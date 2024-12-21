Dabiz Muñoz’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Chef?

It was on January 15, 1980, that David Muñoz was born in Madrid, Spain, to Rosa Rosillo and Agustin Muñoz as the youngest of their two boys, just to soon differentiate himself from his brother. While Jorge Muñoz was a bit studious and quieter, he was an active young boy who always wanted to be mischievous, play tricks on his parents, and stand out, as per Netflix’s ‘UniverXO Dabiz.’ However, none of them could have ever imagined this would later include him sitting in the kitchen while his mother cooked and, in the process, inadvertently discovering his own passion for it.

How Did Dabiz Muñoz Earn His Money?

Although David “Dabiz” Muñoz is now an internationally renowned chef in every sense of the term, he started exactly where most of his peers did – in the safety of his home while growing up. According to the aforementioned series, he initially got into cooking just to get his hands dirty in the name of helping his mother around, only to find himself gradually falling in love with the craft. The fact his father’s vice has admittedly always been eating out at different restaurants only pushed his interest in the industry further, ultimately driving him to pursue further studies in the same.

Dabiz actually attended catering college, following which he worked hard to gain first-hand experience in several notable establishments across Spain while also learning about global influences. That’s how he then found himself in London, England, where he worked in some of the city’s best kitchens before realizing he wasn’t really living to his full potential because he wasn’t the boss. Therefore, he chose to return to Madrid and subsequently launched his own restaurant, DiverXO, as arguably the first of its kind since it offered a combination of Spanish, Eastern, and Asian flavors.

As per records, DiverXO gained swift success thanks to not only its use of high-end ingredients but also the way they are carefully curated to form a single Mediterranean, Chinese, and Japanese-sprinkled tasting menu. It is thus a fine dining restaurant and a single meal here costs at least over $500 per person. Then, in 2012, Dabiz opened StreetXO, his more casual and affordable restaurant – his dishes here are a work of art, too, especially in terms of the care involved and the presentation – but it is overall a lot more street-style. Little did he know this would gain such success that he would soon open StreetXO in London too, which became his first restaurant abroad.

Since then, Dabiz has worked hard to cointinue growing his brand under the parent company UiverXO, and most recently, they established another outlet of StreetXO in Dubai. According to the chef, he has kept 50% of his menu here the same as his original one in Madrid before adding that there are some dishes exclusive to the Dubai outpost, as well as some ingredient modifications. After all, he is “obsessed with making unique things” and has an “inherent hunger” to succeed, which serves him well in his profession owing to all the intricacies involved.

Dabiz Muñoz’s Net Worth

Considering a single meal at Dabiz’s DiverXO location was priced around $100 in its early years and thus currently estimated at nearly $1,000, it’s safe to assume he accumulated a fortune for himself. Then there’s the fact that he has StreetXO in several locations too, which only boosts his wealth to unimaginable extents despite his operation costs likely being at least 60%. That’s because this involves not just rent, maintenance, salaries, and bills but also the cost of all his high-end ingredients and travel in the name of research to try new things.

Therefore, as per our best estimates, in the nearly 15 years Dabiz has been actively serving in the restaurant industry, he likely earned around $50 million in net profits. So, upon cutting out all his operation costs and other expenses, his net income comes out to be $20 million. However, when combined with all his accolades, social media presence, public appearances, cookbooks, and possible investments as well as returns, we believe this Michelin star’s chef’s net worth as of writing is likely in the range of $25 million.

