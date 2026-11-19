With ‘The Circle’ season 8 debuting on Hulu with a bang after more than 2 years of radio silence, we get alliances, catfights, drama, fights, and relationships like never before. After all, this social experiment reality series is full of unexpected twists and turns at every step of the way, especially with audience voting playing a role for the first time ever. Newlyweds Gina and Yanis Nyantenji thus chose to play this game as just a slightly different version of their authentic selves – they decided to play as the former, but single. The couple’s strategy is simple — engage in harmless flirting, form tactical alliances, and then be as cutthroat as possible to secure the bag of the $100,000 grand cash prize.

Gina and Yanis Nyantenji Believe They Were Destined to Meet

It was back in 2021 that Gina Baffour first came across Yanis Nyantenji (or simply Yanis Nya) by pure chance during an Instagram Live. The beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content creator was on the platform alongside her best friend when someone unexpectedly added him. She initially thought he was a catfish since he once had an incredibly promising basketball career that was sadly cut short by an injury, but he was very real. They reportedly stayed on live for quite a while, with their casual conversation turning into something much deeper as they got to know one another. Whether it be ambitions, dating, family, worldviews, or their relationship with God, they honestly covered it all.

Yanis made the first move after the live by sending Gina a direct message, where he asked for her phone number before convincing her to hop on a video call. They ended up talking all night because neither wanted to hang up – feeling as if their meeting was God-oriented – only to eventually fall asleep while still on FaceTime. Thus began their cozy romance, which the former athlete made official less than three months later, on Valentine’s Day 2022, by asking her to be his girlfriend.

Gina and Yanis gradually built a life that suited them both, enabling them to have fun, focus on themselves, put effort into their love, and strengthen their bond with God. Therefore, of course, when he dreamily hijacked a self-care trip by getting down on one knee on a Parisian rooftop overlooking the Eiffel Tower, she said yes! The couple got engaged in November 2024 before joyfully tying the knot in a two-day celebration 9 months later. They had a traditional ceremony blending her Ghanaian heritage with his Cameroonian roots on August 15, 2025, followed by an outdoor garden wedding and a reception on August 16.

Gina and Yanis Nyantenji Are Thriving Creators Whose Brand Is Not Limited to Couples Content

Gina and Yanis had been officially dating for less than 4 months when they launched a couple’s channel on YouTube, excited to share every aspect of their journey with the world. Since the former was already a rising content creator at the time, she was primarily the one managing the channel until her boyfriend also developed a keen passion for the industry. So, today, they operate their couples channel as well as their couples social media accounts together, where they not only share snippets of their lives as intentional, faith-driven, travel-enthusiast newlyweds but also host the ‘Just A Couple Thing’ podcast.

One of Gina and Yanis’ most recent videos on their couples YouTube channel is their wedding film, an almost hour-and-a-half-long production that takes us through their two beautiful celebrations. They shared it on July 1, 2026, shortly before their first wedding anniversary, which they blissfully spent vacationing together in Europe – in Lake Como, Italy; Santorini, Greece; and Nice, France, to be precise. It’s evident that the duo is perfectly content with where they stand today, in a marriage full of commitment, faith, love, respect, trust, and understanding while also doing what they love.

After all, Gina and Yanis are also independent influencers in their own right. The former’s content revolves around beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, with her recently even having done partnerships with brands like Amika, Armani, EOS, Neutrogena, and many more. We should also mention that she is managed by Digital Brand Architects, whereas her husband is signed under the banner of Upside Down Talents. He dabbles in creating content on daily routines, fashion fits, grooming tips, mental health, religion, and more, all while maintaining a full-fledged career as a Sales Professional.

Gina and Yanis Nyantenji Credit Their Respective Families For All Their Success

Gina and Yanis are both children of African immigrants who left their homeland to pursue bigger, better opportunities in the US, so they understood the meaning of sacrifice at an early age. That’s because they grew up witnessing their parents make compromises or personally struggle just to provide them with a good life. However, they also recognize that they were never once made to feel like their dreams and ambitions were too much, fostering in them the confidence to follow their passions without worry. In other words, the Austin, Texas, homeowners have always received unwavering support from their loved ones, which is why they now genuinely hope to give back to them in any way possible.

In fact, Gina and Yanis admit in ‘The Circle’ that they applied to play not only for fun but also to win the $100,000 grand prize so they could financially back both sets of parents. The 26-year-olds know they wouldn’t be where they are today if it weren’t for them, so they are determined to do everything in their power to make the rest of their lives really comfortable. Coming to their own future plans, the couple intends to embark on new adventures, experience different cultures, and have a lot of fun while remaining true to their faith. As for whether or not kids are in their lives anytime in the near future, Gina has shared that they have left it up to God and timing: “When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen.”

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