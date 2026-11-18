When Alyssa Khan was featured in season 8 of Hulu’s ‘The Circle,’ her strategy was more calculated than her fellow contestants realized. She allowed others to believe she was not particularly clever, concealing her professional background in Finance. Determined to embrace the experience, she presented herself as her authentic self. When the chats finally opened, she made it clear that she wanted Sasha Farber on her side. Meanwhile, Gina Baffour approached her via chat, bringing Dominic DeAngelis into the conversation and forming an alliance. After the first vote, Alyssa was finally selected as one of the Influencers, giving her the power to block any contestant from the game.

Alyssa Khan is Flourishing in Her Role as a Client Processing Specialist

Alyssa Khan’s journey has been shaped by her academic pursuits and growing experience in the finance and business sectors. She began attending Cooper City High School in August 2017, and by 2020, she became the Vice President of Multicultural Club. She remained a part of the club until 2021, graduating in June of that same year. Eager to build on her interests in business, Alyssa enrolled at the University of Central Florida to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance in August 2021. She ultimately completed the degree in December 2025.

However, Alyssa’s professional life began in February 2021, when she started working as a Social Media Manager. In that role, she diligently designed and managed paid social media campaigns and created engaging advertisements to increase her social media following. From July to December of that same year, Alyssa served as the Human Resources Office Assistant at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health Center. She eventually left her position as a Social Media Manager in February 2022. Since September 2023, Alyssa has been excelling in her role as a Sales Associate at Prom Pageant Couture.

In September 2024, Alyssa became an Active Member and Director of the Strategic Operations Committee of ALPFA UCF before moving on from the organization in May 2025. The following month, she joined BNY as an Asset Servicing Intern, gaining further hands-on experience in the position for three months. In January 2026, Alyssa returned to the organization as a Client Processing II Specialist, and has continued to develop her career there ever since. Beyond that, she has cultivated a large fan base of more than 4.2K followers on Instagram, where her content serves as a window into her personal and professional life.

Alyssa Khan’s Pageant Journey Opened Doors to New Opportunities

Alyssa’s journey into the spotlight began with her participation in various pageant competitions, an experience that gradually opened doors to new opportunities and memorable experiences. In May 2022, she reached a significant milestone by being crowned Miss Florida Teen USA. The achievement brought Alyssa considerable recognition, leading her to participate in several events. The title gave her the opportunity to travel to Reno, Nevada, where she enjoyed an eventful stay at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in September 2022. Additionally, she completed her interview as the titleholder that same month. In October 2022, Alyssa was selected as the representative of Girlbossing Inc. Community.

Two months later, Alyssa attended an event at Art Basel Miami Beach organized by Monster Energy. She remained involved in community activities and public appearances, including her attendance at the FTL Winterfest Boat Parade. In March 2023, Alyssa became the Grand Marshal at the Cooper City Founder’s Day Parade. Soon after, she continued her tour by enjoying a basketball match with the Orlando Magic. A month later, she made her mark by serving as a judge for the Crowns for a Cure pageant, which aimed to support the American Heart Association’s social cause. By April 2023, Alyssa had visited Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, spending meaningful time with young patients at the Child Life Zone.

Shortly after, Alyssa attended a magical event that was organized by the nonprofit organizations Hope for More Foundation and Champions for Children. Alyssa went through another formative experience a month later when she returned to her elementary school to share her story with the students. Ultimately, Alyssa attended the Miss Florida Teen USA event before passing the reins to the next titleholder. In July 2023, she became a judge at the National Imperial Miss pageant, then joined other personalities at the Miss Florida USA Seminar in May 2024. In March of the following year, Alyssa hosted the Grand ICONIC Miss Organization’s pageant alongside Jorge Esteban. That July, she returned to serve as a judge for the third year at USA National Miss️️️ Org.

Alyssa Khan’s Personal Life is Dedicated to Her Parents and Siblings

When Alyssa is not busy with her professional commitments and pageant appearances, she places considerable importance on the relationships that have contributed significantly to her personal growth. Family remains at the heart of her personal life. She shares an incredible relationship with her parents, especially her mother, Deb. From celebrating Mother’s Day to simply going out on shopping sprees and weekend outings together, Alyssa considers her mother her best friend. Apart from that, the reality star is equally fond of her sisters, Aliyah and Alana, and her brother.

Alyssa takes every opportunity to create cherished memories with her siblings, whether it’s cheering them on at every step of their lives or celebrating festivals together. Furthermore, she has formed a special bond with her grandmother and her cousins. She also holds her friendships close to her heart, as she considers them an essential part of her support system. In her leisure time, Alyssa enjoys stepping back from her fast-paced life and appreciating life’s simple pleasures. She often makes her way to the beach, where she loves taking in the beautiful sunsets and the melody of the crashing waves. Moreover, Alyssa enjoys adventurous activities like skiing.

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