Cynthia Rodriguez Nicolas: Where is Alex Rodriguez’s Ex-Wife Now?

Directed by Erik LeDrew and Gotham Chopra, HBO Max’s ‘Alex vs. ARod’ is a documentary series that delves deep into the duality of one of the most polarizing figures in baseball. While there’s no denying Alex Rodriguez has long been considered one of the best who ever played the game, he was also often involved in different personal and professional controversies. Amongst them were rumors of his infidelity towards his wife and the mother of his two daughters, Cynthia Scurtis Rodriguez, which ultimately led to her filing for divorce in 2008.

Cynthia Scurtis and Alex Rodriguez Became Romantically Involved in the Mid-1990s

It was around 1995 when rising baseball athlete Alex Rodriguez first came across recent Ohio State University psychology graduate Cynthia Scurtis at the Body & Soul gym in Coral Gables, Florida. She had no idea who he was or what he did since she never really followed the sport, but she gradually became intrigued thanks to his persistence in wanting to get to know her. She thus agreed to go out for a dinner date with him, where they discovered that despite their fair share of differences, they also had a lot in common owing to their backgrounds.

According to Alex’s accounts, her Greek heritage reminded him a lot of his Latin one since they both tend to value culture and family over all else. He was impressed by her smarts and found her relative shyness endearing, too, so he declared he knew they were going to end up tying the knot before their first date had even concluded. Cynthia thought he was “crazy,” but when he went on to describe their need for a prenuptial agreement and how they would build a life together, she realized he was serious.

One thing led to another, and the duo became official, falling head over heels in love before eventually getting married in a cozy ceremony in Dallas, Texas, on November 2, 2002. Alex and Cynthia subsequently settled down in his hometown of Miami, Florida, where they welcomed two beautiful daughters into the world: Natasha Rodriguez and Ella Rodriguez. Unfortunately, however, time and distance gradually took a toll on their romance, as his career often required him to be away, which was further exacerbated by some of his actions.

Cynthia Scurtis and Alex Rodriguez Maintain an Amicable Bond Today

As per records, by the time Alex and Cynthia had welcomed their youngest child in April 2008, animosity and resentment had developed between them because of the circulating cheating rumors. Therefore, on July 7, 2008, the latter filed for divorce, citing “emotional abandonment” of the family, “extramarital affairs,” and “other marital misconduct” by her athlete husband. He responded to her filing with one of his own to reiterate their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” all the while also requesting that the “affairs” allegations be stricken from records.

What followed to ensure an end to Alex and Cynthia’s 6-year marriage was a bitter battle, including arguments over his spousal support payments to her despite their prenuptial agreement. However, as time passed, the former couple not only worked out a financial agreement but also developed a friendship, realizing that their goal was now the same — the well-being of their daughters. In fact, according to People, it was seeing how well the other handles and takes care of their daughters that helped them both move on from the past and build a new, platonic relationship of respect.

Since then, having learned to be more compassionate and considerate, Alex and Cynthia have come together for their girls and for one another in a way that is genuinely inspiring. The prime example of this is how the former couple was seen working out together mere weeks after the baseball icon’s April 2021 split from his ex-fiancée, renowned musician Jennifer Lopez. Then, in December of the same year, he posted several photos of their family for Cynthia’s birthday, alongside which he penned, in part, “Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration.”

Cynthia Scurtis is a Happily Married Entrepreneur Today

While it’s unclear precisely when Cynthia found love again, we do know that she did and is now happily married to a real estate broker named Angel Nicolas. It appears that they are based in Miami, Florida, and even share a beautiful daughter named Camilla Angelique, whom they welcomed into the world in 2016. From what we can tell, the couple has been together for at least a decade as of the writing of this article, but they seemingly only tied the knot on June 19, 2019. As a result, Cynthia now prefers to go by Cynthia Nicolas.

We should mention that Alex shares a very amicable bond with Angel, too, respecting his position as not only his ex-wife’s now-husband but also his daughters’ stepfather. They have actually taken vacations together, celebrated holidays side by side, and even attended every milestone of Natasha, Ella, and Camilla as a blended family of sorts. In fact, on the ‘Raising the Bar’ podcast, Alex once asserted, “It’s been a really, really nice experience for us. I’m very friendly with Angel; he’s wonderful with my girls.

Regarding Cynthia’s professional standing, it appears that she is currently utilizing her psychology degree and passion for movement, as well as spirituality, to operate her own business. She is the proud founder of Elevated Vibrations, through which she hopes to bridge the gap between psychology, science, and spirituality to help one become the best version of themselves. It’s also imperative to note that the 50-year-old mother of three appears to be affiliated with the Missionary Sisters of Mary Help of Christians (MSMHC), a non-profit organization that helps organize prayer services, retreats, workshops, seminars, and more.

