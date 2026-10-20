Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 3 Cast and Plot Theories

The second season of Netflix’s ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners‘ connects the stories of three people who come from completely different worlds: 12-year-old Roman, the revenge-seeking D, and the rebellious Talia. As their paths converge, a dangerous new technology surfaces. By the end of the ten-episode season, their stories are resolved in a bittersweet manner, but there are still some loose threads that make the viewers want to return to the world of Night City. So far, Netflix has not greenlit the third season.

Notably, there was a four-year gap between Season 1 and 2, which were released in September 2022 and October 2026, respectively. The renewal for Season 2 came in July 2025, about three years after Season 1’s release. Considering this, there is no telling when Season 3 will be renewed. However, considering the show’s popularity, we might not have to wait as long this time. If all goes well, ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Season 3 might land on our screens sometime in 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 3 Might Have More Connections With the Previous Seasons

The first and second seasons of ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ follow standalone stories that leave an endless space for the plot lines that can be explored in future seasons. The third season will most likely introduce a new set of characters who may overlap with the events of the first two seasons. The ‘Cyberpunk’ universe offers ample room for exploration, starting with Mike Pondsmith’s Cyberpunk tabletop game series, ‘Cyberpunk 2077.’ Then there is the video game series, which follows the protagonist, Val, with the rock star and terrorist Johnny Silverhand sharing their brain with them. The player can choose to be a Nomad, Streetkid, or Corpo. In some sense, the first two seasons of the show have already explored the storylines of Nomad and Streetkid characters.

This means the third season could opt for a change of scenery and feature a Corpo character as the protagonist next time around. Then there is the series of comics, set in the same world, as well as Rafał Kosik’s novel, ‘Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence.’ Meanwhile, a live-action film is also reportedly in development. The TV show has followed its own path, so the next season will also present an original story rather than adapt a pre-established storyline. Interestingly, the second season introduces several elements that not only present exciting new opportunities for the plot, but also for the threads that may or may not connect it to the first two seasons.

At the end of Season 2, D and Capri presumably fly off into space, likely towards the satellite she pointed to before they vanished for good. In the context of the cyberpunk universe, this could be pointing to the Crystal Palace, a satellite with far-reaching impact on the futuristic world. This could also mark the return of D and Capri, or at least, the story could reference them in some ways. Similarly, the second season also mentions the idea of Soulkiller, a tech that allows a person’s consciousness to survive in a different body after their death. The next season could be built on this premise and may or may not bring back characters who have passed away in prior seasons. In short, the possibilities are endless, making the prospect of a third season even more exciting.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 3 Will Introduce New Characters

In keeping with the anthology nature of the show, each season introduces a new cast of characters. The first season focuses on the journey of David Martinez (Kenn/Zach Aguilar), who dies at the end of the season. Still, other major characters survive, and depending on what course the story takes in Season 3, we might see them again, even if in reduced capacity. This includes Lucy (Aoi Yūki/Emi Lo) and Falco (Yasuyuki Kase/Matthew Mercer). Additionally, Adam Smasher (Yukihiro Misono/Alec Newman) from the video games also makes an appearance. This presents the possibility of his future return, or even sets the stage for the introduction of another pre-existing character from the cyberpunk universe.

In contrast to Season 1, Season 2 leaves several major characters alive. This includes Roman (Momoka Terasawa/Valeria Rodriguez), Talia (Akari Kitō/Kimoy Lee), and Weak Kingsley (Kentaro Tone/Clancy Brown). The fates of D (Koki Uchiyama/Nazeeh Tarsha) and Capri (Aoi Koga/Brittany Lauda) are also left unresolved. Depending on the direction the next season takes, some of these characters might return or at least be referenced to thicken the plot. While a huge question mark hangs over the return of previous characters, it is fair to assume that a fresh slate of characters and voice actors will join the next season, expanding the universe of Night City and bringing more exciting stories to audiences.

Read More: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Ending Explained: Are D and Capri Dead?