guys and bringing them back to the house. So to this day, I don’t know this person’s name. I couldn’t press charges if I wanted to.” That’s when she realized she had been wrong before and decided to change. She left Pearadise and joined the women speaking out against it.

Heather Edmonds is Thriving as a Content Creator

While Heather’s life has changed a lot over the past few years, the one thing that remains consistent is her career as a content creator and a body positivity advocate. She started her journey in 2016 by seemingly promoting vapes on her social media accounts, but then she shifted gears so as to better provide for her young children. From what we can tell, she has an adorable daughter, two beautiful sons, and a cute dog, who she provides for largely by herself. So, by the late 2010s/early 2020s, she had pivoted to sexual content on her own website under her online moniker Menabobina, OnlyFans, and other dating/fetish websites. Today, she continues to post on these sites while also dabbling in LoyalFans, Fansly, FetLife, NiteFlirt, and more.

Heather is still based in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she proudly works as a spicy influencer. She even describes herself as a confident “BBW” (Big Beautiful Woman), “350 lbs MILF” and “masochistic submissive.” Yet, it’s imperative to note that while she is seemingly able to make enough money through these avenues to support her family, her weight does affect her health. According to her social media accounts, she often struggles with high blood pressure and has Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension (IIH), for which she has to get medical infusions every 3 months. She was diagnosed with IIH, a condition where excess cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the skull, after she struggled with bad migraines for years. Apart from these aspects, it seems like she is currently doing well and is content with her life, which is all that matters in the long run.

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