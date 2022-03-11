Curie Shark Tank Update: Where is Curie Skincare Now?

One of the most ventures highlighted in season 13 of Shark Tank is Curie – a line of natural and safe skincare products. In case you want to know more about it, we’ve got your back!

Curie: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Curie is an LA-based line of skincare products founded by Sarah Moret, a BSBA graduate from Boston University. She is a Certified Public Accountant who spent several years in the field of finance and investment. However, in 2017 she began to strongly feel the need to use non-toxic and chemical-free makeup and skincare products. While she successfully swapped out most of the products, she faced trouble replacing her deodorant as the cleaner alternatives did not prove to be as effective as their chemical-laden counterparts.

Therefore, after a year of trying and testing, Moret was able to find a formula that worked. So, she kicked off Curie as her side hustle while she continued working as an Investment Associate at Crosscut Ventures. As the business began to pick up, profit margins grew larger. Eventually, in December 2018, Moret decided to focus solely on her startup.

Curie first began with deodorant sticks and continued adding more products to its list of offerings. Now it has six more products – a deodorant spray, hand sanitizer, body wash, body oil, candles, and clay detox masks. They are all cruelty-free, paraben-free, devoid of aluminum, but most importantly, they smell glorious! Most of the products are priced between $12 and $16 each.

Where Is Curie Now?

The fact that Moret still kept her job while working on Curie served as a safety net in the nascent stages of the venture. She started the company with $12,000 out of her own pocket. For an entire year, she worked on her skincare line on the side by dedicating time at night and over the weekends. She created a website for Curie on Shopify and took care of designing the packaging and shipping of orders herself.

No money was spent on marketing, but Curie drew attention among Moret’s extended friend circle by word-of-mouth. She also relied on unpaid partnerships with social media influencers and used herself as the face of the brand. Since the deodorant was the flagship product of Curie, the business hit a snag during the pandemic. Fortunately, a plan to launch hand sanitizers was already in the pipeline, which was then sped up. This helped the business pick up once again. They sold more than 100,000 bottles in just three months, kicking the business into retail!

Curie products are now sold in hundreds of stores across the USA, including Bloomingdale’s, Anthropologie, and Nordstrom. In addition, Moret goes live on QVC on a monthly basis which helps boost the sales further. Moreover, the safe skincare line has been recognized by several prestigious media outlets such as Glamour, Shape magazine, and The New York Times. As per sources, Curie’s year-over-year growth rate stands at an impressive 530%.

