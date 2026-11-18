Justin Hinsley was one of the contestants introduced in season 8 of Hulu’s ‘The Circle’ revival. He entered the apartment with his beloved pup, Raye, and revealed that he wanted to take on the role of the group’s “gay best friend.” He understood that forming alliances would help him move further in the competition. He eventually created a group chat with Suave Xavier Pegues and Dominic “Chef Dom” DeAngelis, and they all agreed to look out for each other. When Cyrus Irani reached out to Justin, the latter accepted his friendship but said he was still deciding how things would unfold. Justin’s strategic thinking paid off when he became the influencer alongside Alyssa Khan, giving them the power to block a person from the game.

Justin Hinsley Has Established Himself as a Content Creator and Entrepreneur

From an early age, Justin Hinsley displayed a natural inclination toward creativity and an active lifestyle, which eventually led him to discover his passion for cheerleading. That enthusiasm gradually developed into something much bigger, giving him opportunities to test his abilities and compete at higher levels. Over the years, Justin has participated in multiple competitions as part of Cheer Athletics’ Cheetahs. In 2018, he showcased his cheerleading skills at the World Championships. He then joined the Navarro College cheerleading team.

During his time on ‘The Circle,’ Justin revealed that he had been winning cheerleading competitions for the past 4 years. Over time, Justin’s athletic pursuits opened doors to other opportunities, especially in 2020 when he appeared on ‘Cheer.’ He then competed in seasons 41 and 42 of ‘The Challenge.’ During his first season on the show, he helped his team reach the top five and advance to the Semifinals before being eliminated. During his second season, Justin once again reached near the Finale, but his journey was cut short not long before.

Today, he is making his mark as a Social Media Manager and Entrepreneur based in Los Angeles, California. He has also built a growing presence on social media as a Content Creator, with more than 58.2K followers on Instagram. Besides that, Justin runs a namesake YouTube channel, where he has gradually earned more than 37.9K subscribers. Through both of these platforms, he offers his followers glimpses into his personal experiences, athletic pursuits, and professional ventures.

Justin is Embracing His Athletic Spirit Through Hyrox and Half Marathons

Beyond his work as an entrepreneur and Digital Creator, Justin collaborates with brands like Pepfides and the fitness center Barry’s. Moreover, he maintains an active Cameo account, where he offers personalized messages to his followers. It allows him to connect with them on a more personal level while also creating another source of income. Justin also uses his expanding online presence to speak openly about his sexuality and express himself, embracing his identity while representing the LGBTQ+ community.

Away from the cameras, Justin describes himself as an endurance athlete. In November 2025, he reached a significant milestone by participating in his first HYROX race, which was soon followed by another in February 2026. Just five months later, Justin took another step forward as he made his solo HYROX race debut in New York City. In August, he celebrated after completing Lululemon’s SeaWheeze Half Marathon in Vancouver. Through these experiences, Justin continues to push his physical limits and test his endurance.

Justin’s Life Greatly Revolves Around His Furry Pup and Close Friends

In his personal life, Justin believes in living loudly, loving wholeheartedly, and making the most of the relationships that matter to him. He shares an unbreakable bond with his close friends and never misses an opportunity to show them how much they mean to him. Whether it is getting together to watch a game or being present for the important milestones in their lives, Justin makes sure his affection for them is never left unexpressed. Another piece of his heart belongs to his adorable pup, Sadie. However, he was left heartbroken when Sadie passed away in July 2023. As Justin tried to move forward in his life, he welcomed another furry pup, Raye, in June 2024.

Since then, Raye has become Justin’s cuddle partner and constant source of comfort and joy. Interestingly, he often navigates his life through spontaneous adventures. In October 2026, he flew 1,600 miles to meet someone on a blind date. His choice not to reveal the man’s identity underscores his decision to keep further details under wraps. Justin’s adventurous spirit is equally evident in the way he spends his free time discovering various restaurants, unwinding at the beach, and lounging by the pool. His passion for traveling has also taken him to several beautiful destinations around the world. In August 2023, Justin made his way to Mexico, where he experienced the vibrant culture.

It was soon followed by Justin’s memorable trip to the mesmerizing beaches of the Dominican Republic in July 2025. In October of that same year, he explored the peaceful streets of Amsterdam, Netherlands, before making his way to the City of Love — Paris, France, that same month. Justin returned to Mexico in October 2026 to attend a friend’s wedding. From time to time, he enjoys visiting art museums and appreciating creative expressions. Moreover, he is a music enthusiast, which led him to attend a Beyoncé concert in May 2025. Justin is also a notable sports fan, whether it be playing tennis with his friends or making his way to the stadium to cheer for his favorite teams.

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