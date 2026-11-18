Season 8 of Hulu’s ‘The Circle’ featured several eight contestants from different walks of life, with one of them being Cyrus Irani. From the beginning, he wanted to play the game as his authentic self, approaching each conversation with his straightforward attitude. As he gradually got to know his fellow contenders, he made an effort to build connections beyond the game strategies. At one point, Gina Baffour reached out to him as part of her strategy. In another instance, Cyrus reached out to Justin Hinsley, opening up that he was also an ally and trying to form a team. Unfortunately, after the first vote of the season, Cyrus finished in eighth place, leaving him wondering why the result turned out that way.

Cyrus Irani Started His Career as an Augmented Reality Developer

Cyrus Irani’s journey has been shaped by curiosity, determination, and willingness to explore different interests. His academic path began when he graduated from Niskayuna High School in 2021. He subsequently enrolled at Cornell University to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer and Information Science. Cyrus completed the degree in 2024 before moving forward to earn a Master of Engineering in Computer Science at the same university the following year. He began his professional trajectory in April 2020 as an Augmented Reality Developer at Quest2Learn. While working there, Cyrus joined SciFi Lab as a Research Assistant in January 2022.

After moving on from his position at Quest2Learn in February 2022, Cyrus became a Software Developer for the Cornell Design & Tech Initiative. In June of that same year, he began working simultaneously as a Civic Digital Fellow Intern at Coding it Forward and as a Software Engineer Intern for the US Census Bureau. Cyrus eventually left both organizations in August 2022. He then joined Cornell Computing and Information Science’s Data Structures and Algorithms department. His dedication eventually paid off when he was promoted to join the Functional Programming department. Eventually, Cyrus stepped down from his role at the SciFi Lab and Cornell Computing and Information Science in February and December 2023, respectively.

Cyrus Irani Efficiently Balances His Role as a Software Engineer and Beekeeper

Beyond that, from June to August 2023, Cyrus honed his skills as a Software Engineer Intern before moving on from his position at the Cornell Design & Tech Initiative in May 2024. It wasn’t long before he began interning as a Software Engineer at Meta. Cyrus completed his internship in August 2024. His dedication became fruitful once again when he finally assumed the role of Software Engineer at Meta in August of the following year. Apart from that, Cyrus had always fostered a passion for beekeeping. His fascination with it initially stemmed from his love for bugs and butterflies.

Cyrus’ passion for beekeeping eventually pushed him to establish a beehive at Schenectady Urban Farms in New York. What began as a single hive has since expanded to eight hives over 5 years. Moreover, he maintains an active presence on social media, particularly Instagram. With more than 12.9K followers on the platform, Cyrus has been participating in a 100-video challenge since April 2026. Most of his content includes humorous skits and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his visits to different eateries around the city and his runs. Additionally, Cyrus is a talented beatboxer, adding another skill to his resume.

Cyrus Irani Finds Strength and Joy in the Company of His Family and Friends

In his personal life, Cyrus Irani places considerable importance on his personal relationships and the people who have stood by him throughout his journey. He shares a particularly close bond with his family, especially his brother and mother, who have remained a constant source of support in his daily life. Cyrus frequently makes time to take his mother out for meals or explore different parts of New York City, side by side with her. He is also an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community and takes opportunities to demonstrate his support through advocacy.

On the romantic front, Cyrus has also been open to finding love and exploring the possibility of a meaningful relationship. When it comes to his everyday life, Cyrus enjoys making the most of everything the city has to offer. From cycling through the bustling streets, going for a run, or discovering new cuisines at a new restaurant, he likes keeping himself occupied and active. Occasionally, Cyrus enjoys gathering with his friends around bonfires, making plenty of memories with them.

Cyrus and his friends also share their love of playful pranks. Besides that, he loves celebrating Halloween in themed eateries. He always makes a conscious effort to maintain an active lifestyle through a regular exercise routine and balanced diet. Between spending quality time with his loved ones, discovering new places, and keeping up with his fitness routine, Cyrus seems to have found plenty of ways to enjoy life beyond his professional pursuits.

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